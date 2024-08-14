San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills, left, works against Utah Jazz's Jamaal Tinsley, right, during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 2, 2012, in San Antonio.

Sporting one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, the Jazz will now reportedly add one of the league’s most grizzled and beloved veterans.

Utah has agreed to a one-year deal with free agent guard Patty Mills, according to a Wednesday report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski’s report stated that Mills will make a fully guaranteed $3.3 million with the Jazz.

The Australia native is entering his 16th professional campaign, having appeared in 892 regular-season contests. He is best known for his 10-year tenure with the San Antonio Spurs, playing in two NBA Finals and winning a championship in 2014.

Mills shared six seasons in San Antonio with current Utah head coach Will Hardy, who was serving as an assistant on Gregg Popovich’s staff.

Mills has averaged 8.8 points per game across his career, while shooting a collective 38.6% from 3-point range.

The 36-year-old has been known throughout his career as a strong leader and will likely be tasked with such a role for the youth-heavy, rebuilding Jazz.