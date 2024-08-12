No. 1 seed Emery High School faces No. 2 seed Morgan High School in 3A state volleyball championships at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

The 2024 high school girls volleyball season gets underway next week for teams in Class 3A and throughout the state. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 3A. Every school was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new girls volleyball coaches in 3A this year: Kelbey Fisher (Delta), Karl Jensen (Emery), Mollie Rasmussen (Manti) and Taniya Tyson (Layton Christian).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 12

1. Canyon View Falcons

Head coach: Lynette Whittaker (2nd year).

2023 record: 16-10 (fourth in Region 12 with a 8-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Manti, 3-0, in the 3A Quarterfinals.

Returning contributors:

Dalayni Brindley, Setter, Sr., one of the best setters in 3A with her consistency and leadership

Addy Williams, Libero/DS, Sr., unparalleled work ethic and team attitude

Maylee Williams, Libero/DS, Sr., naturally skilled and quick, will get to any ball

Kambree Potter, OH, Jr.

Kinzlee Brindley, Right side Hitter, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kiersten Attig, OH, So.

Tayla Blackner, Middle Hitter, So.

Coach comment: “Returning all of our starters, we are looking to be a strong team this season with our hitting power and defensive work. We bring back more experience and a deeper bench and have every intention of playing for a state championship this year.”

2. North Sanpete Hawks

Head coach: Ricki Stewart (17th year).

2023 record: 16-16 (sixth in Region 12 with a 6-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Union, 3-1, in the 3A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Rylee Stewart, OH, So.

Teya Bailey, L, Jr.

Autumn Oldroyd, MB, Jr.

Mylee Cook, DS, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kaylee Youd, OH, Jr.

Elsie Bailey, S, Jr.

Coach comment: “We’re excited to get back in the gym and put the best team on the floor that we can. We have a nice group of student-athletes returning and we’re excited for another challenge.”

3. Richfield Wildcats

Head coach: Cassy Moon (8th year).

2023 record: 14-16 (seventh in Region 12 with a 5-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 3-0, in the 3A Quarterfinals.

Returning contributors:

Abbee Albrecht, OH, Sr.

Jordyn Bagley, S, Sr.

Macie Barton, MB, Sr.

Sophie Belnap, MB, Sr.

Preslie Harward RS, Sr.

Jerzy Moon OH, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Our younger players will fulfill the needs of practice and competition to prepare for our matches.

Coach comment: “We have a strong group returning. It will be fun to see where they go.”

4. Emery Spartans

Head coach: Karl Jensen (1st year).

2023 record: 27-5 (first in Region 12 with a 11-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Beat Morgan, 3-1, in the 3A Championship.

Returning contributors:

Maleeya Mecham, Libero, Sr.

Kate Nielson, Middle, Sr.

Kali Jensen, Setter, Sr.

Jabry Sharp, Setter/Outside, Sr.

Key newcomers:

KaBree Gordon, DS/Setter, Jr.

Elly Stilson, Outside, So.

Lizzy Roberts, Outside/Middle, So.

Coach comment: “Emery is showing a lot of talented returning players. We’re looking forward to a successful season.”

5. Delta Rabbits

Head coach: Kelbey Fisher (1st year).

2023 record: 15-17 (fifth in Region 12 with a 7-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Emery, 3-1, in the 3A Quarterfinals.

Returning contributors:

Chloe Sharpe, Libero, Sr.

Atalie Day, DS, Sr.

Raynee Western, MB, Jr.

Danica Rowlette, MB/RS, Jr.

Tayden King, OH, So.

Sage King, OH/MB/RS, So.

Key newcomers:

Kate Chase, RS, Jr.

Javree Dutson, DS/S, Jr.

Brooklyn Finlinson, DS, Jr.

Hadley Bliss, OH/RS/DS, So.

Finley Johnson, S, So.

Kambri Mecham, S/RS, Freshman

Coach comment: “We are excited for this season! We have been working hard with a strong focus of playing together. We should be very balanced across the board. We have some good experience returning. Region 12 is such a strong region in volleyball and will be tough every single game. 3A will be a lot of fun! Looking forward to see our team grow in the game of volleyball and life.”

6. Carbon Dinos

Head coach: Teresa Mower (7th year).

2023 record: 22-8 (third in Region 12 with a 9-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Union, 3-1, in the 3A Quarterfinals.

Returning contributors:

Jacie Jensen OH, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are young this season, but we play with a lot of heart and emotion.”

7. Juab Wasps

Head coach: Carly Hooper (2nd year).

2023 record: 6-22 (eighth in Region 12 with a 0-14 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Carbon, 3-0, in the 3A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Tehga Kyle, Outside, Sr.

Aiden Barney, Middle, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Cairo Bradford, Libero, Jr.

Rylan Young, Outside, Jr.

Hallee Hansen, Middle, So.

Kendall Heap, Setter, So.

Coach comment: “We are excited about the season. We have a determined young team ready to play hard. These girls push each other and have fun everyday. It is awesome to see their growth from week to week.”

8. Manti Templars

Head coach: Mollie Rasmussen (1st year).

2023 record: 21-11 (second in Region 12 with a 10-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Emery, 3-0, in the 3A Semifinals.

Additional info not provided.

Region 13

1. Morgan Trojans

Head coach: Liz Wiscombe (45th year).

2023 record: 25-7 (first in Region 13 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Emery, 3-1, in the 3A Championship.

Returning contributors:

Gentry Criddle, OH, Sr.

Emma Thurston, S, Sr.

Abby Mckay, S, Sr.

Keira Brewer, OH

Micah Cannon, Def., Sr.

Jocilyn Jaffa, Middle, Jr.

Jerstyn Payne. Lib. So.

