Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, pictured center, joins Jason Kelce, left, and Travis Kelce, right, as the first guest on the No. 1 sports podcast "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce," a JUKES original production from Wave Sports + Entertainment. Jason and Travis Kelce signed a three-year deal reportedly valued at more than $100 million with Amazon’s Wondery to bring “New Heights” to the platform this week.

Travis and Jason Kelce continue to parlay their football careers into the entertainment space, elevating their celebrity status that has already made them household names.

The brothers signed a three-year deal reportedly valued at more than $100 million with Amazon’s Wondery to bring their popular podcast “New Heights” to the platform this week. Launched in 2022, they talk about life on the football field, debate topics from PB&Js to UFOs, interview A-list celebrities and share personal stories from their everyday experiences on the show.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of ‘New Heights.’ We love this show and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to ‘New Heights’! We are thrilled to start Season 3 — see you soon, 92%ers!,” the Kelce brothers said in a statement.

The 92%ers nickname for fans of the podcast came from Jason Kelce mentioning on the show that a quarterback sneak works “92% of the time” when a team needs to gain just 1 yard. It became a joke among fans, and they started calling themselves the 92%ers. It’s like their secret handshake, but in words, according to “New Heights.”

Citing Edison Research, The New York Times reported that “New Heights” has more than 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube and regularly ranks near the top of Spotify’s and Apple’s podcast charts. It was the fourth-largest podcast in the U.S. by weekly listeners.

Wondery CEO Jen Sargent said the platform has followed the Kelce brothers’ podcast since it started, per Variety.

“‘New Heights’ on the surface is a sports podcast, and sports is such a well-listened-to category,” she said. “But it’s become a cultural phenomenon — they’re in that cultural zeitgeist.”

Kelce brothers on TV, in movies

Travis Kelce, whose 12th season with the Kansas City Chiefs starts next week, has captured the attention of both sports fans and non-sports fans as the boyfriend of Taylor Swift. The couple’s names were floated as possible surprise guests at the Democratic National Convention last week but that didn’t happen. But it shows how much of a celebrity Travis Kelce has become.

The three-time Super Bowl champion has TV and movies in the works, too. He has roles in several upcoming films, including “American Horror Story: Grotesquerie,” a “Loose Cannons” remake, and “Happy Gilmore 2.” He will host Amazon Prime’s “Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?” scheduled to debut later this year.

Adam Sandler shared Wednesday on “New Heights” that he originally wrote a part for Travis Kelce to play Happy Gilmore’s son in the sequel, per Today.

“The whole thing was to get to hang out with Travis,” Sandler joked on the podcast. “That’s why we put it together.”

In the end, Kelce will have a role in the movie, but not as Happy’s son.

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce, who retired in 2023 after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, is an analyst on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown.”

AdAge reported that he started his new gig with “an amusing 30-second promo in which he’s already taken over the network control room and is delivering dramatic monologues about the upcoming season like a pro.”

He has appeared in TV commercials for Campbell’s Soup, Buffalo Wild Wings, NFL Sunday Ticket and Tide laundry detergent, among others.