Former BYU steeplechase standout Kenneth Rooks wins the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials, Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. Rooks is the latest in a long line of stellar steeplechasers BYU has produced.

Kenneth Rooks made his Olympic debut on Monday in the opening round of the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase event.

He finished second in his heat, securing a spot in Wednesday’s final.

Rooks was the only American man to advance, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Here’s what you should know about Rooks’ running career — and how to watch him race for a medal at the Olympics.

Kenneth Rooks Olympics profile

Age: 24

Olympic event: Men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase

Hometown: College Place, Washington

College: BYU

Notable achievements: Rooks is best known for falling at the 2023 U.S. Track and Field Championships. Well, not just for falling, but for getting back up and winning the race.

Since, then Rooks’ star has continued to rise in the steeplechase world. He won the men’s steeplechase event at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in June.

Kenneth Rooks’ path to the Olympics

Rooks secured a spot at the Olympics by winning the race in June. He finished in 8:21.92, more than a second ahead of the second-place finisher, Matthew Wilkinson, as the Deseret News reported at the time.

Rooks’ personal record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase is 8:15.08. He set it in May.

In Monday’s preliminary round, he finished in 8:24.95.

Simon Kiprop Koech, of Kenya, Kenneth Rooks, of the United States, and Louis Gilavert, of France, compete in a men's 3,000-meter steeplechase round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. | Martin Meissner

How to watch Kenneth Rooks at the Olympics

Rooks will run for a medal in the men’s steeplechase final on Wednesday.

The race is expected to begin at 1:43 p.m. MDT, and it will stream on Peacock.