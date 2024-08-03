Region 10 has no shortage of coaching turnover with four of seven teams welcoming a new head coach for the 2024 football season. However, Park City is not one of those teams.

Last year the Park City Miners were among many teams who had to adjust to region changes, as Cottonwood, Jordan, Tooele and Stansbury made the move to Region 10.

The Miners seemed to handle the transition as well as anyone as they dominated Region 10 with a 6-0 record and beat in-region opponents by an average of 38 points.

The success was hard to deny, which is why coaches in the region voted Park City as the 2024 Region 10 preseason favorite.

In the 2023 season, Park City stood at the top of a struggling region where only itself and Stansbury ended the season with a record above .500. The Miners did find post-season success and made it to Rice-Eccles Stadium where they fell to Green Canyon in the 4A semifinals.

Park City head coach Josh Montzingo said the success his team found in 2023 helped bring new confidence into this season.

“I think if anything, we have confidence that we know we can compete, that we belong, and that our standards are going to remain high,” Montzingo said. “We can expect to compete every week at a very high level.”

A positive for the Miners for this season is they have little offensive turnover with seven starters returning.

Park City will start returning quarterback Sebastian Bodily. In limited minutes last year, Bodily managed a .567 completion percentage for 758 yards.

A strength for the Miners’ offense is the returning offensive linemen, including Justin Michaelis, who was awarded 4A second-team honors last season.

“It’s always nice to return a quarterback for sure, and we are returning a good amount of the offensive line as well,” said Montzingo. “They have some of that experience. It’s great having those guys who competed at the varsity level already for multiple weeks, who understand what it’s like to have the pressures and the tension, and who knows what the weekly preparation looks like to be prepared to play on a Friday night.”

While the Park City offense seems to be ready to reload for a new season, there’s a lot more uncertainty about its defense.

Last season the Miners boasted a top 5 defense in 4A, but they will have to fill holes left behind by the large 2024 senior class. Montizngo said he has full confidence in his team and his defensive staff.

“Last year we were super senior heavy on defense, and it was a very experienced defense, which was just amazing,” Montzingo said. “Our defensive staff is top notch and (the players) are looking great in practice and it’s going to take some varsity reps, getting some guys that have to grow up quickly, and staying healthy.”

Sliding in second in the Region 10 preseason previews is the Stansbury Stallions.

After back-to-back state semifinal appearances in 2021 and 2022, the Stallions bowed out of last year’s state tournament in the second round.

Outside of Park City, Stansbury had no issues against in-region opponents and cemented itself and the Miners as the clear top two in the region.

However, it struggled in its non-region matchups where it went 1-3 and ended the regular season with a 6-4 record.

The Stallions will face a significant change with Lee Leslie taking over the head coaching position. Leslie coached at Tooele between 1988 and 1992 before moving to Hillcrest from 1993 to 1999.

Leslie has not been a head coach in Utah for 24 years and most recently was the head coach at McCall-Donnely High School in Idaho. Despite announcing his retirement following the 2023 season, Leslie couldn’t stay away from his passion and took the Stansbury job.

“I feel like coaching football is a calling,” said Leslie. “This will be my 41st season as a football coach and 37th as a head coach.

“I came out of retirement basically because of my grandson’s phone call, but the other reason was the Tooele School District gave me my first opportunity as a 24-year-old man, and I want to pay that back to them in appreciation because I’ve really enjoyed my career.”

Alongside a seasoned head coach, Stansbury is returning 10 starters, five on defense and five on offense. The Stallions will also field a team with a sizeable junior and senior class.

Last season Stansbury stood towards the top of 4A on both sides of the ball, generating 34.17 points per game while allowing 21.75 points per game. Leslie said he is excited to show how talented he believes his team is as he’s seen them prepare over the summer.

“Offensive and defensively, we feel like we’ve got great talent,” Leslie said. “We’ve got some big, strong kids. Our box will be huge and our (defensive) line will be extremely fast.

“Our linebackers are seasoned, we’re six strong across the front on backers, with our number twos being closely behind, so it’s a strong team that way, and they also fill in as running backs. So, with those numbers, both linebacker, running back, and special teams are going to be very strong.”

The coaches of Region 10 almost unanimously agreed, as every vote except one selected Park City or Stansbury as the top two teams in the region with Tooele also coming in at third.

