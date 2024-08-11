Corner Canyon’s Jerome Myles, out runs Lehi’s Isaiah Allen for a score as they play in high school football semifinal action at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Myles was rated a 5-star recruit by 247 Sports in the recruiting sites latest rankings.

Defending 6A state champion Corner Canyon will once again be heavy favorites in Region 2 as the Chargers look to successfully defend their state championship from a year ago.

By returning eight offensive starters, the offense looks to be just as potent as ever.

Hoping to build upon the stellar season he had last year is starting running back Bryton Brady. Brady was dominant both rushing and receiving. On the season, Brady totaled 1,210 rushing yards and 21 TDs to go along with 523 receiving yards and seven receiving TDs.

Also looking to make an impact will be wideout Jerome Myles, who tallied 486 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns last year.

Corner Canyon head coach Eric Kjar knows that in order for the offense to continue to roll and have the success that it has had in recent years, they will need to continue to stay focused on the goals in front of them.

“We have a lot of experience returning on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line returns five OL that got significant playing time. We will need to continue to work very hard to have the success we have had in the past. The defensive group will be young in some spots but should become a strength for our team. In the defensive backfield, we will be experienced, and it will be the strength of our defense,” said Kjar.

If anyone stands a change at dethroning the champs, Bingham hopes it will be able to get the job done, checking in at No. 2 in Region 2. After getting blown out against American Fork in the quarterfinals of the playoffs last year, Bingham is hoping to be looking down on all of the other teams in the region come season’s end.

Bingham head coach Eric Jones feels that his team is a part of one of the toughest regions in the state and each team only improved in the offseason.

“We are excited to get started for the 2024 season, we love our returners and are excited for our newcomers. We have had a great offseason to prepare us for a tough schedule. We are excited for the challenges ahead,” said Bingham head coach Eric Jones.

At No. 3 is Mountain Ridge. After finishing third in the region with an overall record of 7-3, Mountain Ridge returns 13 total starts — eight on defense and five on offense.

Getting upset by Lone Peak in the playoffs last year did not sit well with Mountain Ridge and the Sentinels will be looking to solidify themselves and move up in the region standings.

In order for them to have a successful season, Mountain Ridge will be relying on returning junior quarterback Wyatt Bingham. He finished last season with 2,588 total passing yards and 19 touchdowns to go along with a solid QB rating of 98.5 for the season.

The depth that the team has, especially on defense, will be a key measuring stick as well.

“We are excited about the 2024 T.E.A.M. at Mountain Ridge. We return a large group of young players on both sides of the ball from a year ago and have a lot of game experience playing together. Offensively, returning our QB and center is critical,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Mike Meifu. “While we may have lost some playmakers from last year, we are excited with the talented players we have filling those roles.

“Defensively, returning a large number of starters from a year ago and building great depth has been great to see. We expect this group to be experienced, aggressive, smart, and tough.”

Sitting at No. 4 is Herriman. If Herriman is going to take a step forward, the Mustangs will need solid performances from their wide receiving core, including returning receiver Taylor Hatch. In the 2023-24 season, Hatch had 415 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He will be looking to improve upon those numbers.

There will be a lot of changes coming to Herriman, with just three returning starters remaining from last year. The massive turnover is something that Herriman head coach Matt Rickards is embracing.

“A lot of new would be a good way to put the general outlook — new coaching staff, new offense, new defense, new special teams, and, respectively, new players. We don’t have very many returning starters from the previous season. We will be young in some areas of our team, although some good experience in others,” said Rickards.

“How well those two things mesh and how fast the players and coaches can align to the vision of the program will determine how well the season plays out. We had a successful camp and I felt like we finished that camp off on a very high note the way the team played.”

After a disappointing 1-9 season, the Riverton Silverwolves hope to rebound with strong senior leadership. While competing in one of the most difficult regions in Utah, head coach James Freeland has set up a rigorous preseason to test his team and “sharpen the sword” to prepare for the tough season ahead.

Copper Hills hopes to get out of the cellar and improve in all facets of the game after a disappointing 0-5 region record, 4-7 overall.

Leading the team behind center will be quarterback Maverick Bowles. Bowles totaled 1,498 passing yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago.

