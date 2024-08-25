Indianapolis Colts quarterback Kedon Slovis (17) passes against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Westfield, Ind.

The Indianapolis Colts have waived former BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis, the team announced Sunday.

The news was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Slovis went 16-22 in passing for 149 yards and a 90.9 rating over three preseason games for the Colts, having signed with the team as an undrafted free agent this past April.

He was given a signing bonus of $30,000, according to a report from the Indianapolis Star.

Though his August performance appeared solid, a crowded quarterback room in Indianapolis complicated Slovis’ situation. The Colts return 2023′s No. 5 overall draft selection Anthony Richardson to start, with proven veteran Joe Flacco set to back him up and four-year pro Sam Ehlinger in the mix as well.

Slovis will now be subject to waivers and can be claimed by another NFL club. He could also possibly be signed back to the Indianapolis practice squad should no other teams pick him up off the waiver wire.

If Slovis wants to forego the NFL for the time being, he could play for the DC Defenders of the UFL, who selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in this year’s league draft.

In his lone season at BYU in 2023, Slovis threw for 1,716 yards and 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, rushing for another three scores as well. The Cougars went 5-3 in his starts before suffering a season-ending injury against Texas in late October.

Across five collegiate campaigns with USC, Pitt and BYU, Slovis racked up 11,689 passing yards and 80 touchdowns.