Tooele beat everyone in its region not named Park City or Stansbury last year for a 4-2 region record. However, in the Buffaloes’ opening four games of the 2023 season they went 0-4 against non-region opponents and lost in the first round of the post-season 63-14 to Mountain Crest.

Buffaloes’ head coach BJ Hunter enters his third season as head coach and he will have much-needed experience on its roster with seven starters on both offense and defense returning to the lineup.

“We are looking to build on our 2023 season,” Hunter said. “With six three-year starters on the team, we will look to them for leadership as we look forward to competing in 2024.”

Jordan is continuing the trend of new head coaches in Region 10. The Beetdiggers were voted to finish fourth this season.

After spending three seasons as an assistant coach at Roy and four years as an assistant coach at Alta, Marc Albertson will take over as head coach for the Beetdiggers.

Jordan was among many Region 10 teams who struggled last season. Its defense was especially struggling as it allowed an average of 44.2 points per game for a 3-7 record in the 2023 season. With few returning starters, Jordan will lean on its youth to find improvements on last season.

“We are a young team with lots of potential entering the season,” said Hunter. “Our kids have really rallied together and have improved over the course of the offseason and summer.”

The Murray Spartans were voted to finish fifth in the preseason rankings, and they are also welcoming Dalton Dunn as head coach.

Last year, Murray tied Hillcrest for the worst overall record in 4A, each finishing 1-9.

The Spartans also struggled with a small senior class. A side effect of a small senior class is the underclassmen get more varsity experience, and that’s exactly what Dunn cited as a benefit to this year’s Murray team.

The Spartans are returning the most starters of anyone in the region with 10 offensive and 10 defensive starters returning for the 2024 season.

Coming in at sixth is the Hillcrest Huskies. Last season Hillcrest struggled as it welcomed a new head coach, finishing 0-6 in the region and 1-9 overall. Huskies head coach Robert Kaelin hopes the culture he helped establish last year will help propel some improvement for this season.

Kaelin said he is excited to see how the underclassmen step up after Hillcrest graduated 19 seniors last year.

Cottonwood was voted to finish last in Region 10 and it is the fifth team with a new head coach.

Tui Satuala said his team has ambitious goals, but with few returning players the Colts will rely on young players to make an impact.

Region 10 football region projections

Region 10 projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. Park City Miners

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Montzingo

Entering his ninth season at Park City, where his teams have posted a 65-32 record the past eight years and a state runner-up finish in 2021. He’s a graduate of Edmonds Woodway High School in Washington and North Park University in Illinois.

Coach Josh Montzingo’s general outlook

We will be young but super talented this season. Will need some younger guys to step up and fill some big shoes from a talented senior class that just graduated. We are looking forward to competing and making another deep run into the playoffs this year.

Park City overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 11-2 (first in Region 10 with a 6-0 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 4 in 4A 2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 21-0, in the 4A semifinals All-time record: 471-461-23 (116 years) State titles: None Region titles: 27 (1932, 1933, 1934, 1936, 1938, 1941, 1945, 1961, 1969 co, 1980, 1981, 1982 co, 1983 co, 1987, 1988, 1991 co, 2001 co, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2023)

Offensive coordinator: Josh Montzingo

2023 offense: 33.23 ppg (No. 6 in 4A)

Seven returning starters

Pro Style offense

Returning offensive starters

Bash Bodily, Sr., QB

Eli Warner, Jr., RB

Owen Campbell, Sr., WR

Justin Michaelis, Sr., OL

Liam Gallon, Sr., OL

Braden Jones, Sr., OL

Tate Campbell., Sr., WR

Charlie Cusimano, Jr., WR/TE

Reece Smith, Sr., WR/TE

Key offensive newcomers

Ethan Cunningham, So, HB

Brogan Price, So., WR

Brian Roberts, Jr., HB

Jackson Richey, Jr., RB

Luke Castelli, Sr., TE

Mario Aebishcer, So., TE

Cam Ogilvy, Sr., OL

Defensive coordinator: Mike Polinsky

2023 defense: 17.23 ppg (No. 4 in 4A)

Four returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Pierce Garner, Sr., S

Wyatt Knapp, Jr., OLB

Deegan McCloskey, Sr., C

Tyler Demarco, Sr., DL

Key defensive newcomers

Ben Sousa, Jr., LB

Alex Brannigan, Jr., LB

Pearson Aebischer, Sr., C

Noah Joiner, Jr., DL

Tommy Davis, Jr., S

Ethan Neu, Sr., DL

2. Stansbury Stallions

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Lee Leslie

After a 24-year hiatus as a head coach in Utah, he’s returning to the sidelines as Stansbury’s head coach. He previously coached from 1988 to 1992 at Tooele, where his teams posted a 25-26 record, and then at Hillcrest from 1993 to 1999, with his teams going 34-34. His all-time record in Utah stands at 59-60. He most recently was the head coach at McCall-Donnely High School in Idaho (2015-2023). He’s a graduate of Benecia High in California and Southern Utah University.

