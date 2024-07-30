Richfield High School celebrates their championship win against Manti High School in the 3A football state championship at Southern Utah University in Cedar City on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Going into the 2024 football season, it’s widely believed among coaches in the 3A South region that the region title will be up for grabs. Three different teams — Manti, Richfield and Canyon View — received first place votes in the preseason coaching poll.

Manti is heading into the 2024 season hoping to obtain their first region title since 2013, the year they jumped up to 3A from 2A and lost in the state championship game to Judge Memorial.

“I know a lot of coaches don’t look much into the preseason rankings, myself included. I like to let my team’s play on the field prove a team’s worth. We do have a strong region this year. We each have a lot of holes to fill. Especially on the offensive line. We’re going to go as they go, as we get the holes filled. We’re going to work on our skills, but if you can’t block, I don’t know how far you’re going to make it. Especially in a tough region,” said Manti coach Fred Taukei’aho.

Helping reduce the stress of losing 12 seniors from last year’s state runner-up team is arguably the best quarterback in 3A, Maison Starkweather.

Starkweather had an amazing season in 2023, throwing for 4,031 yards to go along with 49 passing touchdowns, both of which were school records. He also ran for 606 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Manti also returns three receivers who had some playing time from last season. Trace Justeson, Carter Mason and Stone Mortenson combined to account for 603 yards and nine touchdowns.

Anchoring the offensive line is junior center Max Tuakei’aho. He should help the four new starters on the offensive line adjust to their duties.

Defensively, Manti returns four starters from last season’s squad — Stone Mortensen and Lane Cox at defensive back, Max Olsen at defensive end and 2023 3A First Team All-State defensive end Lincoln Alder, who racked up 99 tackles and 18.5 sacks on the season (which led all of 3A and was third most in the state of Utah).

“I know defensively we have a lot more experience coming back, (and) we got a transfer this past year that should be able to instantly contribute. We have a couple guys coming back that started games last year. They might not be playing the same positions, but I know that they will be able to contribute a lot on this team. I feel like our D-line should be strong. We have 3 guys coming back from last year,” Taukei’aho said.

Another team receiving first place votes in the 3A South region was the reigning 3A champion, Richfield, which beat Manti in the championship last year to win their first state title in football since 1984.

Coach Eric Thorson knows he has to replace a lot of production on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

“There’s a lot of excitement in Richfield after last season, for good reason, but there’s also the reality that many of the players on the field last year have graduated. Players have been working hard to develop and step up into the roles left by graduates. And I’m excited for the opportunity to coach this group of players again,” Thorson said.

The Wildcats returned six starters on offense, including three wide receivers, one running back and two offensive linemen to their spread system offense. That should help lighten the load and make it easier to get to how the team was running at the end of last season on the offensive end.

Defensively, the Wildcats return five players from their championship winning squad. But they do need to replace their entire defensive line, which they lost to graduation.

The last team in the 3A South region to receive first place votes is Canyon View, which returns five players on offense and six on defense after having its best season in school history in 2023. The team made it to the 3A semifinals for the second season in a row and won nine games on the year, a school record.

“We are going into this year with a lot of confidence. We are replacing a special group of seniors. But the young guys coming up are a talented group of kids and we aim to make another long playoff run. There are a lot of good teams in 3A and we look forward to being one of them,” said Canyon View head coach Burke Miller.

Returning for the Falcons are two wide receivers, two offensive linemen and last year’s backup QB, Deagan Davies, who was able to get some playing time for the Falcons last season thanks to their prolific offense.

The Falcons are hoping to be able to get over the last hump and play in their first championship game in school history.

The Juab Wasps come in at fourth place in the preseason rankings. The Wasps, who have dominated the region recently, took a small step back last season after legendary head coach Mike Bowring retired after 20 years as the head coach.

Now Jake Downard is heading into his second year at the helm and hoping to get his Wasps back to championship form.

“This has been a very motivated group that has been working hard since January. They are excited to get to go ‘hunting’ this season! They have had an edge about them and they really want to get back to where we belong. Not just winning region titles. But playing in and winning state championships,” Downard said.

Juab returns 14 starters after having a younger core of players last season. They believe that should help get them back to championship-level football.

The Wasps are bringing back their entire offensive line from last season, making it one of the most experienced lines in the 3A classification. The Wasps also return seven starters from last year on defense, including four linebackers and three defensive lineman.

The North Sanpete Hawks come in at fifth place in the preseason rankings. The Hawks return a solid five players on offense, and they are returning an absurd nine players on the defense end. They believe that could be their strong point going into the 2024 season. The Hawks are hoping to return to the defensive dominance that they had in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, in which they only allowed 13 PPG in 25 games played.