Key newcomers:

Mckenna Buss, Middle, Jr.

Ruby Cameron. Opp. So.

Coach comment: “I am really excited about this season. We have great leadership and are working hard to reach our full potential this year.”

2. Union Cougars

Head coach: Chelsey Jones (3rd year).

2023 record: 19-14 (second in Region 13 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 3-0, in the 3A Semifinals.

Returning contributors:

Justi Cook, MB, Sr.

Brylie Day, OH, Sr.

Kinzie Gardner, Setter, Sr.

Stella Price, MB/OH, Sr.

Rowen Weaver, OH, So.

Key newcomers:

Camryn Huber, Libero, Sr.

Coach comment: “I am really excited about this upcoming season. We have a solid core of returning players who have a deep passion for the game and who have been working hard this offseason. It’s a special group and I’m grateful to be coaching them. We have a challenging nonconference schedule that will help us prepare for our region slate.”

3. Ogden Tigers

Head coach: Bradley Hulse (6th year).

2023 record: 17-15 (third in Region 13 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 3-0, in the 3A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Tess Correa, OH/MB, Sr.

Taylor Duke, OH/MB, Jr.

Halle Brown, L, So.

Key newcomers:

Lauretta Taylor, MB, Jr.

Coach comment: “I really like the group of kids we have this year. We are a young squad with only one senior, but the chemistry and fun this group plays with is exciting. The girls play for each other and there is no jealousy in the group.”

4. Grantsville Cowboys

Head coach: Jenifer Nordgren (2nd year).

2023 record: 11-22 (fifth in Region 13 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Emery, 3-0, in the 3A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

RaNae Rounds, OH, Sr.

Avery Allred, OH, Sr.

Brooklyn Berrett, Libero, Sr.

Lexi Egbert, Middle, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kaylin Elton, Middle, Jr.

AlyBree Rogers, OH, Fr

Coach comment: “We are thrilled about the upcoming season and the opportunities it holds for our team. This year, we are fortunate to have several talented athletes returning, who are poised to make significant contributions to our varsity squad. Their experience and dedication will be invaluable as we strive to build on our past successes and aim for new heights. The energy and enthusiasm they bring to the court are truly inspiring, and we can’t wait to see how their hard work translates into our performance this season. We’re looking forward to an exciting and competitive year.”

5. South Summit Wildcats

Head coach: Robyn Cummings (2nd year).

2023 record: 12-16 (fourth in Region 13 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Canyon View, 3-0, in the 3A Second Round.

Additional info not provided.

6. Ben Lomond Scots

Head coach: Angela Williams (5th year).

2023 record: 3-19 (sixth in Region 13 with a 0-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Juab, 3-0, in the 3A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Traelynn Adger, MB, Sr.

Violet Coronado, Setter, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Myah Dwaileebe, OH, Sr.,

Avion Johnson, OH, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are continuing to improve each year. We have some great returning players, but graduated most of our varsity players. We expect some great things from Traelyn and Violet as leaders on the court as our only returning varsity starters. Myah is going to really be a big impact this year on varsity as she was a transfer last year and could only play sub varsity. We will give teams a tough battle. We are excited to continue to see the improvement of the program.”

Region 14

1. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

Head coach: Sam Vaitai (7th year).

2023 record: 13-14 (tied for first in Region 14 with a 7-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Manti, 3-0, in the 3A Second Round.

Additional info not provided.

2. Summit Academy Bears

Head coach: April Ball (3rd year).

2023 record: 14-11 (tied for first in Region 14 with a 7-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Delta, 3-0, in the 3A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Graycin Chatwin, Sr., Outside

Ari Peterson, Sr., Libero

Key newcomers:

Dakota Hall, Sr., RS/DS

Felicia Ramos, Sr., Middle

Haydan Rosemeyer, Sr., Setter

Haylie Guerricabeitia, Sr., Outside

Liliana Egler, Sr., Middle

Coach comment: “We are optimistic about the upcoming season, driven by a promising group of seniors whose experience and leadership will be key to our success.”

3. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

Head coach: Taylor Gustafson (7th year).

2023 record: 11-11 (third in Region 14 with a 4-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 3-0, in the 3A Second Round.

Additional info not provided.

4. Providence Hall Patriots

Head coach: Jamie Benson (11th year).

2023 record: 6-19 (fourth in Region 14 with a 2-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 3-1, in the 3A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Naomi Suffir, S, Sr.

Lillian Sickles, OPP, Sr.

Josie Jackman, OH, Jr.

Sarah Janney, MB, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Alyssa Collingridge, OH, So.

Leeah Petersen, MB, So.

Coach comment: “We are really excited to see what this group can do together as a team and look forward to a really great season.”

5. Layton Christian Eagles

Head coach: Taniya Tyson (1st year).

2023 record: 3-16 (fifth in Region 14 with a 0-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 3-0, in the 3A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Iyannah Tyson, Sawyer, OH/MB

Key newcomers:

Luiza Cachel de Araujo, Jr., OH

Carolina M. Mania, Sr., L

Esther N. Molina, Sr., MB

Tais Grigoletto De Biase Torres, Sr., OH/Opp

Luisa C. Barbisan, So., S

Coach comment: “As we head into the new volleyball season, I am thrilled to see the high level of play that our new players have brought to the team. The enthusiasm and excitement among the girls are truly infectious, and I am confident that LCA High School girls’ volleyball will be a formidable force this year. Despite not having the opportunity to compete at both the region and state competition levels, the team has maintained a positive attitude and are fully prepared to give their best! We’re certainly moving in the right direction to be one of the state’s Top 5 teams in our region. I have the utmost confidence this year’s team will bring excitement and a high level of competition to 3A volleyball, making this an unforgettable year for Layton Christian Academy Athletics.”