“Our team and staff are excited to face the challenges and opportunities of the 2024 season. We are building off of our successes and strengths from last year in all three phases of the game. We are also working hard on our weaknesses and struggles we identified in plays and situational strategies during key games from last season. Players and coaches alike are personally invested in concepts and strategies to start the 2024 season,” said Copper Hills head coach Corey Dodds.

1. Corner Canyon Chargers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Eric Kjar

In terms of winning percentage, he’s established himself as one of the best in state history with a 156-36 combined record in 15 years at Jordan and Corner Canyon. He’s entering his eighth year with the Chargers, where his teams are 87-7 with state titles in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2023. He was Jordan’s head coach from 2009 to 2016, posting a 69-29 record and winning a state title in 2012. He’s a graduate of Kemmerer High School in Wyoming and Wayne State in Nebraska.

Coach Eric Kjar’s general outlook

Corner Canyon overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 13-1 (first in Region 2 with a 5-0 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A 2023 postseason: Beat Skyridge, 41-27, in the 6A 6A championship All-time record: 115-26 (11 years) State titles: 4 (2018, 2019, 2020, 2023) Region titles: 9 (2013 co, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 co, 2022, 2023)

Offensive coordinator: Eric Kjar

2023 offense: 47.57 ppg (No. 1 in 6A)

Eight returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Zion Finau, Sr., OG

Paxton Naegle, Sr., OT

Kaydon Williams, Sr., OG

NaiMana Filivaolelei, Sr., C

Esun Tafa, Jr., OT/OG

Bryton Brady, Sr., RB

Jerome Myles, Sr., WR

Drew Whatcott, Sr., WR

Chryshaun Lee, Sr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Jackson West, So, OT

William Chandler, Jr., OT

Helamen Casuga, Jr., QB

Diesel Dart, So, WR

Blake Ames, Sr., WR

Weston Briggs, Jr., RB/H Back

Kai Meza, Jr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Cody Gardner

2023 defense: 18.21 ppg (No. 3 in 6A)

Five returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Brock White, Sr., FS

Keaton Adamson, Sr., CB

Seth Carlsen, Sr., DB

Jaden Talauega, Sr., LB

Dustin Otuafi, Jr., OLB

Key defensive newcomers

Mason Wood, Jr., MLB

David Konan, Sr., DB

Mason Hamilton, Jr., FS

Brendan Peavley, Sr., FS

Jaxon Evans, Jr., OLB

Tate Patterson, So, OLB

Nathan Holliday, Sr., DT

Jayden Pearce, Jr., DE

Eli Paynter, Sr., DE

McKay Wells, Sr., DB

2. Bingham Miners

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Johnson

Entering his first season as head coach at Bingham after spending 19 years as an assistant coach at the school. He’s a graduate of Bingham and UVU.

Coach Josh Johnson’s general outlook

We are excited to get started for the 2024 season, we love our returners and are excited for our newcomers. We have had a great offseason to prepare us for a tough schedule. We are excited for the challenges ahead.

Bingham overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 6-6 (second in Region 2 with a 4-1 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A 2023 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 42-14, in the 6A quarterfinals All-time record: 549-386-30 (100 years) State titles: 11 (1939, 1941, 1945, 1946, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017) Region titles: 29 (1938, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1945, 1946, 1960, 1963, 1991 co, 1996 co, 1999 co, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012 co, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 co, 2019 co, 2020 co, 2021 co)

Offensive coordinator: Fahu Tahi

2023 offense: 21.67 ppg (No. 12 in 6A)

Three returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Nick Hallock, Sr., OL

Titus Lapati, So, OL, Dline

Riley Whicker, Sr., K

Key offensive newcomers

Teki Finau, Jr., QB

Dylan Golder, Jr., WR

John Kolomushi, Jr., WR

Brock Hammon, Sr., OL

Opeti Maka, Sr., OL

Uisi Manuatu Tuuao, Sr., WR

Mani Tuuao, Fr, WR

Lincoln Tahi, Jr., RB

Isaac Larson, Jr., RB

Jackson Overstreet, Jr., OL

Taniela Latai, Sr., RB

Taki Tonga, Sr., RB,QB

Moli Toia, Jr., OL

Gabe Bloomfield, Sr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Ron Tupea

