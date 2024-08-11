Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Westfield, Ind.

With the spotlight squarely on rookie quarterback Bo Nix — and deservedly so — during the Denver Broncos’ 34-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Zach Wilson quietly also had a solid game for Denver as the team’s third quarterback off the bench.

While the Broncos and coach Sean Payton haven’t announced a starting quarterback in their three-QB competition between Nix, Wilson and Jarrett Stidham, Nix’s performance in his first action (more on that in a minute) bolstered the belief that he will start for the Broncos sooner than later.

For Wilson, meanwhile, the former BYU quarterback took positive steps as he tries to move forward after a tumultuous three seasons with the New York Jets.

And for a brief time during the third quarter Sunday, the matchup featured two BYU quarterbacks going against each other, with former Cougar Kedon Slovis leading two drives in the quarter.

There were several reasons for Utah fans to tune in Sunday: there were a total of 11 players who either played at BYU or the University of Utah who suited up during the game.

How did Zach Wilson look in his first game with the Denver Broncos?

Wilson, for his part, made a good first impression with the Broncos during in-game reps after entering the contest midway through the third quarter.

He ended the day completing 10 of 13 passes for 115 yards while leading two touchdown drives in his five possessions.

The fifth possession, while it didn’t end up in a score, reached the Indianapolis red zone and ended with Wilson converting a fourth-and-1 with a run up the middle, then followed that with a kneel down to end the game.

Wilson’s first possession ended in a turnover — one of the sore spots for Denver on Sunday — after running back Audric Estime was stripped of the ball and Colts cornerback Micah Abraham scooped up the loose ball and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown.

On two of the next three possessions, though, Wilson led the Broncos on touchdown drives of 69 and 19 yards (set up by a rare Colts turnover).

On the 69-yard touchdown drive, Wilson completed 4 of 5 passes for 40 yards — including passes of 11 and 14 yards to tight end Hunter Kampmoyer and a 16-yarder on third-and-9 to Marvin Mims Jr. to keep the drive alive — before Tyler Badie scored on an 11-yard touchdown run. That gave the Broncos a 27-17 lead.

While Denver’s next possession ended in a punt and was bogged down by penalties, Wilson helped orchestrate another touchdown drive when the Broncos took over at the Colts 19 following a Jason Bean fumble.

Wilson threw just once on the ensuing short TD drive — completing a 4-yard pass — but Indianapolis was called for an encroachment penalty on a fourth-and-2 play, and Denver capitalized with a 6-yard Blake Watson touchdown run to make it 34-24 Denver with 5:55 to play.

On Denver’s final game-clinching drive, Wilson and Watson got the Broncos out of a jam when Wilson threw short to Watson on a second-and-14 play and Watson raced upfield for a 33-yard gain.

In addition to his passing stats, Wilson ran the ball three times for minus-1 yard, with his 1-yard run on fourth down in the final minute sealing the win.

How did Jarrett Stidham look in the Denver Broncos’ preseason opener?

Denver gave Stidham the start, and he played two series for the Broncos, both of which ended up without any points.

He completed 4 of 7 passes for 37 yards and threw an interception, though on that turnover, running back Samaje Perine bobbled the pass multiple times before the Colts’ Kenny Moore II made a diving interception.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks downfield from the pocket during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. | Zach Bolinger

How did Bo Nix look in the Denver Broncos’ preseason opener?

The rookie Nix entered the game with 3:11 left in the first quarter and played through the Broncos’ first possession of the second half, a total of five possessions.

Nix, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, led the Broncos to scores on four of his five drives, including two touchdowns and two field goals.

Nix had a brilliant first NFL game, completing 15 of 21 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 17 yards on three carries.

Three plays after entering the contest, Nix made an excellent throw while rolling out of the pocket moving to his left and hit Courtland Sutton on the sideline to convert a third-and-10 with a 22-yard pass.

He also completed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Mims on his second possession. That capped a drive where Nix showcased his abilities as a runner and taking smart angles.

Nix then led a 56-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession of the second half, one set up by a long kickoff return by Jalen Virgil. A 22-yard pass to Jaleel McLaughlin on third-and-3 got Denver inside the red zone.

The Broncos scored on drives of 45, 56, 75 and 56 yards under Nix’s leadership, and his only scoreless possession came when a teammate fumbled on the drive’s first play.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Kedon Slovis (17) passes against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Westfield, Ind. | AJ Mast

How did Kedon Slovis look in his first NFL preseason game?

Slovis, who played just one season at BYU, also led his team on a touchdown drive.

After his first possession ended in a three-and-out, Slovis guided Indianapolis on a 72-yard scoring drive that trimmed the Colts’ deficit to 27-24 early in the fourth quarter.

Slovis completed passes of 17 yards and 26 yards — a beautifully timed ball down the sideline to tight end Will Mallory — to get the Colts into the red zone.

While Slovis missed an open receiver in the end zone on first-and-goal later in the drive, Tyler Goodson scored on a 1-yard run on third and goal.

Slovis ended the game completing 3 of 5 passes for 39 yards.

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) during the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Westfield, Ind. | Darron Cummings

How did other Utah ties fare in the Broncos-Colts preseason game?

These other nine Utah ties also played in the game Sunday:

For the Colts

Matt Gay, K, Utah and Orem High: Gay made a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter to open the scoring and hit an extra point, though he missed a 54-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter.

Gay made a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter to open the scoring and hit an extra point, though he missed a 54-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter. Julian Blackmon, S, Utah and Layton High: Blackmon started at safety for Indianapolis.

Blackmon started at safety for Indianapolis. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU and Herriman High: Freeland entered the game as a substitute.

For the Broncos

Cody Barton, LB, Utah and Brighton High: Barton started at linebacker and had two solo tackles.

Barton started at linebacker and had two solo tackles. Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Bolles started at left tackle for Denver.

Bolles started at left tackle for Denver. Jonah Elliss, OLB, Utah: Elliss made a pair of impact plays in his first NFL preseason game. First, he pressured Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger and helped force Ehlinger to throw an interception late in the second quarter. In the third quarter, he chased down Slovis on a third-and-long play and was credited with his first NFL sack as he forced Slovis out of bounds. Elliss finished with two tackles, a QB hurry and the sack.