Coming in sixth is the Carbon Dinos, who believe it is finally their year and their turn to win. Returning eight players to an air raid offense, the Dinos will lean on quarterback Stockton Kennedy, along with two wide receivers, three offensive linemen, a running back and a tight end.

“We are excited for this upcoming season. There is a lot of change that has happened over the course of the last year with Carbon Football. We bring back a large senior class with lots of experience at the varsity level. We have a new energetic staff that is bringing new life and energy to Dino Football,” said first-year head coach Bradon Rushton.

On the defensive side, the Dinos are bringing back not just starters but players who have had significant playing time the past couple of seasons. Rushton believes if the Dinos have any chance to return to elite football, it is this year with this team.

3A South football region projections

3A South projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. Manti Templars

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Fred Taukei’aho

Taukei’aho is entering his second season at Manti after leading the program to a 10-3 record and a 3A runner-up finish in 2023. He’s a graduate of Lahaina Luna High School in Maui and Snow College.

Coach Fred Taukei’aho’s general outlook

“This year’s team has some question marks after losing a lot of last year’s production on both offense and defense. The senior class has been great this offseason and have led the way. Our junior class is very talented and will get a chance to show what they can do. The kids got a taste of success in the playoffs last year and we’re expecting to pick up right where we left off.”

Manti overview 2023 Stats 2023 record: 10-3 (second in 3A South with a 4-1 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A 2023 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 27-21, in the 3A 3A championship All-time record: 284-279 (56 years) State titles: 4 (1999, 2003, 2011, 2012) Region titles: 9 (1994, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2005 co, 2009 co, 2011, 2012, 2013)

Offensive coordinator: Cameron Shumway

2023 offense: 38.38 ppg (No. 1 in 3A)

Five returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Trace Justeson, Sr., WR

Carter Mason, Jr., WR

Max Taukei’aho, Jr. ,C

Maison Starkweather, Sr., QB

Stone Mortenson, Jr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Russell Squire, Jr. G

Mac Olsen, Jr., TE

Trevor Fowles, Sr., WR/RB

Isaac Crowther, Jr.. RB

Lane Cox, Sr., WR

Jaiden Henningsen, Sr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Fred Taukei’aho

2023 defense: 20.08 ppg (No. 3 in 3A)

Four returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

Stone Mortensen, Jr., DB

Lane Cox, Sr., DB

Lincoln Alder, Sr., DE

Mac Olsen, Jr., DE

Key defensive newcomers

Ty Pringle, Jr., DB

Brayden Cox, Sr., LB

Tala Talapapa, Jr., LB

Colby Simons, Sr., LB

2. Richfield Wildcats

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Eric Thorson

Thorson is entering his second season as head coach in his second stint at Richfield after leading the program to a 13-0 record and state championship in 2023. He previously coached at Richfield from 2014-2016, where his team posted a 10-21 record. He’s a graduate of Davis High and Utah State.

Coach Eric Thorson’s general outlook

“There’s a lot of excitement in Richfield after last season, for good reason, but there’s also the reality that many of the players on the field last year have graduated. Players have been working hard to develop and step up into the roles left by graduates.”

Richfield overview 2023 Stats 2023 record: 13-0 (first in 3A South with a 5-0 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A 2023 postseason: Beat Manti, 27-21, in the 3A 3A championship All-time record: 385-424-12 (94 years) State titles: 2 (1984, 2023) Region titles: 19 (1926, 1929, 1930, 1931, 1932, 1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1984 co, 1985, 1988 co, 2020, 2023)

Offensive coordinator: Eric Thorson

2023 offense: 36 ppg (No. 3 in 3A)

Six returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Gage Yardley, Sr., WR

Malik Fautin, Sr., WR

Coleman Thorson, Sr., OL

Brayden Puentes, Sr., OL

Slate Reitz, Sr., RB

Griffin Wayman, Sr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Garrett Wayman, Jr., WR

Luke Worley, Jr., OL

Jay Anderson, Sr., OL

Jackson Alger, Sr., OL

Blake Forsythe, Sr., OL

Defensive coordinator: Chet White

2023 defense: 11.23 ppg (No. 1 in 3A)

Five returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Gage Yardley, Sr., Safety

Malik Fautin, Sr., Corner

Hayden Reed, Sr., LB

Slate Reitz, Sr., LB

Griffin Wayman, DB

Key defensive newcomers

Jess Curtis, Sr., LB

Heston Littlewood, Sr., DB

Coleman Thorson, Sr., DL

Garret Wayman, Jr., DB

Brayden Puentes, Sr., DL

3. Canyon View Falcons

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Burke Miller

Miller is entering his third season as head coach at Canyon View, where his team posted a combined 17-7 record over the past two years. He’s a graduate of Moapa Valley High School and the University of Phoenix.

