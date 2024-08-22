Former Utah State football coach Blake Anderson announced his intent to sue the school for wrongful termination on Wednesday with a statement that accused Utah State officials of orchestrating “what is essentially a public smear campaign” against him.

Anderson was officially fired in mid-July after school officials alleged, citing a third-party investigation, that he had mishandled accusations of sexual misconduct involving a player, thereby violating Title IX policies.

Anderson has said he did nothing wrong and argued that administrators are spreading misinformation.

“Coach Anderson, as a husband, father, coach and leader, does not condone any type of abuse whatsoever and has always been the first to step in to prevent those behaviors and enforce accountability when these issues have arisen,” the new statement from Anderson’s legal team reads.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Utah State said the school stands by its decision to fire Anderson.

“The university stands firm in its employment actions, and we are focused on building a respectful, transparent and reporting culture in the USU community,” the statement said.

Blake Anderson fired

After Utah State officials revealed their intent to fire Anderson earlier this summer, the coach retained the services of prominent college sports attorney Tom Mars, as the Deseret News previously reported.

In multiple statements to the media and on social media, Mars argued that Utah State’s case against Anderson would not hold up in court and claimed that the school was misrepresenting the coach’s actions.

The Deseret News previously laid out the differences between each side’s account of what preceded Anderson’s termination in an article that drew upon legal documents and press releases.

Anderson’s announcement this week about about suing Utah State came not from Mars but from local legal counsel, Bearnson & Caldwell.

In Wednesday’s statement, attorneys at the firm described themselves as “true-blooded Aggies” (with the word “Aggies” bolded and in all caps) and said their goal is not just to support Anderson but to protect the school’s reputation.

“The USU administration’s actions have negatively impacted not only Coach Anderson and others in the USU football program, but other well-respected community members such as Jerry Bovee, Amy Crosbie, Austin Albrecht, and an entire USU community that truly bleeds ‘Aggie Blue.’ With zero reluctance Bearnson & Caldwell stands proud to serve Coach Anderson in maintaining his rights and reputation. Though accountability by the heads of the current administration will be the cost, their actions will be brought to bear, the truth will prevail and USU’s true character and reputation will be preserved,” the statement said.

Utah State football coach

Before being fired, Anderson was set to enter his fourth season with the Utah State football program.

Over the past three seasons, he and the Aggies claimed the Mountain West Conference championship once and appeared in three bowl games.

Nate Dreiling, who joined Anderson’s staff earlier this year as defensive coordinator, has been named the interim head coach for Utah State, as the Deseret News previously reported.