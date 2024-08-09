The kid is back.

In Siale Esera’s first collegiate game at TCU a year ago he made an interception. He displayed a myriad of bright moments in BYU’s 2024 season before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

This fall, he’s fully recovered and making waves in Jay Hill’s defense at middle linebacker and expects to make an impact this season for the Cougars.

In Esera’s recovery, he had a unique advisor in his corner: New Orleans Saints do-everything star Taysom Hill.

Esera’s injury was a LisFranc injury to his foot and required surgery.

Hill is no stranger to foot injuries and suffered a LisFranc injury himself on Jan. 9, 2022, in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons.

On Sept. 5, 2015, Hill had a season-ending pedal foot injury in BYU’s win at Nebraska, part of a remarkable string of injuries in his college and NFL career. On Nov. 17, 2021, he had a pedal foot plantar fasciitis Grade 1 injury but did not miss any games. On Dec. 5, 2023, he had a pedal foot bruise in Week 14 that prevented him from playing again until Week 16 for New Orleans.

“Taysom called me and stayed in touch before I had surgery,” said Esera. “He’s been telling me all the ins and outs of the injury, trying to help me with just getting it back to shape. He’s also worked with (BYU football trainer Brett Mortensen), who also worked with him. Brett has helped through this process.’’

Esera said the best advice Hill gave him was to be patient in recovery and don’t do any harm in the comeback.

“He said not to try and come back too quickly. He said the biggest part of it is just let it heal on its own, keep up with everything, and don’t slack off on physical therapy.”

BYU commit Siale Esera poses with recruiting letters he has received from programs around the country. The Cougars are happy they landed the coveted recruit. | Esera family

Much of the recovery has been working to get into shape while gradually loading weight on his foot and then “see how much force I can push off of it using weights,” said Esera. “Our training staff has been amazing getting all of us in shape for the season.”

Any pain?

“No pain at all. It’s all gone,” he said.

Esera has yet to be clocked in the 40-yard dash, a measuring event still on schedule for fall camp, but he believes he will run a sub-4.7-second time when he does. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, that would be an impressive feat for the four-star recruit out of Timpview High in Provo.

He played in five games last season with a career-high eight tackles against Texas.

Esera says he is playing middle linebacker for his position coach Justin Ena and loves it.

“You get to be in the middle of all the action and have a hand in a lot that’s happening.”

Hill’s defense requires a lot of flexibility out of the linebackers for not only stopping the run and fighting off blocks but dropping into coverage, like Esera did with his pick at TCU. There are also plenty of designed blitzes and pressure packages that require versatility and speed.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) is helped after suffering an injury against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. | Brynn Anderson, Associated Press

Esera possesses both the size and speed to fit into many of the scenarios and schemes Hill hopes to deploy during his second season in Provo. Keeping Esera healthy, as with a myriad of others, is key to maintaining the depth required for Power Four competition.

With veteran leader Ben Bywater retiring from college football, the team’s linebacker corps lost its leading tackler and leader. Oregon transfer Harrison Taggart returns, as does Isaiah Glasker.

Hill’s defense will get a boost from several newcomers in Sione Moa, a 6-1, 230 transfer from Utah State, UCLA transfer Choe Bryant-Strother, and Weber State transfer Jack Kelly.

Esera joins many on the squad who are impressed with Kelly.

“I love him. He’s been an amazing person. He’s a great football player, great athlete coming in that rover position. He’s doing so many good things, and he’s a hard worker,” he said. “On top of that, he’s a good leader; he’s everything you would want in a good football player. He’s been a good addition.”

Head coach Kalani Sitake will take his troops through a major scrimmage Saturday. It will be a key tool in evaluating position competition and making some decisions on how to hand out reps.

Esera is ready.