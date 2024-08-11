Former University of Utah golfer Martin Leon, shown here during his 2021 Utah State Amateur victory, won the 2024 Salt Lake City Open.

Former University of Utah golfer Martin Leon added another prestigious local golf tournament win to the State Amateur championship he won in 2021.

Leon, who is from Chile and played last season at Rutgers, shot a two-round total of 9-under 135 to win the Salt Lake City Open on Sunday at Bonneville Golf Course. Leon, who will play his final season of college golf eligibility at San Francisco, added a 69 to Saturday’s 66 to edge professional Rhett Rasmussen (-8) by one shot.

As low professional, Rasmussen, a former BYU golfer, earned the $4,000 first-place check. Utah Tech golfer Jackson Rhees placed third at -7 (66-71). Former Utah golfer Mitchell Schow and BYU golfer Jackson Shelley tied for fourth at -6.

Schow and Rasmussen are past champions of the event; Schow carded a tournament record-tying 15-under 129 last year to win by five strokes.

Leon’s victory on Sunday was much more difficult.

Rasmussen made an eagle on the par-5 16th hole to get to 8-under and within a shot of Leon. However, the Chilean made pars on 17 and 18 to hang on to his tenuous lead.

“I didn’t really look at the leaderboard,” Leon said. “I just wanted to make sure I could make birdies on the par-5s, and I did a great job doing that. Play for pars, run into birdies. I think that really helped.”

Dustin Pimm, Peter Kim and Chris Moody tied for sixth at -5, while Brandon Kida, Simon Kwon, Justin Shluker and Tanner Tregeagle tied for ninth at -4.

“It was a good weekend overall. Usually this course has really tricky pins. I think it made it a little easier that the course was in great shape,” Leon said. “The greens were rolling really good, same for the City Am. I think Lynsey (Myers) and her staff have been doing an amazing job here. It is really a fun event to come play.”

Leon said he doesn’t know where this win ranks among his top golf accomplishments, but does know that he plans to return to Utah and live here when his country-crossing college golf career concludes.

“I am just happy with the fact that I played two good rounds,” he said. “Even though this course is really short and pretty forgivable off the tee, you still how to hit really good approach shots.

“More than that, you have to make a lot of great putts. Just winning a tournament, no matter what event it is, is always good. I am looking forward to the Utah Open. I think winning this tournament gave me a little more confidence, so I am happy for that.”

The Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open begins Friday at Riverside Country Club in Provo and runs through Sunday. One of Leon’s teammates when he was at the U., Javier Barcos of Spain, lost in a playoff last year to PGA Tour pro Zac Blair.

Leon said winning another major tournament in Utah means a lot.

“Even though I am from a different country, coming here for college has been amazing. I was here for three amazing years and (then) just wanted to see a different side of the country. Went to Rutgers this past year and I had a great experience,” he said.

“The golf on the East Coast is amazing, but I really missed Utah and the Utah golf community, my teammates, everything about this place. That’s why I spent this summer here. … Coming back here and winning this event makes me happy.”