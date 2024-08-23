The University of Utah campus, with Rice-Eccles Stadium in the foreground, in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan hinted at it during Big 12 media days in July, and now Utah has officially announced it.

Rice-Eccles Stadium is getting upgraded WiFi.

For years, cell service and WiFi have been spotty at best, and at times unusable for fans during Utah football games at the 51,444-seat Rice-Eccles Stadium.

In late November of 2023, the university solicited proposals “to enter into a contract with a qualified vendor/s to design and build a turnkey high-density Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) system for an open-air collegiate football stadium for Rice-Eccles Stadium (and associated buildings) at the University of Utah,” per a post on bidsync.com.

Over the summer, that WiFi network was installed, which should provide improved connectivity for fans throughout the stadium. The free WiFi network is named “RiceEcclesWiFi” and fans can connect for free without registration, according to the university.

Other additions to the fan experience at Rice-Eccles Stadium announced by Utah include a new mobile ordering system for concessions, something the university hopes reduces congestion on the concourses.

“Fans may order ahead on their mobile device and then pick up their order at the dedicated mobile ordering pick-up lane at the selected concessions stand,” the university said.

Other changes to concessions for 2024 include a “refillable souvenir fountain drink cup” with free refills once purchased. In addition, all concessions stands will be cashless — fans must pay with a credit card or mobile wallet like Apple Pay or Google Wallet.