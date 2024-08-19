Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, holds his trophy after winning the St. Jude Championship golf tournament Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn.

Hideki Matsuyama may be a world-famous golfer, but he struggles with the same issue as you and me: Chick-fil-A’s operating hours.

Fresh off his win Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Matsuyama expressed regret about being unable to celebrate with food from the restaurant, but added that he should be able to get some on Monday.

“I had Chick-fil-A last night and in Denver I think they have Chick-fil-A so that’s probably where I’ll celebrate tomorrow,” he said through a translator, according to a video shared by the PGA Tour.

Chick-fil-A is famously closed on Sundays in order to give workers a chance to relax, spend time with loved ones and go to church.

Hideki Matsuyama wins

Matsuyama won the FedEx St. Jude Championship by two strokes and moved into third place in the FedExCup, which is a season-long competition on the PGA Tour.

The tournament was Matsuyama’s second win of 2024. He also claimed The Genesis Invitational in February, and then got the bronze medal at the Olympics earlier this month, per PGATour.com.

Matsuyama had a large lead heading into Sunday’s fourth and final round at TPC Southwind in Memphis, but he had to work to hold off advances from some of the top-ranked players in the game, including Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler.

He closed out the day with birdies on 17 and 18, which helped him overcome a water shot on 14 and double bogey on 15.

How does the FedExCup work?

Matsuyama now heads to the BMW Championship in Castle Rock, Colorado, which, as he noted in his comment about Chick-fil-A, is just outside Denver.

He and the 49 other golfers ranked in the top 50 in terms of FedExCup points qualified for the tournament, which is the second round of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup playoffs.

At the BMW Championship, golfers will compete not just to win the tournament, but also for a spot in the FedExCup’s top 30. That’s because only the top 30 golfers make it to the final round of the playoffs: the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Highly ranked golfers get a key advantage in Atlanta: They start the tournament well under par.

“The FedExCup points leader after the first two Playoffs events will begin the TOUR Championship at 10-under par. The No. 2 player will start at 8-under. The No. 3 player starts at 7-under; the No. 4 player starts at 6-under; the No. 5 player starts at 5-under. Players 6-10 start at 4-under; players 11-15 start at 3-under; players 16-20 start at 2-under; players 21-25 start at 1-under; and players 26-30 start at even par,” per PGATour.com.

Here are the top 10 golfers in the FedExCup standings as of Monday, Aug. 19:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Xander Schauffele

3. Hideki Matsuyama

4. Collin Morikawa

5. Rory McIlroy

6. Wyndham Clark

7. Ludvig Aberg

8. Sahith Theegala

9. Patrick Cantlay

10. Sungjae Im

The BMW Championship starts on Thursday.