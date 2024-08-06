Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history, will be in West Valley City this fall on Sept. 23 as part of her post-Olympics Gold over America tour.

Enjoy watching Simone Biles compete at the Paris Olympics? What about Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey? Or the U.S. men’s gymnastics team, specifically Stephen Nedoroscik, Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Fred Richard?

All those athletes and more are headed to Utah next month as part of post-Paris Games gymnastics showcase known as the Gold over America Tour.

What is the Gold over America Tour?

Following the Summer Olympics, many if not all of America’s gymnasts — newly crowned national heroes — have traditionally toured the country and performed as part of something of a cross country send off after the Games.

The current iteration of that post-Olympics tour is the Gold over America Tour, sponsored by Athleta, with Biles standing as the lead.

The tour is “an exhilarating display of jaw-dropping athleticism and high-energy choreography with an inspirational message of hope, strength, resilience, and determination. Led by Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour—or GOAT, its sublime acronym—will have audiences on the edge of their seat with every tumble, twist and gravity-defying trick. ... This pop concert-style spectacle will showcase the athletic brilliance and championship journeys of Biles and cast members,” the tour’s website explains.

Where in Utah is the Gold over America Tour going?

The post-Paris Olympics Gold over America tour is slated to start on Sept. 17 and end with a final show on Nov. 3. It will have stops in more than 30 cities.

That includes an event West Valley City, at the Maverik Center. (The complete list of stops can be found at the official Gold over America website.)

The tour’s Beehive State stop will be on Monday, Sept. 23, with showtime at 7:30 p.m. MDT.

Tickets currently range from $38 at the cheapest to $255 at the most.

Who is going to participate in the Gold over America Tour?

A who’s who of gymnasts is currently slated to take part in the tour, with more names to be revealed later.

Currently, Biles and her Olympic teammates Carey and Chiles are set to perform, along with Juda, Malone, Nedoroscik and Richard.

Other participants include 2024 U.S. Olympic alternate and future Arkansas gymnast Joscelyn Roberson, a pair of former UCLA gymnastics standouts on Peng Peng Lee and Katelyn Ohashi, as well as former Dutch gymnast Casimir Schmidt and former French gymnast Mélanie Johanna de Jesus dos Santos.

Biles is the headliner, though, as she is widely considered as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time if not the best ever.

She is the first woman to win six all-around world championship titles, which makes her the most decorated gymnast (female or male) in world championships history. Biles has 11 Olympic medals, including seven gold medals.