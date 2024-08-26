The 12th-ranked Utah Utes football team will finally open the 2024 season on Thursday at home against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, and on Monday the program revealed what uniform combo it will wear for the game.

The Utes will rock white helmets, red jerseys and white pants. The helmet has black and red stripes down the middle with the school logo on the sides, the jersey is black on the bicep area with red and white stripes and the pants have red and black stripes going down the sides.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. MT from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City and will air on ESPN+.