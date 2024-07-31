American Fork plays Lone Peak in the 6A girls soccer state championship at America First Field in Sandy on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

The 2024 high school girls soccer season gets underway next week for teams in Class 6A and throughout the state. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every school was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new girls soccer coaches in 6A this year: Dillon Richens (Davis), Heather Carter (Weber), Simon McFall (Salt Lake Academy) and Cam Jolley (American Fork).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1 girls soccer projections

Region 1

1. Davis Darts

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Dillon Richens (first year)

2023 record: 16-1 (first in Region 1 with a 10-0 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 1-0, in the 6A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 3 gpg (No. 2 in 6A)

2023 defense: 0.6 gpg (No. 2 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

2. Farmington Phoenix

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Sarah Beecher (sixth year)

2023 record: 9-9 (tied for fourth in Region 1 with a 4-6 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 3-0, in the 6A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 10 in 6A)

2023 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 9 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

3. Layton Lancers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Tara Ferrin (eighth year)

2023 record: 11-7 (second in Region 1 with a 6-4 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 1-0, in the 6A Semifinals

2023 offense: 2 gpg (No. 8 in 6A)

2023 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 6 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Kenadee Godderidge, Midfielder, Sr.

Calli Holje, Midfielder, Jr.

Amelia Smith, Forward, Jr.

Ryann Jensen, Forward, Jr.

Haley VanHook, Midfielder, Sr.

Quincie Knudson, Defender, Sr.

Molly Hunsaker, Defender, Jr.

Brylee Davenport, Midfielder, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Hannah Stander, Defender, Sr.

Hallie Hansen, Midfielder, Sr.

Anna Ward, Forward, Jr.

Chloe Johnson, Forward, Jr.

Elizabeth Tate, Defender, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to get started. We have a great group of returning and younger players who are working hard. We will need to replace a great senior class, so it is fun to see the younger girls coming into the season fighting for a spot.”

4. Syracuse Titans

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jason Steiner (second year)

2023 record: 8-9 (third in Region 1 with a 5-5 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to Layton, 1-0, in the 6A Second Round

2023 offense: 2 gpg (No. 8 in 6A)

2023 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 5 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Abby Affleck, Forward, Sr.

Taylee Hughes, Midfielder, Jr.

Eva Christensen, Defender, Jr.

Taylor Sims, Goalkeeper, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jocee Eddy, Midfielder, So.

Sophie Martin, Midfielder, So.

Talia Thompson, Forward, So.

Coach comment: “Returning 8 starters but still young in some key spots.”

5. Weber Warriors

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Heather Carter (first year)

2023 record: 8-8 (tied for fourth in Region 1 with a 4-6 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 3-0, in the 6A Second Round

2023 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 13 in 6A)

2023 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 11 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Savannah Funk, Midfielder, Sr.

Kaitlin Dean, Defender, Sr.

Katelyn Poulsen, Forward, Sr.

Remi Rawlings, Midfielder, Sr.

Alyssa Boydston, Forward, Jr.

Kallie Wallace, Goalkeeper, Jr.

Brighten Braegger, Midfielder, Jr.

Sophia Rodriguez, Midfielder, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Lexi White, Forward, Sr.

Sabrina Froerer, Midfielder, Jr.

Chloe Ludlum, Midfielder, So.

Coach comment: “Great things to come.”

6. Fremont Silverwolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Alain Reyes (second year)

2023 record: 3-14 (sixth in Region 1 with a 1-9 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 3-2, in the 6A First Round

2023 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 12 in 6A)

2023 defense: 2.8 gpg (No. 18 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

While I don’t want to mention any names just yet, we have some exciting developments for the upcoming season. We’re welcoming back a few key players who were strong contributors on varsity last year. Additionally, some of our Fr. who saw action towards the end of the season and made a significant impact will be moving up to varsity. Their experience and fresh energy are sure to make a difference!

Key newcomers:

It’s still early to tell since most of our players are new and we haven’t officially held our tryouts yet.

Coach comment: “Exciting energy from the girls trying out this year! We’ve got some incredible young talent that will be the foundation of our soccer program. This season is going to be challenging but immensely rewarding. I’m confident that our team will come together, build strong chemistry, and notch up some wins in the SY 24-25 season.”

