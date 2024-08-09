BYU’s Allie Fryer (23) celebrates with her teammates after scoring their team’s first goal against Utah at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Expectations are sky-high for BYU women’s soccer in 2024.

The Cougars — coming off two College Cup appearances in the past three years — have been voted as the No. 1 team in the Big 12 preseason poll.

Additionally, BYU ranks No. 3 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches preseason top 25 poll.

Jen Rockwood’s squad was the Big 12 preseason favorite in 2023 as well, but ultimately finished the year 20-3-3 as the conference runner-up.

The team went all the way to the national semifinals at the College Cup before losing to Stanford.

The Cougars return just two starters from last season’s group — forward Allie Fryer and goalie Lynette Hernaez — but the new-look roster features a number of highly-touted freshman recruits and depth pieces ready to emerge as greater contributors.

BYU has been known for its high-tempo, explosive brand of soccer under Rockwood. The Cougars ranked first nationally with 20.96 shots per game in 2023 and were third in scoring offense at 3.04 goals.

Receiving 206 total votes in the Big 12 preseason poll, the Cougars ranked just ahead of Texas Tech (205) and TCU (197).

BYU will open the 2024 regular season on Aug. 17 against Wisconsin at South Field in Provo.