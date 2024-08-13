Courtney Wayment had a lot to say following her Olympic debut.

The former BYU runner placed 12th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase final last week, finishing with a time of 9:13.60. She had the best time among the American runners.

“I ran the smartest race that I could have, and I’m very proud,” Wayment said in a video posted to BYU’s track and field social media channels. “Thank you so much for the love, the support, for taking time out of your work days to watch me and (altering) your sleep schedules. Hopefully we made you guys proud. (There’s) more to come, and I’m excited for the future.”

In the days following the women’s steeplechase final at the Olympics, Wayment took to Instagram to pen a pair of posts reflecting on the experience and expressing gratitude for those in her BYU circle.

Here are some highlights from Wayment’s Instagram posts.

On finishing 12th in the Olympic final

“It’s hard to be disappointed and sad when this year has been filled with so many wins, especially at this Olympics. (I ran) a smart race with a solid performance for a 12th place finish and a time of 9:13. As much as a I feel like a veteran, I am still learning to navigate international racing. As I continue to get more opportunities, I’ll be grateful for the consistency I’ve been able to show, the wins I’ve had, and focusing on all the gains we’ve made. Certainly not satisfied or thrilled with the results, so back to work we go for more summer racing. ... I truly am so lucky to have so many people who love and support me.”

On the performance of fellow BYU product and friend Whittni Morgan

“It’s something special when you get to live out some of your biggest dreams with people you’ve put thousands of miles in with, hard workouts that have pushed you deep into the hurt locker, seen the struggles and celebrations off of the track, and the people who have been on the journey since day one. Watching (Morgan) this year come back from knee surgery with resiliency in her heart and fire in her eyes has been so inspiring. Whit is someone who always gives 1000% of herself in pursuit of her dreams. To see how hard she had to cross train, exercise discipline, lean into God and His plan, find balance, and cling to hope with so much love was something that is inspiring and powerful for everyone. While nothing of her story has been short of a miracle, she sure has put in every ounce of work, belief, and tenacity for it.”

On her coach, Diljeet Taylor, who leads BYU’s cross-country program and coaches several Olympic athletes

“Coach (Taylor) is the best example of showing women how to chase their dreams, achieve dreams, and dreaming bigger ones all the while staying committed to herself and her purpose. Because of her example and paving her own path to her dreams, we get the experience of the Olympics together. I’ve felt so honored getting a front row seat on all the passion, love, and support she’s poured into us, all of her athletes, her three boys, and everyone she works with and cheers for. The best part is, for how much she has already accomplished, she is continually blazing the trail for so many in so many different arenas. Lucky me to be surrounded by such incredible, impactful, and inspiring women.”