Indiana Pacers center Oscar Tshiebwe (44) and Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) chase the ball during an NBA game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. The Jazz won 132-105.

The Utah Jazz announced on Monday that they have signed a player who compiled a pretty loaded resume during his college career.

The Jazz signed 6-foot-9, 260-pound big man Oscar Tshiebwe to a two-way contract. Earlier in the day, reports surfaced and the Jazz confirmed that they waived guard Taevion Kinsey to make room for Tshiebwe.

A native of Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tshiebwe came to the United States during high school and then began his college career at West Virginia before transferring to Kentucky.

In two seasons at Kentucky, Tshiebwe led the nation in rebounds per game both years and was named the John R. Wooden Award winner in 2022, an award which is given to the nation’s best player. That season, he averaged 17.4 points and 15.2 rebounds per contest.

Tshiebwe wasn’t drafted in 2023 but he signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers. Last season as a rookie, Tshiebwe was named NBA G League Rookie of the Year and set a new G League record by averaging 16 rebounds per game while playing for the Indiana Mad Ants.

The 24 year-old Tshiebwe also appeared in eight games for the Pacers.