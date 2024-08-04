Dylan Travis (15), of the United States, Jimmer Fredette (5) and Canyon Barry (6) react after a men's 3x3 basketball pool round match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France.

Jimmer Fredette and the U.S. 3x3 men’s basketball team have been eliminated from the Olympics.

They closed out their time in Paris with a 21-6 loss to Netherlands on Sunday.

Fredette didn’t play in the game, just as he didn’t play in the U.S. team’s past four games.

He was injured during the team’s Wednesday match-up with Poland, and is reportedly dealing with a lower-body issue, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The U.S.-Netherlands game was close in the opening minutes, as the teams traded 1-pointers.

But Netherlands began to pull away around the 6-minute mark and ended up leading by 11 points, 17-6, with four minutes left.

Team USA did not score again as Netherlands went on to win 21-6 with more than three minutes left on the clock. (In 3x3 basketball, games end when one team reaches 21 points or after 10 minutes.)

Each of the U.S. players in action for the game — Canyon Berry, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis — contributed two points, per Olympics.com.

3x3 basketball Olympics format

Fredette’s U.S. squad was one of eight men’s 3x3 teams to make it to the 2024 Olympics.

During the pool round, which concluded Sunday, each team played all seven other teams.

At the end of the pool round, the eight 3x3 teams were ranked according to their records, and the ranking determined the seeding for the elimination rounds, which begin Sunday afternoon.

“The top two teams advance to the semifinals, while the bottom two are eliminated. The other four teams will compete in a play-in round (third vs. sixth, fourth vs. fifth), with the winners advancing to the semifinals,” per ESPN.

3x3 basketball schedule at the Olympics

China, like the U.S., was eliminated from the men’s 3x3 basketball competition after the pool play.

Thanks to their strong performance in the opening round, Latvia and Netherlands advanced directly from pool play to the semifinals, which are set for Monday.

Lithuania, Serbia, France and Poland remain alive in the competition, but they will face-off in play-in games later on Sunday for the remaining two spots in Monday’s semifinals.

The bronze medal (1:30 p.m. MDT) and gold medal (2:30 p.m.) games will also take place Monday.