Sweden's Emilia Nilsson Garip competes in the women's 3m springboard diving final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

University of Utah freshman Emilia Nilsson Garip claimed ninth place in the women’s 3-meter springboard final at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Nilsson Garip, competing for her home country of Sweden, wrapped up her first Olympic appearance with a score of 279.4 points in the final.

China took gold and bronze in the event, as Yiwen Chen ran away from the field with a score of 376 points to win, while Yani Chang finished third with 318.75 points.

Australia’s Maddison Keeney won silver with 343.1 points.

The 21-year-old Nilsson Garip, who completed her freshman year at Utah this past season, sat in fifth place after the first of five rounds, as she scored 60 points on her opening dive, a back 2 ½ somersaults from the pike position.

That ended up being Nilsson Garip’s highest-scored dive of the day — she scored 54.25, 54 and 52.65 on her next three dives to fall to 10th out of the 12 competitors in the final.

Nilsson Garip jumped up one spot on her final attempt after scoring 58.5 points to finish in ninth place.

Nilsson Garip was the final University of Utah athlete to complete her Olympic experience in Paris.

Four other Utah women’s athletes competed — Michelle Plouffe and Paige Crozon played for Canada in 3x3 basketball, Simone Plourde ran the 1,500-meter for Canada and Josefine Eriksen ran the opening leg of the 4x400-meter relay for Norway — while former Ute Kim Smith Gaucher coached Plouffe and Crozon’s team.