Region 2 girls soccer projections

Region 2

1. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Mark Osborne (second year)

2023 record: 13-5 (first in Region 2 with a 10-2 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 2-1, in the 6A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 5 in 6A)

2023 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 4 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Kya Newton, Forward, So.

Jocelyn Wright, Forward, Sr.

Myka Peck, Forward, Jr.

Emme White, Forward, Jr.

Kaislee Johnson, Forward, So.

Kelsie Peterson, Midfielder, Sr.

Peyton Bullard, Midfielder, Sr.

Dylan Anderson, Midfielder, Sr.

Jayla McFarland, Defender, Sr.

Natalie Shober, Defender, Sr.

Summer Hawkes, Defender, Sr.

Brianna Catalini, Defender, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Avery Hawkins, Midfielder, So.

Kaylee Montgomery, Midfielder, So.

Addison Bowcutt, Midfielder, Jr.

Samm Stopp, Defender, So.

Coach comment: “We are excited for the upcoming season. Looking to make a deeper run into the playoffs. With a strong returning core and some good young talent looking to contribute we feel like we have the team to make that push.”

2. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Justin Hendrix (second year)

2023 record: 14-4 (second in Region 2 with a 9-3 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to Layton, 2-1, in the 6A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 2.9 gpg (No. 3 in 6A)

2023 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 3 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Emmy Crowley, Center Back, Sr.

Sydney Torres, Midfielder, Sr.

Brenna Arauzo, Forward, Sr.

Camila Palafox, Forward, So.

Aspen Frazier, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jasmine Cruz, Midfielder, So.

Coach comment: “We have a strong core returning and are excited to build on our momentum from last year. We have some younger players I’m excited to see push our returning varsity players for minutes and keep our practices intense and competitive. We have a very competitive region, strong teams and great coaches. We’ll need to be more consistent offensively and sharper defensively to have continued success.”

3. Corner Canyon Chargers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Fode Doumbia (third year)

2023 record: 8-8 (third in Region 2 with a 8-4 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 3-2, in the 6A Second Round

2023 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 14 in 6A)

2023 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 8 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Bella Call, Defender, Sr.

Channing Wuest, Midfielder, Jr.

Dingo, Defender, Sr.

Kenzie Randal, Midfielder, Sr.

Ava, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Layla Valdez, Forward, So.

Leah, Defender, So.

Coach comment: “Excited about the upcoming season with some new players who were underclassmen last year.”

4. Herriman Mustangs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Rumfallo (fifth year)

2023 record: 6-12 (sixth in Region 2 with a 3-9 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to Davis, 3-1, in the 6A Second Round

2023 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 17 in 6A)

2023 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 15 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Gracie Thoreson, Defender, Sr.

Brooke Rasmussen, Midfielder, Jr.

Ella Reading, Midfielder, Sr.

Peyton Smith, Forward, Sr.

Coach comment: “Majority of a young team returning from last season for 24-25.”

5. Bingham Miners

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Tenille Vance (11th year)

2023 record: 3-14 (seventh in Region 2 with a 2-10 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 1-0, in the 6A First Round

2023 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 18 in 6A)

2023 defense: 2.5 gpg (No. 17 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

6. Riverton Silverwolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Paul Moizer (24th year)

2023 record: 8-9 (fourth in Region 2 with a 6-6 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 3-1, in the 6A Second Round

2023 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 14 in 6A)

2023 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 14 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Brindee Jones, Center Back, Sr.

Sienna Jenson, Center Back, Jr.

Ava Escobedo, Forward, Jr.

Ellie Anderson, Forward, Sr.

Xoie Warner, Midfield, Sr.

Allie Sorensen, Midfield, Sr.

Mylee Yeagar, Forward, Sr.

Marley Johnson, Forward, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a strong group of returning players. Should be a competitive group.”

7. Salt Lake Academy Griffins

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Simon Mcfall (first year)

2023 record: 6-12 (fifth in Region 2 with a 4-8 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 5-0, in the 6A Second Round

2023 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 11 in 6A)

2023 defense: 2.3 gpg (No. 16 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Aisha Carreon-Rocha, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Elicia Williams (Lou), Midfield/Defender, Jr.

Marissa Marsenaro, Forward, Sr.

Ellie Goodman, Defender/Forward, Jr.

