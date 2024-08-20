Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith yells as the Utah Utes play the Indiana State Sycamores in an NIT semifinal basketball game at the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Utah lost 100-90.

For the first time since Craig Smith took over as the University of Utah men’s basketball coach back in 2021, the Utes will have a full allotment of 13 scholarship players on the roster if everything goes as planned.

That’s because the school announced Tuesday that Israeli center Joul Karram is joining the program ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Karram will be a true freshman this upcoming season.

Karram becomes the eighth scholarship addition to the roster this offseason, along with transfers Miro Little, Ezra Ausar, Keanu Dawes, Mike Sharavjamts, Zach Keller and Mason Madsen, as well as another true freshman, Ibi Traore.

Former Baylor and BYU forward Caleb Lohner, as well as Brady Smith, the coach’s son and a Salt Lake Community College transfer, are also joining the program as walk-ons.

They join returning scholarship players Gabe Madsen, Lawson Lovering, Hunter Erickson, Jake Wahlin and Jayden Teat, a former walk-on who’s now on scholarship.

Who is Joul Karram?

Karram is a 6-foot-10 center who played during the 2023-24 season with Hapoel Tel Aviv in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament qualifiers.

He averaged 13.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game, while also showing an ability to shoot from outside, hitting 42.9% of his 3-point attempts.

“We are thrilled to announce that Joul will be joining the Runnin’ Utes,” Smith said in a statement. “Joul has all the physical traits. He can really run the floor, moves very well for his size, has good hands and great awareness on the floor.

“He plays above the rim and has a relentless motor. He also has a great feel for the game on both ends of the floor. He is really smart and comes from an amazing family.”

Karram is a developmental project, similar to fellow freshman Traore, but gives Utah some much-needed depth at the center position behind returning starter Lovering and Keller, who’s played more at the four position during his collegiate career.

Karram has some international experience, too: he’s played for Israel in multiple FIBA events, including the U16 European Championships and the U18 Eurobasket Championships in 2024.