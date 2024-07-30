United States' Alex Sedrick scores the winning try during the women's bronze medal Rugby Sevens match between the United States and Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The US won the match 14-12.

The odds looked long for the United States women’s rugby sevens team to earn the program’s first Olympic medal Tuesday.

Enter Alex “Spiff” Sedrick, the Herriman, Utah, resident, to the rescue.

Moments after Australia took a 12-7 lead late over the Americans in the bronze-medal match and with the U.S. in possession deep on their end of the field, Sedrick fought through the tackle attempt of a pair of defenders and broke off a long run to score the game-tying try.

She then successfully kicked through the conversion, setting off cheers from the American contingent to seal the 14-12 United States victory.

It’s the first United States Olympic medal in rugby since the American men’s 15s team won gold in 1924, and the first for America in Olympic rugby sevens competition since the sport was introduced to the Olympics in 2016.

The Americans fell behind early in the bronze-medal match, when Australia’s Maddison Levi scored a try just over a minute into play. Following a successful conversion, Australia led 7-0.

The United States, though, knotted the game before halftime when Aliv Kelter added a try and successful conversion just before the break.

Levi put Australia back ahead with just over a minute and a half in the second half, though, capitalizing on a quick reset.

That set the stage for Sedrick’s heroics.

Utah ties on the U.S. women’s rugby sevens teams

There are two Utah ties on the American team.

In addition to Sedrick, a center who scored a pair of trys in pool play during the Olympics, former BYU basketball player Stephanie Rovetti is a scrumhalf on the U.S. team.

What happened in the Olympic women’s rugby sevens semifinals?

The United States found itself in the bronze-medal match after losing in the semifinals earlier Tuesday.

In the first semifinal of the day, the United States couldn’t keep pace with defending gold-medal champion New Zealand, losing 24-12.

Though the Americans struck first with a try from Kelter two and a half minutes in, Stacey Waaka scored her first of two tries just over two minutes later, setting off a run of 24 straight points from New Zealand.

Michaela Blyde also added a pair of tries in the second half, as New Zealand’s suffocating defense kept the United States’ attack in check until Kristi Kershe scored a late try with the outcome in hand.

In the day’s second semifinal, Canada, one day after knocking France out of the medal rounds, again pulled an upset against Australia, winning 21-12.

It didn’t look good for Canada in the early going, as Australia stormed out to a 12-0 lead before Canada closed within 12-5 heading into the half on a heads-up move by Charity Williams to score a try on a long run.

In the second half, Canada capitalized on its momentum, tying the score at 12-all on a try from Asia Hogan-Rochester, then taking the lead with the ensuing successful conversion.

What happened in the Olympic women’s rugby sevens gold-medal match?

New Zealand captured its second straight gold medal in women’s rugby sevens by beating Canada 19-12 in the gold-medal match.

Canada, which had upset France and Australia to reach the gold-medal match, led 12-7 at halftime after scoring a pair of trys and adding a successful conversion at the end of the first half.

New Zealand, though, quickly responded in the second half. Blyde scored a try just 30 seconds into the second half, and a successful conversion put New Zealand up 14-12.

Waaka later added another try and New Zealand kept Canada scoreless in the second half.