Panguitch players celebrate their win over Rich for the 1A volleyball championship at UVU on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

The 2024 high school girls volleyball season gets underway next week for teams in Class 1A and throughout the state. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 1A. Every school was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new girls volleyball coaches in 1A this year: Greg Parsons (Green River), Tara Woolsey (Escalante), McKell Randall (Piute) and TBD (Wendover).

Here are the 1A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 19

1. Monticello Buckaroos

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Sheila Wells (3rd year).

2023 record: 17-11 (first in Region 19 with a 8-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Rich, 45352, in the 1A Quarterfinals.

Additional info not provided.

2. Monument Valley Cougars

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Harrison Miles (1st year).

2023 record: 7-5 (second in Region 19 with a 6-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Wendover, 3-0, in the 1A Quarterfinals.

Additional info not provided.

3. Green River Pirates

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Greg Parsons (1st year).

2023 record: 6-13 (third in Region 19 with a 4-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Wendover, 3-0, in the 1A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Ross Barragan, Jr., utility

Mattie Meadows, So., utility

Nora Barragan, So., utility

Coach comment: “We will have a very young team with no seniors, so hopefully we can gain some experience quickly and be very competitive when region play comes around.”

4. Whitehorse Raiders

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Derica Valdez (3rd year).

2023 record: 2-10 (fourth in Region 19 with a 2-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Altamont, 3-0, in the 1A First Round.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of rebuilding to do and are excited for this season to start.”

5. Pinnacle Panthers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Nikki Borba (3rd year).

2023 record: 8-13 (fifth in Region 19 with a 0-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bryce Valley, 3-0, in the 1A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Heather Kerr, MB, Sr.

Xylee Perry, Setter, Jr.

Jazmyne Mullis, MB, So.

Orionna Manchester, OH, Sr.

Myleigh Petersen, OH, Jr.

Luz Ruelas, OPP, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jostyn McLean, MB, Sr.

Tennasyn D’ambrosio, OH, Jr.

Coach comment: “I’m super excited for the upcoming volleyball season. Our team is smaller this year, with mostly upperclassmen and fewer underclassmen. My main focuses are improving our coverage, our serving, and finishing our third hit. If we can enhance these aspects, I’m confident this team will lead us to state this year.”

Region 20

1. Panguitch Bobcats

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Troy Norris (30th year).

2023 record: 21-9 (first in Region 21 with a 7-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Beat Rich, 3-0, in the 1A Championship.

Returning contributors:

Kadee Harland L, Sr.

Oaklee Woolsey, MB, Sr.

Byntlee Owens, MB, Sr.

Mallory Henrie, RS, Sr.

Brayli Frandsen, OH, Sr.

Josslyn Griffin, S, Sr.

Kieran Mooney, S, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Addison Bailey, DS, Sr.

Cloee Orton, OH, Sr.

Tayt Miller, MB RS, Jr.

Maci Frandsen, OH, Jr.

Brooklyn Harland, OH, So.

Coach comment: “We are very excited for the season. We return seven girls that played in the state championship game.”

2. Valley Buffaloes

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Harmony Cox (1st year).

2023 record: 13-11 (third in Region 21 with a 8-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Manila, 45352, in the 1A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Rachel Cox, Setter, Sr.

Annie Leyland, Attacker, Sr.

Shayne Jacobs, Attacker, Sr.

Athalie Nelsen, Setter, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Emma Cox, So.

Lindsey Franklin, Attacker, So.

Andee Anderson, Libero, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are grateful for another season of using volleyball to become better humans. Our athletes are hard working and consistent. Their hard work will pay off on the court and even more importantly, in their lives. We appreciate the opportunity to work together and get a little better each day.”

3. Piute Thunderbirds

2024 Schedule

Head coach: McKell Randall (1st year).

2023 record: 16-15 (second in Region 21 with a 7-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Tabiona, 3-0, in the 1A Quarterfinals.

Additional info not provided.

4. Wayne Badgers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Hadley Ellett (2nd year).

2023 record: 7-8 (tied for fourth in Region 21 with a 3-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Monticello, 3-0, in the 1A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Ayla Deakin, Middle, Sr.

Macey Jackson, Middle, Jr.

Lilly Morrill, OH, So.