Coach Burke Miller’s general outlook

“We are going into this year with a lot of confidence. We are replacing a special group of seniors. But the young guys coming up are a talented group of kids and we aim to make another long playoff run. There are a lot of good teams in 3A and we look forward to being one of them.”

Canyon View overview 2023 Stats 2023 record: 9-3 (third in 3A South with a 3-2 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A 2023 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 35-18, in the 3A semifinals All-time record: 73-193 (27 years) State titles: None Region titles: None

Offensive coordinator: Burke Miller

2023 offense: 38 ppg (No. 2 in 3A)

Five returning starters

Multiple spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Deagan Davies, Sr., QB/WR

Asher Slack, Sr., WR

Sam Vest, Sr., LT

Parker Cheney, Sr., C

Bubba Ludlow, Sr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Ryder Miller, Jr., WR/QB

Zach Maine, Jr., QB

Cole Cavaleri, WR

Brock Neighbors, Jr., WR

Jayson Higgins, Sr., RB

Price Atwood, Sr., RB/WR

Kade Haymore, Jr., RB

Defensive coordinator: Jared Burke

2023 defense: 23.67 ppg (No. 8 in 3A)

Six returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Sam Vest, Sr., DL

Dalton Malcolm, Sr., DL

Asher Slack, Sr., DB

Bubba Ludlow, DB

Deagan Davies, DB

Seth Morris, Sr., DB

Key defensive newcomers

Cole Cavaleri, Jr., LB

Brock Neighbors, Jr., LB

Jayson Higgins, Sr., LB

Price Atwood, Sr., DB

Dax Nicoll, Sr., LB

Trex Nicoll, Sr., LB

Brett Langston, DB

4. Juab Wasps

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jake Downard

In his first season as Juab head coach after 13 years as an assistant, Downard led Juab to a 6-6 record. Prior to that, he spent one year as Monticello’s head coach in 2009. Downard is a graduate of North Summit High School and Utah State.

Coach Jake Downard’s general outlook

“This has been a very motivated group that has been working hard since January. They are excited to get to go hunting this season! They have had an edge about them and they really want to get back to where we belong.

“We have a solid group up front on our O-line. We are excited about our returning talent and look forward to working hard each day. We have some playmakers and a bunch of them are excited for a breakout season.

“We lost most of our defensive line from last season. The group we have coming up are solid and will be getting better each week. They are anchored by a three-year starter in Porter Jackson, who is poised for another big season. We have depth in the secondary with a lot of experience. They are excited for the challenge of this upcoming season. This group has been working hard to restore some traditions. 3A has some really good teams this year, we are excited for the challenges and hope that we can be in the mix.”

Juab overview 2023 Stats 2023 record: 6-6 (fourth in 3A South with a 2-3 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A 2023 postseason: Lost to Manti, 47-10, in the 3A quarterfinals All-time record: 340-342-3 (68 years) State titles: 1 (2020) Region titles: 13 (1976 co, 1995, 1997, 2005 co, 2006 co, 2008, 2014, 2015 co, 2016, 2017 co, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)

Offensive coordinator: Austin Soper

2023 offense: 24.33 ppg (No. 6 in 3A)

Seven returning starters

Multiple offenses

Returning offensive starters

Easton Brown, Sr., OL

Brennan Webb, Sr., OL

Tavin Hopoate, Jr., OL

Koen Mattinson, Jr., OL

Staten Shepherd, Sr., OL

Jay Rowley, Sr., Slot WR

Jaden Heap, Jr., Slot WR

Key offensive newcomers

Beau Halverson, Jr., QB

Price Armstrong, So. QB

Payton Myers, Jr., Slot WR

Brock Richards, Jr., RB

Porter Jackson, Sr., HB

Andrew Woodland, Sr., RB

Treyson Coombs, Sr., WR

Tyson Flanders, Sr., WR

Jace Milberger, Sr., OL

Gage Vance, So., Slot WR

Defensive coordinator: Jake Downard

2023 defense: 21.25 ppg (No. 5 in 3A)

Seven returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

Porter Jackson, Sr., MLB

Rance Christensen, Sr., DL

Cooper Nelson, Sr., DB

Jay Rowley, Sr., DB

Sosaia Paongo, Sr., DB

Jaden Heap, Jr., DB

Beau Halverson, Jr., DB

Key defensive newcomers

Levi Dansie, Sr., DE

Wyatt Downard, So. DE

Koen Mattinson, Jr., DE

Andrew Woodland, Sr., OLB

Max Gardner, Jr., OLB

Payton Myers, Jr., DB

Zach Stilson, Jr., DL

Carter Wilson, Jr., DL

Treyson Coombs, Sr., DB

5. North Sanpete Hawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Tu Tui

The Kahuku High School alum is entering his second year as head coach for the Hawks after last year’s 2-9 debut season. Tui is a graduate of Southern Utah University.