Coach comment: “With only a few players returning from last year’s roster and a new coaching staff coming on board, it’s an exciting time for our team and program as we look to build and grow this season. With most of our games in the first half of the season on the road, it will be a good test for our team. We are focusing on developing a cohesive team centered around disciplined and adaptive tactics and a willingness to learn.”

Region 3 girls soccer projections

Region 3

1. Lone Peak Knights

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Shantel Jolley (seventh year)

2023 record: 20-1 (first in Region 3 with a 10-0 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A

2023 postseason: Beat American Fork, 5-0, in the 6A 6A Championship

2023 offense: 4.3 gpg (No. 1 in 6A)

2023 defense: 0.4 gpg (No. 1 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Bella Devey, Midfielder, Sr.

Kate Denney, Midfielder, Sr.

Sam Sellers, Forward, Sr.

Eliza Collings, Goalkeeper, Jr.

Ruby Lee, Defender, Sr.

Kate Fuller, Midfielder, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ivy Harding, Forward, Jr.

Ada Villarreal. Defender, So.

Coach comment: “We are excited for this coming season and what we have returning. We’ve got a solid core of seniors this year that we have high expectations for.”

2. Skyridge Falcons

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Toby Peterson (fourth year)

2023 record: 11-8 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 6-4 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 1-0, in the 6A Semifinals

2023 offense: 2.8 gpg (No. 4 in 6A)

2023 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 10 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Kalle Jackson, Defender, Sr.

Leah Scoville, Defender, Jr.

Emily McDonald, Defender, Sr.

Madelyn Moss, Midfielder, Sr.

AJ Beard, Midfielder, Jr.

Brooklyn Strange, Midfielder, Sr.

Rachel Boren, Forward, Sr.

Olivia Southwick, Forward, Sr.

Cambria Lee, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Aly Johns, Midfielder, Jr.

Brighton Bennett, Defender, Sr.

Reganne Poll, Midfielder, Sr.

Italia Barlow, Defender, Sr.

Kate Meyer, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are really excited about this year’s potential. We have nine varsity players returning, who all contributed late into our 2023 season. If everything goes as planned, we should have another strong season.”

3. American Fork Cavemen

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Cam Jolley (first year)

2023 record: 13-6 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 6-4 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 5-0, in the 6A 6A Championship

2023 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 6 in 6A)

2023 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 7 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Sarah Mathis, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Faith Nydegger, Midfielder, Sr.

Eden Jones, Defender, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Stori Jones, Defender, So.

Coach comment: “We’ve got high hopes for this Fall. We’re excited to come in with a chip on our shoulder ready to prove that we’ve got what it takes to be a special team. Our commitment to our identity and our team culture is going to be crucial to our success this year.”

4. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Matt Embley (fifth year)

2023 record: 6-11 (tied for fourth in Region 3 with a 4-6 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 2-0, in the 6A Second Round

2023 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 14 in 6A)

2023 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 12 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Jordan Farrer, Forward, Sr.

Tess Livingston, Forward, Sr.

Elle Shirley, Midfield, Sr.

Sophie Scoville, Defender, Sr.

Aubrie Robins, Forward, So.

Key newcomers:

Savannah Facer, Goalkeeper, So.

Coach comment: “Excited to have a great core group of girls returning. We have a lot of returning experience and some great, enthusiastic underclassmen who will contribute as well.”

5. Lehi Pioneers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jonas Hartmann (second year)

2023 record: 6-12 (tied for fourth in Region 3 with a 4-6 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to Copper Hills, 1-0, in the 6A Second Round

2023 offense: 0.6 gpg (No. 19 in 6A)

2023 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 13 in 6A)

Returning contributors:

Izzy Dahl, Forward, Jr.

Kanani Haunga, Defender, Sr.

Amarie Simmons, Midfielder, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Chelsea Hartmann, Midfielder, Sr.

Ally Badger, Midfielder, Jr.

Coach comment: “Very excited about the season with new young talent and an opportunity to better influence by being part of preseason and player selection.”

6. Westlake Thunder

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jeremy Alvarez (second year)

2023 record: 5-12 (sixth in Region 3 with a 0-10 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A

2023 postseason: Lost to Salt Lake Academy, 3-1, in the 6A First Round

2023 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 7 in 6A)

2023 defense: 3.2 gpg (No. 19 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.