Coach Lee Leslie’s general outlook

We have had the weight room cranking for 3 months and the players are working very hard. We have a lot of young players anxious to prove themselves and some seniors that are strengthening their bodies at a rapid rate!! New defense, offense and culture will take some time but 174 hard-working kids is impressive.

Stansbury overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 7-5 (second in Region 10 with a 5-1 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 11 in 4A 2023 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 52-21, in the 4A second round All-time record: 115-56 (15 years) State titles: None Region titles: 7 (2011, 2012, 2014, 2016 co, 2017, 2021, 2022)

Offensive coordinator: Lee Leslie

2023 offense: 34.17 ppg (No. 5 in 4A)

Five returning starters

Run and Shoot, West Coast & Spread combination offense

Returning offensive starters

Coleman Dearden, QB, Sr.

Tyson Ferry, RB, Sr.

Luke Rich, WR, Sr.

Toby Johnson, OL, Sr.

Mason Maxwell, Slot, Sr.

Key offensive newcomers

Boston Rowley, slot So.

Micha Salahuddin, Jr., slot

Fiki Talia, slot, Sr.

Wyatt Oliver, RB, Jr.

Laell Rhodes, WR, Jr.

Carter Peterson, RB, jr.

Carson Hamilton, OL, Sr.

Kayden Jackson, OL, Sr.

Noah Syphus, RB, Jr.

Tasi Lealaisalanoa, OL, Jr.

Gunner Leslie, OL, So.

Landon Wilson, FB, Sr.

Leolaga Brown, OL Sr.

Colton Daynes, WR, Jr.

Landis Roberts, OL Jr.

Soni Motuliki, OL Jr.

Defensive coordinator: Cooper Buchammer

2023 defense: 21.75 ppg (No. 8 in 4A)

Five returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

X Patch, FS, Sr.

Mason Maxwell, OLB, Sr.

Max Olsen, MLB, Sr.

Toby Johnson, DE, Sr.

Micha Salahuddin, DE, Sr.

Key defensive newcomers

Broncs Baker, MLB, So.

Fiki Talia, OLB, Sr.

Gabe Talia, SS, Sr.

Tasi Lealaisalanoa, DL, Jr.

Issac Finau, DE, Sr.

Micha Salahuddin, slot, Sr.

Fiki Talia, slot, Sr.

Wyatt Oliver, RB, Jr.

Colton Daynes, WR, Jr.

Landis Roberts, OL, Jr.

Soni Motuliki, OL, Jr.

Noah Syphus, RB, Jr.

Tasi Lealaisalanoa, OL Jr.

Rob Yeagle, DB, Sr.

Luke Rich, DB, Sr.

Parker Cashmore, DB, Sr.

Noah Syphus, DB, Jr.

Cooper Clark, LB, Sr.

3. Tooele Buffaloes

2024 Schedule

Head coach: BJ Hunter

A long-time assistant at Tooele, BJ Hunter is heading into his third season as head coach after amassing a 6-15 record the past two seasons. He previously served as the head coach at Granite from 2002 to 2004, where his teams went 1-26. He’s a graduate of Granger and Utah.

Coach BJ Hunter’s general outlook

We are looking to build on our 2023 season. With six three-year starters on the team we will look to them for leadership as we look forward to competing in 2024.