Coach Tu Tui’s general outlook

“After last year, I believe we have adapted and have made leaps this offseason to become a better team. With lots of us last year wearing new hats; myself as a head coach, coach Evans as an OC, and many of our players being young and having to start as freshman and sophomores. This second season for myself and us as a team bets on the Hawks. We’re all in and believe to be successful this upcoming season we have to protect the ball on offense and eliminate giving up big plays on defense. We know we control our destiny this 2024 season. Best thing about being a HAWK, only one way to go and that’s up.”

North Sanpete overview 2023 Stats 2023 record: 2-9 (fifth in 3A South with a 1-4 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A 2023 postseason: Lost to Juab, 41-13, in the 3A first round All-time record: 340-481-19 (108 years) State titles: None Region titles: 11 (1923, 1984 co, 1990, 1996 co, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003 co, 2004 co, 2005 co, 2015 co)

Offensive coordinator: Nic Evans

2023 offense: 11 ppg (No. 11 in 3A)

Five returning starters

Smash offense

Returning offensive starters

Damon Vogt, Sr., C

Odin Laupapa, Sr., TE/FB

Kash Cook, Sr., RB

Preston Madsen, Sr., WR

Luke Mower, Sr., G

Key offensive newcomers

Cole Staker, Sr., OT

Gage Oldroyd, Sr., WR

Dalton Christensen, Jr., G

Parker Horrocks, Jr., OT

Kyson Taylor, Jr., G

Ayden Akee, Jr., G

Maddox Madsen, Jr., WR

Tayden Dyches, Jr., WR

Isaiah Wright, So., WR

Defensive coordinator: Tu Tui

2023 defense: 37 ppg (No. 11 in 3A)

Nine returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

Taualoa (Odin) Laupapa, Sr., MLB

Kash Cook, Sr., Stud

Cole Staker, Sr., DT

Luke Mower, Sr., DT

Jayden Reyes, Sr., Rush

Preston Madsen, Sr., Star

Gage Oldroyd, Sr., CB

Dalton Christensen, Jr., Edge

Tayden Dyches, Jr., FS

Key defensive newcomers

Wyatt Williams, Jr., CB

Maddox Madsen, Jr., CB

Ayden Akee, Jr., DT

Parker Horrocks, Jr., DT

Hagen Nielson, Jr., DT

Jaxton Blackham, Jr., Edge

Isaiah Wright, So., CB

6. Carbon Dinos

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Bradon Rushton

Rushton is entering his first season as head coach at Carbon High School.

Coach Bradon Rushton’s general outlook

“We are excited for this upcoming season. There is a lot of change that has happened over the course of the last year with Carbon Football. We bring back a large senior class with lots of experience at the varsity level. We have a new energetic staff that is bringing new life and energy to Dino Football.”

Carbon overview 2023 Stats 2023 record: 1-10 (sixth in 3A South with a 0-5 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A 2023 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 39-0, in the 3A first round All-time record: 327-568-22 (105 years) State titles: 3 (1924, 1938, 1951) Region titles: 2 (1924, 1926, 1930, 1933, 1934, 1935, 1936, 1938, 1951, 1956, 1957, 1964)

Offensive coordinator: Bradon Rushton

2023 offense: 7.09 ppg (No. 12 in 3A)

Eight returning starters

Air Raid offense

Returning offensive starters

Stockton Kennedy, Sr., QB

Garret Chappell, Sr., OL

Easton Faucett, Sr., OL

Eleke Lang, Sr., WR

Deagan Richards, Sr., WR

Domonic Cowan, Sr., OL

Anthony Wilson, Sr., RB

Maddux Wilson, Jr., TE

Key offensive newcomers

Caleb Sorenson, Jr., WR

Trace Crespin, Jr., WR

Will Hinkley, Jr., OL

Alan Bueno, Jr., OL

Defensive coordinator: Jordan Blanc

2023 defense: 47.18 ppg (No. 12 in 3A)

Six returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

Maddux Wilson, Jr., DE

Logan McEvoy, Sr., DB

Deagan Richards, Sr., DB

Tony Wilson, Sr., LB

Cedrik Johnson, Sr., DE

Kayden Vasquez, Sr., DB

Key defensive newcomers