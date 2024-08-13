Chari Hawkins, of the United States, competes during the women's heptathlon shot put at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Chari Hawkins would like to give herself a hug.

The 33-year-old Olympian shared that sentiment on Instagram Monday along with footage of her crying over her performance in the heptathlon.

“I have never watched my own heart break before. I wish I could give her a hug,” Hawkins wrote.

Related Former Utah State athlete wraps up Olympic journey after heartbreaking start

What happened to Chari Hawkins?

The video Hawkins shared came from the first day of the heptathlon competition at the Olympics.

It shows the former Utah State athlete struggling to process her performance in the high jump. She received no points in the event because she “no heighted,” meaning that she missed three jump attempts in a row, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“I’m like literally so shocked right now,” Hawkins says in the video as tears roll down her cheeks.

Anna Hall, right, of the United States, and Chari Hawkins, of the United States, compete in the women's heptathlon 100-meter hurdles at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. | Petr David Josek

Although her score of 0 in the second of the heptathlon’s seven events made it virtually impossible for her to medal or even make it to the top 10, Hawkins chose to finish out the competition.

She ultimately finished in 21st place in a field of 23 women, beating out two people who dropped out, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Chari Hawkins update

In her Instagram post, Hawkins thanked everyone who reached out to offer support as the video of her Olympic heartbreak went viral.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared kind words and comfort over the last few days,” she wrote.

Hawkins promised to provide additional updates about her life sometime soon.

Several current and former Olympians commented on Hawkins’ post to praise her for finishing out the heptathlon.

“So glad you kept going,” wrote Emma Coburn, a steeplechaser who has taken part in three Olympics but missed the Paris Games due to injury.

“Wasn’t the Olympic debut you hoped for, BUT you are still an OLYMPIAN regardless if you finish last or stand at the top of the podium,” wrote Kendell Williams, who competed in the heptathlon at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

“So much respect you kept going,” wrote Ajla Del Ponte, a Swiss sprinter.