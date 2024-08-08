Sweden's Emilia Nilsson Garip competes in the women's 3-meter springboard diving semifinal, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Nilsson Garip, who competed at the University of Utah as a freshman last season, moved on to Friday's 3-meter springboard finals.

University of Utah diver Emilia Nilsson Garip will compete in the finals of the women’s 3-meter springboard at the Olympics on Friday.

That’s because Nilsson Garip, who is representing her home country Sweden, placed 11th in Thursday’s semifinals with 279.6 points.

The top 12 from the semifinals advanced to the Olympic final.

Nilsson Garip, who completed her freshman season at Utah this past athletic season and was a two-time Pac-12 champion, found herself high on the leaderboard after her first of five semifinal dives.

Related These University of Utah athletes will compete in the Paris Olympics

Her first dive, a back 2 ½ somersaults from the pike position, earned 61.5 points and had her in third through the first round.

Nilsson Garip scored 60.45 points on her second dive before her third dive was her lowest-scoring of the day, at 45 points, and pushed her near the fringe of not advancing.

She recovered well, though, and finished with dives of 52.65 and 60 points to advance.

The 21-year-old Nilsson Garip has plenty of experience — and success — on the world and regional stage.

She finished eighth at the world championships in 2023 in the 3-meter springboard with a score of 302 points.

Earlier this summer, she took silver in the mixed 3-meter synchro (with fellow Utah diver Elias Petersen) and bronze in the 1-meter springboard at the 2024 European Aquatics Championships.

How to watch Emilia Nilsson Garip at the Olympics

Up next for Nilsson Garip is the women’s 3-meter springboard finals, which start Friday at 7 a.m. MDT.

The event will be streamed on Peacock.