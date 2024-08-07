Kenneth Rooks, of the United States, reacts crossing the finish line to win the silver medal in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Kenneth Rooks ran the race of his life on Wednesday to claim the silver medal in the steeplechase.

He came from the back of the pack around the halfway point of the race to lead in the final lap.

He ultimately finished in second with a time of 8:06.41.

Rooks was the only American to make the men’s steeplechase final.

He started the race in the middle of the pack of 16 runners but faded to as far back as last place before coming on strong in the final two laps.

By the time the bell was ringing to signify the start of the final lap, Rooks had surged into the lead.

Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, right, Kenneth Rooks, of the United States, center, and Abraham Kibiwot, of Kenya, competes in the men's 3000-meters steeplechase final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. | Natacha Pisarenko

Ultimately, Soufiane El Bakkali, who won the gold at the Tokyo Olympics, was able to catch and pass him to claim the gold medal, but Rooks stayed ahead of Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot, who finished in third.

Rooks’ time of 8:06.41 is a new personal best. His previous personal record was 8:15.08, as the Deseret News previously reported.

At no point in the race did a group of leaders build and maintain a notable lead, which helps explain why, with two laps to go, it felt like it was anyone’s race.

At several points, the commentators highlighted how unique it was for all the competitors to stay clumped up, but they, like many others, assumed it would come down to a two-man race between El Bakkali and Lamecha Girma from Ethiopa, who got the silver medal in Tokyo, in the end.

But then, Girma was knocked out of the competition after falling during a jump just as Rooks’ surge began.

“Kenneth Rooks is a surprise,” one commentator said.

Courtney Wayment, another rising star in the world of steeplechase with ties to BYU, competed in Tuesday’s women’s final in the event.

She came in 12th place and, like Rooks, was the top American finisher, as the Deseret News reported.