Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, right, Kenneth Rooks, of the United States, center, and Abraham Kibiwot, of Kenya, competes in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Kenneth Rooks stunned the world — and himself — on Wednesday by claiming the silver medal in the men’s steeplechase.

The former BYU star went from the back of the pack to the front in a few short laps, claiming the lead as the bell rang to signal the start of the final lap, as the Deseret News reported.

Although Rooks was eventually passed by Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, who won his second consecutive Olympic gold medal in the event on Wednesday, he crossed the finish line second, narrowly edging out Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya.

It was a thrilling finish in a highly entertaining race, one in which nearly all 16 competitors remained in contention for a medal until the final half lap or so.

If you missed watching it live and during NBC’s primetime replay, don’t worry.

NBC Sports has uploaded footage of the full race to its YouTube page.

As the race video makes clear, the commentators were shocked by Rooks’ performance.

“The 24-year-old from Washington has said, ‘You want your medal. Come catch me,’” one said.

“The significance of this I can’t even begin to describe,” the other commentator added.

Rooks finished in 8:06.41. It’s his new personal record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.