2023 defense: 28.92 ppg (No. 14 in 6A)

Six returning starters

4-3 offense

Returning defensive starters

Janice Tupea, Sr., DL

LALA Pepa, Sr., DL

Charger Doty, Sr., S

Will Vancott, Sr., DE

Sina Afamui, Sr., LB

Neo Laban, Sr., DL

Key defensive newcomers

Ami Moala, Jr., DL

Suka Finau, Jr., LB

Lucas Talbot, Jr., LB

Judd Bowen, Jr., LB

Treyvon Johnson, Sr., DB

Denzel Peoples, Jr., DB

Mason Driffil, Sr., DB

Linkin Winburger, Sr., LB

Peyton Mckormick, Sr., DB

3. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Mike Meifu

Entering his sixth season as the only head coach in Mountain Ridge’s brief history, he’s guided the school a 26-27 record in five years. Prior to starting the new program, he was the head coach at his alma mater West Jordan for four seasons where his teams went 24-18. He’s a graduate of Snow College.

Coach Mike Meifu’s general outlook

We are excited about the 2024 T.E.A.M. at Mountain Ridge. We return a large group of young players on both sides of the ball from a year ago and have a lot of game experience playing together. Offensively, returning our QB and center is critical. While we may have lost some playmakers from last year, we are excited with the talented players we have filling those roles. Defensively, returning a large number of starters from a year ago and building great depth has been great to see. We expect this group to be experienced, aggressive, smart, and tough.

Mountain Ridge overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 7-3 (third in Region 2 with a 3-2 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A 2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 14-7, in the 6A second round All-time record: 26-27 (5 years) State titles: None Region titles: None

Offensive coordinator: Dylan Krans

2023 offense: 29.4 ppg (No. 9 in 6A)

Five returning starters

Multiple Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Wyatt Bingham, Jr., QB

Cohen Cunningham, Jr., WR

Luke Jessop, Jr., Center

Gavin King, Jr., Guard

Ben Sollis, Jr., Guard

Key offensive newcomers

Grayden Dumas, Jr., TE/WR

Tytan DeJong, SO, TE/WR

Cam Beck, Sr., RB

Sefo Taukeiaho, Jr., Tackle

Lincoln Twilley, Jr., WR

Ty Holmstead, Fr, WR

Defensive coordinator: Mike Humeniuk and Darius Matthews

2023 defense: 23.4 ppg (No. 7 in 6A)

Eight returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

Taylor Higham, Sr., LB

Kendal Wall, Sr., DE

Cole Branan, Jr., DE

Cannon Montgomery, Sr., LB

Tayten Day, Sr., DT

Jaxon Brown, Jr., DT

Cameron Wood, Sr., CB

Corbin Cracroft, Sr., CB

Key defensive newcomers

Caden Runyon, Jr., CB

Austin Freeman, Jr., Safety

Braylon Washington, Jr., Safety

4. Herriman Mustangs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Matt Rickards

After 11 seasons at Kearns where his teams went a combined 71-50, he’s taking over as head coach at Herriman. He’s a graduate of Hunter High School and Weber State.

Coach Matt Rickards’s general outlook

A lot of new would be a good way to put the general outlook — new coaching staff, new offense, new defense, new special teams, and, respectively new players. We don’t have very many returning starters from the previous season. We will be young in some areas of our team, although some good experience in others. How well those two things mesh and how fast the players and coaches can align to the vision of the program will determine how well the season plays out. We had a successful camp and I felt like we finished that camp off on a very high note the way the team played.

Herriman overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 5-6 (fourth in Region 2 with a 2-3 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A 2023 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 21-17, in the 6A second round All-time record: 88-74 (14 years) State titles: 1 (2015) Region titles: 2 (2013 co, 2019 co)

Offensive coordinator: Bryan Good/Austin Collie

2023 offense: 29.73 ppg (No. 8 in 6A)

One returning starters

Multiple offenses

Returning offensive starters

Taylor Hatch Sr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Toa Feinga, Fr., OL

