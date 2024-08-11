Jimmer Fredette of the United States comes under pressure from Marko Brankovic of Serbia in the men's 3x3 basketball pool round match between Serbia and the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France.

When the most serious injury of his athletic career took Jimmer Fredette out of the Paris Olympics, it became one more opportunity for the former national college player of the year to rise up.

This adversity is about to meet the fiber intertwined through Fredette.

He takes setbacks and turns them into opportunities.

Devastated after damaging ligaments to his abductor muscle in the opening minutes of a loss to Poland, Fredette and his No. 1-ranked U.S. 3x3 basketball team never made it out of group play, ending an Olympic dream for everyone associated with the upstart Americans in Paris.

That same day, Fredette was named the No. 1-ranked 3x3 player in the world. He had proven this over a grueling worldwide tournament schedule filled with a lot of travel, practice and preparation. The demands on his body and family were incredible and his 3x3 team climbed to the top of the sport. He was the focal point, the man.

Then the injury occurred. It was the first major physical setback in his life.

Explaining his disappointment and frustration, Fredette took to Instagram explaining he was a firm believer that things happen for a reason and God is in control. He also put it in perspective, how so many other things in his life were so valuable, including his faith and family.

Fredette has spent his life proving himself, succeeding most of the time. After being named the national college player of the year in 2011, he became the 10th overall pick in that year’s NBA draft. After spending five years in the NBA, he took his game to China, where he became a basketball legend. This 3x3 Olympic team was on a fast track for him to achieve another dream, until the injury.

While some like to downplay Fredette’s basketball abilities because his NBA career did not go quite as planned, those critics are fools with a myopic view of his talent and record as a man.

“His response was not surprising to me or anyone who knows Jimmer,” said his collegiate backcourt wingman Jackson Emery.

“He has always been a very positive individual both in life and in basketball. He always looks for the long-term perspective and stays focused on what he can control. This type of attitude is why his family, friends and teammates have always gravitated towards him. People look for positive people in today’s world and that is who Jimmer is.”

His older brother, TJ, posted on Facebook a heartfelt tribute to his brother, a prodigy who he helped every step of the way in his life.

Now just to explain what happened in the Olympics and to put it all into context, Jimmer and his team spent the last two years participating in an absolutely grueling schedule, traveling the globe.

“To make a long story a little shorter, when the Olympics finally did arrive, very early in only the second game, Jimmer suffered a significant injury. Being the warrior he is, he continued to play through the injury, as painful as it was, but unfortunately he couldn’t move the way he normally does. After the game he received the devastating news, that the injury was severe enough that his Olympic run was over,” wrote TJ.

“He could no longer play. So regardless of what some of the misleading and in some cases flat-out wrong headlines that some reporters put out online say (obviously without doing ANY research at all about what actually happened), Jimmer only played in one full game and then did his best to battle through as much as he could in the second game.

“The team still had five games left in pool play that Jimmer had to sit out of. The team did the absolute best they could to battle in those game, but any team in the world who was left with zero subs, after losing their best player (the No. 1 ranked-player in the world) would struggle under those devastating circumstances.”

TJ, in poignant big brother fashion, then paid tribute to the way Jimmer handled his exit from the Olympics, not only in public but behind the scenes to teammates, family and friends.

“I have no doubt in my mind they would have been in the finals fighting for a gold medal. It was absolutely heartbreaking to watch my brother’s dreams come crashing down in such a gut wrenching way. However, Jimmer’s beautiful and heartfelt message to his fans on social media put it all in perspective.

“I’m beyond proud of my brother for all he has done in his career. But I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud of him for the way he’s handled this demoralizing situation. His example of how to handle adversity during this tough time shows that he represented the USA in a way that I never could have imagined without even getting to step on the court for most of the games.

“The example that he set for kids (and adults) by continuing to stay positive, passionately cheer on his teammates, and show sensational professionalism is more than commendable. I love that boy to death and can’t wait to see the next level of greatness he achieves, whether on or off the court!! He’s inspired a lot of people in his life and career, that’s for sure, but I can promise him, no matter how many people he will and has inspired, he will never inspire anyone more than he has his big brother!!!”

Many have seen Jimmer’s Christlike attitude close up and personal over the past decade and a half. It’s real. It is genuine. It is humility, remarkable resilience and perspective.

There are lessons that can be learned from his example. They are all inspiring and genuine.

I was there at Wake Forest his freshman year at BYU when Fredette displayed extraordinary fearlessness and confidence in his game despite the Cougars getting spanked on the road. While others were a little intimidated, Fredette was BYU’s best and most productive player on the court. The rookie didn’t blink.

Fast forward to his remarkable 2011 collegiate season, where he posted mega-point scoring binges over and over.

I remember the Mountain West Conference Tournament game at the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, where media gathered at halftime of the semifinal game with New Mexico. Fredette had scored 32 points in a remarkable barrage on the Lobos, whose coach, Steve Alford, had five different guys defending the Cougar. In the media room there was a buzz. Few had ever seen such a dazzling display of scoring. Fredette ended up breaking Danny Ainge’s scoring record with 52 points and he didn’t attempt a free throw until just over four minutes remained in the game.

There were so many such moments, a dramatic performance in a win over ranked San Diego State in Provo on national TV, the first-round win over Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament to name a few.

In college, Fredette remains one of the most prolific volume scorers in history.

But that’s not what’s so remarkable about him.

Fredette is as fresh, kind and humble a person as you’ll ever meet. Many great athletes I’ve come across over the years are superior human beings, but Fredette has to be right at the top of genuine acts I’ve ever encountered in four and a half decades.

He answered the request of a concerned grandfather at a charity golf event at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Vineyard one summer after his college career had ended. There had been some bullying of a granddaughter at school. Fredette took the time to record a video encouraging the teen, lifting her up and encouraging her to excel.

Fredette’s positive approach to adversity, his willingness to extend outside his circle, to accommodate a brutal demand of his time away from his wife, Whitney, and kids, is legend.

He gives. Then gives some more.

Just as he’s approached his workouts and practice regime to hone and perfect his craft. It was all on the table when he went to Paris.

In the fabled Biblical story of Job, we are reminded that man is born into trouble as the sparks fly upward. We all have hurdles and challenges, hit the wall and the sparks do fly.

Fredette will show how to deal with adversity.

Expect it to be on point, influential, uplifting and memorable.