Tooele overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 4-7 (third in Region 10 with a 4-2 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 21 in 4A 2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Crest, 63-14, in the 4A first round All-time record: 429-508-20 (108 years) State titles: 5 (1928, 1929, 1933, 1937, 2002) Region titles: 20 (1925, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1931, 1932, 1933, 1937, 1943, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1957, 1962, 1985, 1988 co, 2001, 2002, 2016 co)

Offensive coordinator: B.J. Hunter

2023 offense: 30.91 ppg (No. 8 in 4A)

Seven returning starters

Wing T offense

Returning offensive starters

Britton Rosser, Sr., RB

Vaughn Gritzmacher, Sr., RB

Nic Arellano, Sr., WR

Cameron Barrett, Sr., TE

Jacob Proctor, Sr., TE

Eduardo Nunez, Sr., OL

Canyon Smith, Sr., OL

Key offensive newcomers

Mavrik Charlson, Jr., RB

Ryker Ballard, Jr., OL

John Leakehe, Sr., RB

Defensive coordinator: Bryan Rosser

2023 defense: 37.55 ppg (No. 22 in 4A)

Seven returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Britton Rosser, Sr., DB

Vaughn Gritzmacher, Sr., DB

Jacob Proctor, Sr., LB

John Leakehe Sr., LB

Cameron Barrett Sr., DL

Luke Dixon Jr., DL

Canyon Smith, Sr., DL

Key defensive newcomers

Jack Huntsaker, Sr., DB

Grady Symonds, Sr., DB

Ryan Durfey, Sr., LB

4. Jordan Beetdiggers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Marc Albertson

Entering his first season as a head coach after serving the previous four years as an assistant coach at Alta High School. Prior to that, he spent three years as an assistant at his alma mater, Roy High School in Washington. He’s a graduate of BYU.

Coach Marc Albertson’s general outlook

We are a young team with some lots of potential entering the season. Our kids have really rallied together and have improved over the course of the offseason and summer. Our biggest strength right now is our speed and size on the offensive and defensive line, but often overlooked is the depth that we will have at the skill positions, with good senior leadership throughout each position group.

Jordan overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 3-7 (fourth in Region 10 with a 3-3 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 22 in 4A 2023 postseason: Lost to Stansbury, 62-7, in the 4A first round All-time record: 565-471-28 (114 years) State titles: 12 (1931, 1934, 1936, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1944, 1947, 1948, 1950, 1994, 2012) Region titles: 26 (1931, 1934, 1935, 1936, 1938, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1944, 1947, 1948, 1950, 1958, 1961, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1988 co, 1989, 1991, 1993 co, 1994, 1998, 2002 co, 2005 co, 2012)

Offensive coordinator: Karl Kumpin

2023 offense: 23.8 ppg (No. 18 in 4A)

Two returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Santos Garcia, Sr., Tackle

Adam Abudan, Jr., Tackle

Key offensive newcomers

Jaydon Griffith, Sr., WR

Wilson Numbers, Sr., RB

Owen Francis, Sr., WR

Mario Padilla, Jr., G

Kendon Steenson, So., QB

Defensive coordinator: KwanKi Au

2023 defense: 44.2 ppg (No. 27 in 4A)

Three returning starters

Even Front defense

Returning defensive starters

Adam Abudan, Jr., DE

Santos Garcia, Sr., DT

Frank Silva, Sr., N

Key defensive newcomers

Ron Austin, Jr., OLB

Carver Wright, Jr., DE

Sterling Ostler, So., S

Gavin Gunnarson, Jr., LB

5. Murray Spartans

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Dalton Dunn

The graduate of Millard High School and UVU is heading into his first season as head coach at Murray.

Coach Dalton Dunn’s general outlook

We had a very small senior class in 2023, which allowed quite a few underclassmen to gain much needed experience. We enter 2024 with nine returning all-region players, including all-state punter Dillon Curtis, who was just invited to play in the Adidas All-American Bowl on NBC as the #2 ranked kicker in the nation. We’ve got a strong senior class with boys who have all played on Friday nights as Sophomores and Juniors. Now is their time to shine. We feel pretty optimistic about this coming season with the amount of work the boys have been putting in.

Murray overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 1-9 (sixth in Region 10 with a 1-5 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 26 in 4A 2023 postseason: Missed playoffs All-time record: 369-540-24 (106 years) State titles: 3 (1954, 1975, 1977) Region titles: 9 (1942, 1954, 1955, 1959, 1975, 1977 co, 1988 co, 1993 co, 2004 co)

Offensive coordinator: Tim Brenniesen

2023 offense: 13.8 ppg (No. 27 in 4A)

Ten returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Alex Bojorquez, QB, Sr.

Josh Zullo, RB, Sr.

Lucas Barrett, RB, Sr.

Spencer Bushman, WR, Sr.

Evan Talbot, WR, Jr.

Tristan Cross, WR, Jr.

