The Utah Jazz are bringing in another free agent to round out its roster for the 2024-25 season.

Boston Celtics small forward Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed to terms on a four-year, $15 million deal with Utah, according to league sources. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In 41 games last year for the championship-winning Celtics, Mykhailiuk averaged 4.0 points and shot 38.9% from behind the arc.

The Ukraine native entered the league out of Kansas in 2018, having played for the Lakers, Pistons, Thunder, Raptors, Knicks and Hornets in addition to the Celtics.

His best season came in 2019-20 with Detroit, where he averaged 9.0 points over 56 games and shot 40.4% from 3-point range.

Now that the Jazz have the Lauri Markkanen extension in the rearview mirror, the team is set to make a number of signings official. After the team signs Mykhailiuk, Drew Eubanks, Johnny Juzang and rookie Kyle Filipowski the Jazz will have filled 14 of its 15 standard roster spots. Traditionally the team prefers to leave the final roster spot open as they go through training camp heading into a new season.