Payton Wassom, Jr., WR

Braxton Pehrson, Sr., OL

Ryker Renteria, Sr., WR

Cannon Dansie, Jr., OL

Baron Sagala, Jr., OL

Harley Carson, Sr., OL

Elway Aiono, So., OL

Kemper Castro, So., TE

Toa Roberts, Jr., TE

Kyler Buhler, Sr., RB

Kamden Holverson, Sr., FB

Lamoni Matua, Sr., WR

Bryce Benson, Sr., QB

Stetson Jones, Sr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Tyler Pedersen

2023 defense: 27.18 ppg (No. 12 in 6A)

Two returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Luke Abercrombie Sr., LB

Macrae Parker Sr., LB

Key defensive newcomers

Braxton Hatch Sr., S

Ryker Sydall Sr., NB

Dray Stilson Sr., CB

Max Blakenship Sr., CB

DeErik Pedersen Sr., CB

Kemper Castro, So., DE/LB

Bo Traver Sr., DE

Braxton Pehrson Sr., DE

Tiki Thompson Sr., DB

Sione Nau, Jr., LB

Troy Ellermierer, Jr., S

5. Riverton Silverwolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jim Freeland

A former assistant coach at Herriman High, he led Riverton to a 1-9 record in his first year as head coach in 2023. He’s a graduate of Amador Valley High School in California and BYU.

Coach Jim Freeland’s general outlook

After a disappointing 1-9 season, the Silverwolves hope to rebound with strong senior leadership. While competing in one of the most difficult regions in Utah, Coach Freeland has set up a rigorous preseason to test his team and “sharpen the sword” to prepare for that region.

Riverton overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 1-9 (fifth in Region 2 with a 1-4 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A 2023 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 31-0, in the 6A second round All-time record: 127-146 (25 years) State titles: None Region titles: 2 (2013 co, 2021 co)



Offensive coordinator: Brian Anderson

2023 offense: 14.9 ppg (No. 15 in 6A)

Four returning starters

Pro style offense

Returning offensive starters

Damn Slack, Sr., WR

KT Falatau, Sr., RT

Max Tuimaseve, Sr., LT

Andrew Nielsen, Sr., QB

Key offensive newcomers

Tonga Tafisi, Jr., TE

Luke Hoggan, Jr., FB

Tommy Pezos, Sr., C

Caleb Christian, Sr., TBD

Defensive coordinator: Josh Holt

2023 defense: 38.7 ppg (No. 18 in 6A)

Four returning starters

Multiple defenses

Returning defensive starters

Brayden Christiansen, Sr., MLB

Jake McCullough, Sr., DT

Mason Dunfield, Sr., S

Jojo Gee, Sr., CB

Key defensive newcomers

Paki Naeta, Jr., OLB

Coleman Garn, Jr., CB

Ben Vaka’uta, Jr., edge

Cannon Brinton, So., LB

6. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Corey Dodds

Heading into his eighth season, Dodds is now the longest-tenured head coach in Copper Hills’ 27 seasons. His teams are 16-54 during that stretch. He’s a graduate of Hillcrest High School and the University of Utah.

Coach Corey Dodds’s general outlook

Our team and staff are excited to face the challenges and opportunities of the 2024 season. We are building off of our successes and strengths from last year in all three phases of the game. We are also working hard on our weaknesses and struggles we identified in plays and situational strategies during key games from last season. Players and coaches alike are personally invested in concepts and strategies to start the 2024 season.

Copper Hills overview 2023 stats 2023 record: 4-7 (sixth in Region 2 with a 0-5 record) 2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A 2023 postseason: Lost to Layton, 24-20, in the 6A first round All-time record: 61-228 (29 years) State titles: None Region titles: None

Offensive coordinator: Cory Owens/Jess Schuck

2023 offense: 21.55 ppg (No. 13 in 6A)

Five returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Maverick Bowles, Sr., QB

Joakim Green, Sr., OL

Harrison Hudson, Sr., WR

Logan Batt, So., WR

Vance Connor, Jr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Tristan Favis, Sr., WR

Tyson Redfern, Sr., WR

TJ Chadwick, So., OL

Defensive coordinator: Herder

Copper Hills defense: 24.82 ppg (No. 9 in 6A)

Three returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Kelemete Faasootauloa, Sr., DE

Kannon Sirius, Sr., FS

Harlem McCloyn, Sr., CB

Key defensive newcomers