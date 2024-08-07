Kenneth Rooks, of the United States, clears an obstacle during the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. | Ashley Landis, Associated Press
Ryan McDonald

This was not supposed to happen.

Former BYU Cougars star Kenneth Rooks shocked the world by winning the silver medal in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase Wednesday at the Olympics.

Considered a longshot to medal, Rooks made a bold move to go from the back of the pack to the front with a lap to go and claimed just the third medal in the event for the United States since 1984.

Social media had some pretty excellent reactions to what happened. Here are some of them.

