Simone Biles, of the United States, holds up her medals after the women's artistic gymnastics individual apparatus finals Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France.

At this point, Simone Biles’ greatness is largely unquestioned.

Sure, some include the caveat that she may be the greatest gymnast ever when discussing her success, but by and large, Biles is considered the best woman to ever compete in the sport of gymnastics.

With her run at the Paris Olympics now over, Biles’ career now includes a staggering 37 total medals, of which 23 have been gold.

In the 37 individual finals she’s competed in, she’s medaled 33 times, missing out on the podium just four times ever.

Per The Washington Post’s Emily Giambalvo, Biles’ dominance in the all-around competition has been near unprecedented.

The Paris Games, Biles’ third Olympics, offered her the chance to make some real history and she didn’t disappoint.

Here are some of the records that Biles set this summer, plus a few she made considerable headway on, per data compiled by The Action Network.

Records Simone Biles holds all to herself

Here are some of the notable achievements Biles has that no one else has bettered:

She is now the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history with 11 medals. Shannon Miller is second all-time with seven medals won.

She is the first American gymnast (male or female) to win two gold medals in the individual all-around event.

She is now the record holder for the longest gap between gold medals won in the individual all-around competition at the Olympics. Larisa Latynina and Věra Čáslavská had held the record (four years) after winning all-around gold in successive Olympics. Biles won all-around gold eight years apart, winning her first gold medal in Rio in 2016 and then another gold at Paris this summer.

She is the first American gymnast (male or female) to win two Olympic gold medals on vault.

She also holds the record for the longest gap between gold medal wins on vault (eight years), regardless of gender.

She is the first American gymnast to win three Olympic medals in the team competition in a career.

Records that Simone Biles has helped the U.S. set

U.S. gymnastics is now more golden than any other national team thanks to Biles.

Her victory in the individual all-around competition broke a tie between the United States and the former Soviet Union. U.S. gymnastics is now the sole holder of the record for the most gold medals in the female individual all-around competition at the Olympics with seven gold medals.

Records that Simone Biles is ever closer to breaking

Biles doesn’t hold every record in gymnastics, but after the Paris Games she is closer than ever with a few.