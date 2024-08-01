BYU commit Kihei Akina, Lone Peak High School, plays the Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

FARMINGTON — Everybody knew that longtime PGA touring pro Daniel Summerhays would play well at Oakridge Country Club in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship this week. The 40-year-old father of four always seems to be in contention at this PGA Tour-branded event.

Few figured that other Utahns would get off to fast starts as well, but that’s what happened in Thursday’s first round.

Led by Summerhays’ 7-under 64, three Utahns are within three shots of the lead, held after the first 18 holes by Ryan Hall, a former South Carolina golfer from Knoxville, Tennessee. Hall made eight birdies and an eagle en route to a 62.

BYU golfer Cooper Jones, 20, and Lone Peak rising senior Kihei Akina, 18, are tied for 23rd after both amateurs carded rounds of 5-under 66. Jones, who will leave on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints next month, played bogey-free, with five birdies.

Akina, who has committed to play for BYU, made two eagles and was at 7-under at one point Thursday, but bogeyed his final two holes.

“First time here (in a KFT event), but you know, I think I proved today my game is good enough,” said Akina, who received an exemption into the event. “I feel like I left a few shots out there, too. We will see what tomorrow has in store.”

Of the other six Utahns in the field, Ogden’s Connor Howe, a former Weber High and Georgia Tech standout, former BYU golfers Peter Kuest and Carson Lundell are in the best position to make the cut — which should come around 3- or 4-under. Howe shot a 68, while Kuest and Lundell shot 69.

Arizona State golfer Preston Summerhays (-1), a two-time Utah State Amateur champion, BYU golfer Max Brenchley (E) and BYU golfer Cole Ponich (+1) are also within striking distance of the cut.

1 of 8 BYU commit Kihei Akina, Lone Peak High School, left, talks with former BYU golfer Preston Summerhays while playing the Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 2 of 8 Former BYU golfer Preston Summerhays hits during the Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 3 of 8 Former BYU golfer Carson Lundell talks with Preston Summerhays during the Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 4 of 8 Former BYU golfer Carson Lundell lines up a putt during the Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 5 of 8 Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge watches BYU golfers during the Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 6 of 8 Former BYU golfer Carson Lundell hits during the Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 7 of 8 Ogden native Connor Howe hits during the Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 8 of 8 BYU commit Kihei Akina, Lone Peak High School, plays the Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The second round begins Friday morning at Oakridge, with the threesome of Akina, Lundell and Preston Summerhays teeing off at 8:45 a.m.

Daniel Summerhays, who made an eagle on the par-4 17th hole, tees off at 12:20 p.m. on the No. 10 tee (the nines are flipped at Oakridge for tournament play).

Three golfers shot 63 Thursday and are tied for second, a shot behind Hall. That group includes Ollie Schneiderjans, Carter Jenkins and Mexico’s Roberto Diaz, who tied for third last year in the event won by Canadian Roger Sloan.

Akina was sailing along nicely before an errant tee shot on No. 8 — his 17th hole — and a missed 4-footer for par on No. 9 resulted in round-ending bogeys.

“I was a little nervous to start my first Korn Ferry event, but it was a good one, for sure,” he said. “… I hit a lot of good iron shots. The one on No. 4, I hit it to a foot on that par-3. I hit a lot of good, quality iron shots. Definitely some things I can clean up for tomorrow, but yeah, I will be ready.”

Akina said he chipped in from 55 yards out for eagle on No. 12, his third hole of the day.

“I was honestly trying to leave it a little bit short right. But I pulled it a little bit and it definitely had some speed,” he said. “It was probably going 10 feet by (the hole), but caught the pin and dropped, so it was nice.”