Sweden's Emilia Nilsson Garip competes in the women's 3-meter springboard diving preliminary at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Nilsson Garip, who completed her freshman year at the University of Utah this past season, finished 10th in the preliminary to advance to the Olympic semifinals.

University of Utah diver Emilia Nilsson Garip is moving onto the semifinals in the 3-meter springboard event at the Olympics.

Nilsson Garip, representing her home country Sweden, placed 10th during Wednesday’s preliminary round, easily securing her spot in the semifinals. The top 18 advanced.

Nilsson Garip, who completed her freshman season at Utah this past athletic season and was a two-time Pac-12 champion, was the final diver in each of the five rounds of the event.

She got off to a strong start, scoring 60 points on her opening dive, a back 2 ½ somersaults from the pike position.

Nilsson Garip’s next dive — a forward 3 ½ somersaults from the pike position — received a 65.1 score, her highest of the day, and she added 63 points on her third dive, a reverse 2 ½ somersaults from the pike position.

That moved Nilsson Garip into fourth place with two dives to go.

Her final two dives netted 48.6 and 58.5 points, giving her 295.2 points for the competition and good enough for 10th place.

How to watch Emilia Nilsson Garip at the Olympics

Up next for Nilsson Garip is the 3-meter springboard semifinals, which start Thursday at 2 a.m. MDT. The event will be streamed on Peacock.

The top 12 from the semifinals will advance to Friday’s final, which starts at 7 a.m. MDT.