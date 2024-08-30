American Fork’s Kaden Evans finished in 11th place at last year’s Timpanogos Invite, crossing the line 46 seconds after the winner in a race dominated by the many elite senior runners in Utah.
Fast forward to this year’s race and it was Evans’ time to shine as the senior on Friday morning at Lakeside Park in Orem.
Evans finished first in a field of 202 runners, winning with a time of 15:17.6. Senior teammate Carter Moore finished second with a time of 15:21.2.
Despite Evans and Moore’s great race, it wasn’t enough to lift American Fork to the team title as Herriman’s depth was on full display as it placed four runners in the top 7 (Jackson Spencer, Jonah Tang, Micah Tang and Tayshaun Ogomo) en route to the boys team title with a score of 32.
American Fork finished second with 77 points, and Viewmont a distant third with 147 points in a field of 29 teams.
In the girls race, Timpview senior star Jane Hedengren dominated finishing first with a time of 17:38.8, followed in second place by Olympus sophomore Adria Favero in 18:10.0.
Favero won the same race last year with a time of 18:10, a race that Hedengren didn’t participate in.
Lone Peak’s girls team repeated as Timpanogos Invite champs with a team score of 58 points, with Timpview in second with 98 points.
Sophomore Mayba Bybee finished in fifth for Lone Peak, with senior Boston Bybee in sixth.
Timpanogos Invite AM
At Lakeside Park
Girls team scores
- Lone Peak, 58
- Timpview, 98
- Herriman, 111
- American Fork, 128
- Orem, 186
- Mountain View, 211
- Viewmont, 236
- Stansbury, 259
Girls individual results
- Jane Hedengren, Sr., Timpview, 17:38.8
- Adria Favero, So., Olympus, 18:10.0
- Skye Jensen, So., American Fork, 18:12.9
- Lily Alder, Jr., Timpview, 18:18.0
- Maya Bybee, So., Lone Peak, 18:20.8
- Boston Bybee, Sr., Lone Peak, 18:35.8
- Maddie Embley, Sr., Orem, 18:42.3
- Maddie Reeder, So., Highland, 18:44.6
- Maci Woolf, Sr., Herriman, 18:45.5
- Madison Antonino, Sr., Jackson, 18:46.1
- Claire Hoenes, Sr., Herriman, 18:53.5
- Brielle Nilsson, Jr., Lone Peak, 18:57.7
- Addie Dangerfield, Fr., Stansbury, 18:58.4
- Emmalee Williams, Jr., Pine View, 19:00.4
- Alyssa Clayton, So., Viewmont, 19:02.0
- Zoey Nilsson, Jr., Lone Peak, 19:05.8
- Brooklyn Tarr, Jr., Mountain Ridge, 19:06.6
- Lindsey Gerhart, Jr., Herriman, 19:06.7
- Leah Larsen, Jr., Stansbury, 19:08.0
- Lily Jameson, Fr., Taylorsville, 19:08.2
Boys team scores
- Herriman, 32
- American Fork, 77
- Viewmont, 147
- Mountain View, 156
- Lone Peak, 159
- Maple Mountain, 227
- Orem, 229
- Desert Hills, 230
Boys individual results
- Kaden Evans, Sr., American Fork, 15:17.6
- Carter Moore, Sr., American Fork, 15:21.2
- Jackson Spencer, Jr., Herriman, 15:23.8
- Kyle Steadman, Sr., Mountain View, 15:24.5
- Jonah Tang, Sr., Herriman, 15:24.6
- Micah Tang, Sr., Herriman, 15:38.0
- Tayshaun Ogomo, Sr., Herriman, 15:41.6
- Edward Stout, Jr., Taylorsville, 15:42.0
- Hayden Hooper, Sr., Bountiful, 15:46.4
- Takashi Shipp, Jr., Orem, 15:47.1
- Kaden McGovern, Jr., Summit Academy, 15:52.1
- Talmage Bruschke, Sr., Viewmont, 15:53.3
- Noah Manwaring, Sr., Herriman, 15:54.7
- Simon Barlow, Sr., Bountiful, 15:59.0
- Brady Wilde, Sr., Lone Peak, 15:59.9
- Peter Mecham, Jr., Orem, 16:00.7
- Ashton Pedersen, Sr., Mountain Ridge, 16:02.3
- Alex Williams, Sr., American Fork, 16:02.5
- Deiderik Witt, Sr., Timpanogos, 16:03.5
- Aiden Cope, Sr., Maple Mountain, 16:04.3