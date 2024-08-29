BYU Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) warms up before the game against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Kedon Slovis is staying in the AFC South.

After being waived by the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday, the former BYU quarterback has been signed to the Houston Texans’ practice squad, the team announced Thursday.

In three preseason games for the Colts, Slovis went 16-22 in passing for 149 yards and a 90.9 rating, having signed with the team as an undrafted free agent this past April with a $30,000 bonus.

Slovis is now QB3 in Houston’s organization, with young superstar C.J. Stroud leading the charge under center and Davis Mills backing him up. With veteran Case Keenum now out for the season with a foot injury, Slovis fills the Texans’ need for additional insurance at the quarterback position.

Both Mills’ and Keenum’s contracts are set to expire at the end of 2024, granting Slovis the opportunity to develop in Houston’s system this year and possibly audition for the backup job behind Stroud next summer.

Joining Slovis on the practice squad is his former Cougars teammate Max Tooley, who proved impressive during the preseason before becoming a Texans cut day casualty.

On Thursday, Houston also added two former Utes — offensive lineman Braeden Daniels and tight end Cole Fotheringham — to its practice squad.

In his lone season at BYU in 2023, Slovis threw for 1,716 yards and accounted for 15 total before suffering a season-ending injury in late October. Across five collegiate campaigns with USC, Pitt and the Cougars, Slovis racked up 11,689 passing yards and 80 touchdowns.