Key newcomers:

Kira Peterson, setter, Fr.

Maren Mitchell, middle, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of great talent and potential! As a young coaching staff, we look forward to pushing our athletes to grow not only in volleyball, but in life as well.”

5. Milford Tigers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Leah Carter (2nd year).

2023 record: 4-19 (tied for sixth in Region 21 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Rich, 45352, in the 1A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Mckinlee Curtis, OH, Sr.

Hadley Griffiths, OH, Sr.

Gracie Dotson, OPP, Sr.

Paizlee Florence, L, Sr.

Tailyn Ambrose, MB, Sr.

Karsydi Vetsch, MB, So

Jaidyn McMullin, S, So

Alycia, Sedillo, DS, So

Kayzlee Larsen, OPP/OH, So

Key newcomers:

Stahley Beebe, OH, Fr

Khloee, Davis, Oh/S, Fr.

Coach comment: “Excited and feeling optimistic. We have a lot of great girls and a lot of experience coming back on the court.”

6. Escalante Moquis

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Tara Woolsey (1st year).

2023 record: 8-7 (tied for fourth in Region 21 with a 3-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Piute, 45352, in the 1A Second Round.

Additional info not provided.

7. Bryce Valley Mustangs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Andrea Brinkerhoff (5th year).

2023 record: 3-18 (tied for sixth in Region 21 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 3-0, in the 1A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Kyra Brinkerhoff, S, Sr.

Cashae Tebbs, L, Sr.

Shaylie Pollock, MB, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Mia Barna, OH, So.

Carina Word, S, Jr.

Maggie Harding, MB, Jr.

Cavry Brinkerhoff, OH/L, Jr.

Alivia Mecham, OH, So.

Coach comment: “Starting young. Filling four spots for varsity.”

Region 21

1. Rich Rebels

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Danelle Wadsen (2nd year).

2023 record: 15-6 (first in Region 22 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 3-0, in the 1A Championship.

Returning contributors:

Paige Smith, OH, Jr.

Kassi Argyle, Libero, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Brenley Hatch, MB, Sr.

Molly Weston, OPP/S, So.

Leah Petersen, MB, Jr.

Braylyn Pugmire, OH, So.

Laci McKinnon, OPP, So.

Tess Cornia, Setter, Jr.

Tyla Pugmire, Def, Jr.

Coach comment: “It is going to be a great season. We have some young girls coming up with some great talent. We also have a great senior leaders that have created a great culture with hard work.”

2. Tabiona Tigers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kaylie Defa (4th year).

2023 record: 14-8 (tied for second in Region 22 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Rich, 3-0, in the 1A Semifinals.

Returning contributors:

Maycee Rhoades, OH, Sr.

Peyton Pippy, MB, Jr.

Shyanne Jensen, S, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Bella Gines, S, Fr.

Kaidence Pippy, MB, So.

Coach comment: “We have a solid group of young players that have the potential to really make some noise. Looking forward to getting them playing together and seeing how they mesh.”

3. Manila Mustangs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Devon Slaugh (4th year).

2023 record: 11-13 (tied for second in Region 22 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 3-0, in the 1A Quarterfinals.

Returning contributors:

Kamryn Slaugh, OH, Sr.

Sadie Davis, OH, Sr.

Kallie Bair, MB, Sr.

Reagan Browning, RS, Sr.

Sienna Gonder, MB, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Oakley Browning, MB/RS, So.

Gracie Clegg, S/RS, Jr.

Coach comment: “I am very excited for the upcoming season. We are returning five starters and have four seniors leading our team. I anticipate being able to add some younger players to the varsity roster that can come in and have an impact on our team.”

4. Altamont Longhorns

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Breanne Brinkerhoff (2nd year).

2023 record: 2-15 (sixth in Region 22 with a 0-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Tabiona, 3-0, in the 1A Second Round.

Additional info not provided.

5. Wendover Wildcats

2024 Schedule

Head coach: TBD (1st year).

2023 record: 10-7 (tied for second in Region 22 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 3-0, in the 1A Semifinals.

Additional info not provided.

6. Tintic Miners

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kayla Farr (2nd year).

2023 record: 7-14 (fifth in Region 22 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 1A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Monument Valley, 3-0, in the 1A Second Round.

Additional info not provided.