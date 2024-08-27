Linebacker Gabe Peterson, 11, here with some of his Aggie teammates during fall camp in Logan. The former New Mexico State Aggie could prove to be a difference maker for USU this fall.

Before having played a down for Utah State, Gabriel Iniguez Jr., and Jordan Vincent have become something close to household names.

The transfers from New Mexico State will be starters for the Aggies this year — Iniguez at defensive tackle, Vincent at safety — and both have been talked about frequently as difference makers on defense for Utah State.

Both Iniguez and Vincent were key contributors for NMSU last season. Iniguez played in all 15 games played by those other Aggies, starting four. Vincent, meanwhile, played in 15 games as well, starting six.

The thing is, as good as they were at NMSU and are expected to be for USU this season, neither Iniguez nor Vincent is the most productive former NMSU Aggie that followed Nate Dreiling to Utah State during the offseason.

That would be Gabe Peterson.

Peterson played at NMSU for two seasons, appearing in 27 games, starting 14.

Last season, as a sophomore, he played in all 15 of NMSU’s games, starting 12 and recorded 72 total tackles, included in that total 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble, blocked two kicks and registered six quarterback hurries.

An outside linebacker/edge rusher — he is listed by USU as a defensive end — Peterson has gone under the radar since arriving in Logan, though.

Part of that is because he didn’t come to Cache Valley nearly as early in the process as either Iniguez or Vincent. But another reason is simply because that’s how Peterson’s career has gone. He has always seemed to escape real notice.

Coming out of Blue Valley Northwest High in Overland, Kansas, in 2022, Peterson had just one scholarship offer at first, from Southeast Missouri State. That offer came from Nate Dreiling, then the defensive run game coordinator/inside linebackers coach at SEMO.

“He is a Kansas kid,” Dreiling said. “Actually played my dad’s school and my dad called me afterward and said, ‘You have to offer this kid.’ So I have known him and his family for a long, long, long time.”

When Dreiling left SEMO for New Mexico State, he offered Peterson again, this time as NMSU’s defensive coordinator, and the Aggies were Peterson’s only FBS offer.

Peterson made it worth Dreiling’s while, though, becoming a key cog in NMSU’s defense from the moment he stepped on campus in Las Cruces.

“He is someone that is extremely tough,” Dreiling said. “He is a player that started as a true freshman at New Mexico State and then had an unbelievable sophomore campaign.”

While currently listed among many defensive ends on USU’s depth chart — Peterson is listed as a potential starter along with Enoka Migao and Lawrence Falatea on one side of the line. At the other defensive end position, it is a three-way battle as well, between Blaine Spires, Marlin Dean and Cian Slone — the odds are Peterson will become a regular contributor for the Aggies up front, playing at both edge rusher and outside linebacker.

Most simply, it’s because the traits he brings to the table — Peterson is listed at 6-foot-2, 255 pounds — are what Dreiling is looking for. Specifically toughness.

“When people turn the film on, we want them to say that this is the most physical team Utah State has ever fielded,” Dreiling said. “Right now we feel really good about the depth that we have (at defensive line). And now it is just going to be up to those guys to determine who is going to be the starter week in and week out.”

“He is someone that is extremely tough. He is a player that started as a true freshman at New Mexico State and then had an unbelievable sophomore campaign.” — USU coach Nate Dreiling on Gabe Peterson

Dreiling continued: “As you guys know, with our offense we are going to play 95 to 100 plays on defense (per game) so you need two sets of starters, whether they are out there the first play or not. We know that we have two sets of starters and they will always be rotating (guys in and out) and that might even be based on if we are facing a run team or a pass team, all of that stuff.”

Dreiling noted that stopping the run on defense will be of utmost importance for Utah State this season, especially if the team wants to contend for the Mountain West title.

It isn’t difficult to see that Peterson will play a large role in that. As will nearly every defensive lineman that suits up for USU this season.

“It is going to take a lot of bodies (to play that way) and I feel like we have five to 10 guys up front that we can rotate in on defense and stay fresh and always bring it,” Dreiling said.

Based on his career at NMSU, Peterson is one of those players who has proven reliable in Dreiling’s defensive system, and there’s little reason to expect that to change at Utah State.

“He is going to be a great addition,” Dreiling said. “... I didn’t promise anything, but at worst (Peterson) is going to provide depth and make sure the locker room is where we want it to be.”