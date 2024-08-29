Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Philadelphia.

When Tuesday’s NFL cutdown day deadline passed, former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall and former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley each had jobs in the NFL.

Now, they are both reportedly looking for a new team.

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed Thursday morning that they are waiving Hall and replacing him with quarterback Brett Rypien, who was cut earlier this week by the Chicago Bears. The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Alec Lewis.

The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, are releasing Huntley after being unable to find a trade partner, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. Instead, the Browns, who went through cutdown day with four quarterbacks on their roster, will sign running back D’Onta Foreman with Huntley’s 53-man spot, according to Cabot.

This story will be updated.