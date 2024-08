Utah freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson prepares to throw during spring camp at the Utes Football Spring Ball at Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Last week, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said he wanted to have the backup quarterback depth chart “pretty well determined” after a key Thursday scrimmage.

That’s exactly what happened, as Whittingham announced Monday that former Corner Canyon High quarterback Isaac Wilson is currently the primary backup for Cam Rising as Utah enters its first season in the Big 12 Conference.

This story will be updated.