This was not supposed to happen.
Former BYU Cougars star Kenneth Rooks shocked the world by winning the silver medal in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase Wednesday at the Olympics.
Considered a longshot to medal, Rooks made a bold move to go from the back of the pack to the front with a lap to go and claimed just the third medal in the event for the United States since 1984.
Social media had some pretty excellent reactions to what happened. Here are some of them.
MUST WATCH: KENNETH ROOKS IS CRAZY FOR THIS ONE!
ABSOLUTELY SENT IT.
SILVER SHOCKER IN THE STEEPLECHASE. WOW!!#Paris2024 #Olympics2024 #Athletics
KENNETH ROOKS, OLYMPIC SILVER MEDALIST! #ParisOlympics
Kenneth Rooks, an American Cinderella 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #olympics#trackandfield #kennethrooks
Kenneth Rooks was ranked #574 in the world coming into this final! What a silver upset
Kenneth Rooks oh my goodness— Taylor (@na7ural_) August 7, 2024
“You want your medal, come catch me!”
"You want your medal, come catch me!"

That Kenneth Rooks chase was ELECTRIFYING!!🇺🇸🇺🇸 #GoCougs
What a race!!! Way to fight Rooks!!! You just inspired a new group of young American distance runners!!!— SBVC Distance Crew (@JRatigan) August 7, 2024
We are all Kenneth Rooks right now.— Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) August 7, 2024
Rooks is bringing home some hardware 🙌
Rooks PR'd by 9 seconds to win silver.— Steve Magness (@stevemagness) August 7, 2024
When coaches say if you move, make it bold...
That's what Rooks did.
And his splits 14.4 then 13.9 OVER barriers, and then held strong over the water jump and finish.
One of the most gutsy and impressive races I've seen. pic.twitter.com/lWKjIkPlvK
ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE!!!— The Stride Report (@TheStrideReport) August 7, 2024
A courageous run from @BYUTFXC alum Kenneth Rooks gives him a stunning Olympic silver medal result in the men's steeplechase final! Rooks secured a monster PR of 8:06.41 in the process.
Kenneth Rooks is the gutsiest runner ever. Must watch TV. From the 2023 NCAAs to the Olympics.
If you are to make a move, be bold.— kevin sweeny (@djmia00) August 7, 2024
Kenneth Rooks was BOLD. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
American distance running is on fire in Paris. #Paris2024
Bro. Kenneth Rooks for silver is insane!!!— Justin Herbert, Ed. D (@CoachJHerbert) August 7, 2024
This Olympics is full of surprises, but this may the biggest one yet!!
Fan-freaking-tastic!!
Kenneth Rooks is so precious after that Silver in the steeple!!!! He was like where do I look omg. Such guts in that run!!!!— Kara Winger (@karathrowsjav) August 7, 2024
🇺🇸Kenneth Rooks went FULL SEND to win the SILVER medal in the steeplechase! 😤🥈 #ParisOlympics
The US distance men are having A MEET!! Very proud of the efforts we are seeing. Congratulations Kenneth Rooks on your hard fought Olympic Silver!!!🇺🇸— Kara Goucher (@karagoucher) August 7, 2024
What just happened?— Brandon Hudgins (@bhudgruns) August 7, 2024
Kenneth Rooks running like a real Vet. This is why I love Track and Field.
He moved up like he was shocked everyone wasn't kicking yet.
KENNETH ROOKS WITH THE GUTSY MOVE OF THE CENTURY 🇺🇸— FloTrack (@FloTrack) August 7, 2024
Rooks went from hanging in the back to moving into the lead on the bell lap, and it pays off as he earns silver in the men's 3k steeplechase in a new PR of 8:06.41!

Defending Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali 🇲🇦 outkicks…
Defending Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali 🇲🇦 outkicks… pic.twitter.com/XtIKoQMXmu
Kenneth Rooks, feeling the pace slow down at 2 laps to go:
Kenneth Rooks just almost had the upset of the Olympic track program. A daring break on the last lap of the steeple broke the race apart and he wins silver.— Bill Spaulding (@BillSpaulding) August 7, 2024
Omg.— Brett Hanfling (@Brett_Hanfling) August 7, 2024
American Kenneth Rooks was +14900 (!!) to win the Steeplechase and took home Silver 🥈🤯
Potentially the shock of the Olympics so far… pic.twitter.com/sXiLJWL0Xg
Let me amend: STEEPLECHASE IS ELECTRIC. KENNETH ROOKS IS A NATIONAL HERO. LETS GOOOO