Jayden Cottonwood, OL, Sr.

Alex Huggins, OL, So.

Martin Boldin, OL, Jr.

Baron Collette, OL, Jr.

Key offensive newcomers

Sam Pehrson, RB, Sr.

Sam Brousseau, OL, Sr.

Aaden Walker, OL, Jr.

Connor Whitehead, RB, Sr.

Brody Sofonia, TE, Jr.

Dax Jensen, WR, Jr.

Belal Muckhtar, WR, Jr.

Defensive coordinator: Matt Schauerhamer

2023 defense: 41.3 ppg (No. 24 in 4A)

Ten returning starters

Varied Front

Returning defensive starters

Sam Pehrson, DL, Sr.

Matthew Blackwell, DL, Sr.

Jackson Ketchoyian, DL, Sr.

Josh Zullo, LB, Sr.

Stockton Hughes, LB, Sr.

Jeff Hill, LB, Sr.

Anthony Thompson, LB, Sr.

Lucas Barrett, DB, Sr.

Spencer Bushman, DB, Sr.

Tristan Cross, DB, Jr.

Key defensive newcomers

Connor Whitehead, LB, Sr.

Gage Smith, DB, Jr.

Hassan Soweidan, DL, Sr.

Jacob Cushing, LB, Jr.

6. Hillcrest Huskies

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Robert Kaelin

The Skyline High graduate is entering his second season as head coach at Hillcrest after his 1-9 debut season in 2023. He’s a graduate of the University of Utah.

Coach Robert Kaelin’s general outlook

We are a team low on Varsity experience after graduating 19 seniors in 2023, but are excited to see some of our underclassmen step up and fill those roles. Last year was a year of firsts, establishing the culture of a first year head coach, new offensive and defensive schemes, standards, practice schedules, etc. We feel we finally have our footing under us and are excited to continue the process of rebuilding this program to one our community can be proud of.

Hillcrest overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 1-9 (seventh in Region 10 with a 0-6 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 27 in 4A 2023 postseason: Missed playoffs All-time record: 234-368-8 (62 years) State titles: None Region titles: 7 (1966 co, 1968, 1975, 1980, 1981 co, 1983, 1984 co)

Offensive coordinator: Robert Kaelin

2023 offense: 15.5 ppg (No. 26 in 4A)

Four returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Steven Hoskins, Sr., QB/WR

Mika’ele Alcivar, Sr., OL

Moroni Mahe, Jr., OL

Cyrus Nielsen, Jr., OL

Key offensive newcomers

Silas Ahching, Sr., RB

Grady Court, Jr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Seth Kaelin

2023 defense: 39.1 ppg (No. 23 in 4A)

Three returning starters

Multiple defenses

Returning defensive starters

Guillermo Martinez, Sr., DB

Moroni Mahe, Jr., DL

Cyrus Nielsen, Jr., DL

Key defensive newcomers

Thomas Ashby, Sr., LB

Lyrik Martinez, Sr., LB

7. Cottonwood Colts

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Tui Satuala

Is entering his first year as head coach at Cottonwood. He’s a graduate of Bountiful High and Weber State.

Coach Tui Satuala’s general outlook

We have a few starters returning but overall a lot of young players looking to make an impact this season. We have some ambitious goals that the players have come up with. Our season will be a reflection of our effort and commitment during summer workouts and practices.

Cottonwood overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 2-8 (fifth in Region 10 with a 2-4 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 25 in 4A 2023 postseason: Missed playoffs All-time record: 199-344-3 (55 years) State titles: None Region titles: 6 (1984, 2005 co, 2007 co, 2008, 2009 co, 2010)

Offensive coordinator: PJ Tanuvasa

2023 offense: 16 ppg (No. 25 in 4A)

Three returning starters

Balanced offense

Returning offensive starters

Gabriel Bricio, Sr., OL

Leland Tai, Sr., OL

Palmer Johanseb, Sr., RB

Key offensive newcomers

Malcolm Mundy, Sr., QB

Thomas Jackson, Sr., OL

Pomale Vaitai, Sr., FB/TE

Defensive coordinator: AJ Jones

2023 defense: 36.3 ppg (No. 21 in 4A)

Three returning starters

2 high defense

Returning defensive starters

Korbyn Lynch, Sr., DB

Nikk Rains, Sr., LB

Kes Archuleta, Sr., LB

Key defensive newcomers