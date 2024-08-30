Boys run during the Timpanogos Invitational cross-country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

American Fork’s Kaden Evans finished in 11th place at last year’s Timpanogos Invite, crossing the line 46 seconds after the winner in a race dominated by the many elite senior runners in Utah.

Fast forward to this year’s race and it was Evans’ time to shine as the senior on Friday morning at Lakeside Park in Orem.

Evans finished first in a field of 202 runners, winning with a time of 15:17.6. Senior teammate Carter Moore finished second with a time of 15:21.2.

Despite Evans and Moore’s great race, it wasn’t enough to lift American Fork to the team title as Herriman’s depth was on full display as it placed four runners in the top 7 (Jackson Spencer, Jonah Tang, Micah Tang and Tayshaun Ogomo) en route to the boys team title with a score of 32.

American Fork finished second with 77 points, and Viewmont a distant third with 147 points in a field of 29 teams.

In the girls race, Timpview senior star Jane Hedengren dominated finishing first with a time of 17:38.8, followed in second place by Olympus sophomore Adria Favero in 18:10.0.

Favero won the same race last year with a time of 18:10, a race that Hedengren didn’t participate in.

Lone Peak’s girls team repeated as Timpanogos Invite champs with a team score of 58 points, with Timpview in second with 98 points.

Sophomore Mayba Bybee finished in fifth for Lone Peak, with senior Boston Bybee in sixth.

1 of 17 Girls run during the Timpanogos Invitational Cross country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 2 of 17 Girls run during the Timpanogos Invitational Cross country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 3 of 17 Girls run during the Timpanogos Invitational Cross country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 4 of 17 Boys run during the Timpanogos Invitational Cross country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 5 of 17 Boys run during the Timpanogos Invitational Cross country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 6 of 17 Boys run during the Timpanogos Invitational Cross country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 7 of 17 Boys run during the Timpanogos Invitational Cross country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 8 of 17 Herriman boys win the team in the Timpanogos Invitational Cross country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 9 of 17 Girls run during the Timpanogos Invitational Cross country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 10 of 17 Girls run during the Timpanogos Invitational cross-country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 11 of 17 Timpview’s Jane Hedengren wins the Timpanogos Invitational cross-country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 12 of 17 Lone Peak wins the team in the Timpanogos Invitational Cross country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 13 of 17 American Fork’s Kaden Evans and Carter Moore finish first and second in the Timpanogos Invitational cross-country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 14 of 17 American Fork’s Kaden Evans wins the Timpanogos Invitational cross-country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 15 of 17 Boys run during the Timpanogos Invitational cross-country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 16 of 17 Boys run during the Timpanogos Invitational cross-country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 17 of 17 Timpview’s Jane Hedengren wins the Timpanogos Invitational cross-country meet in Orem on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Timpanogos Invite AM

At Lakeside Park

Girls team scores

Lone Peak, 58 Timpview, 98 Herriman, 111 American Fork, 128 Orem, 186 Mountain View, 211 Viewmont, 236 Stansbury, 259

Girls individual results

Jane Hedengren, Sr., Timpview, 17:38.8

Adria Favero, So., Olympus, 18:10.0

Skye Jensen, So., American Fork, 18:12.9

Lily Alder, Jr., Timpview, 18:18.0

Maya Bybee, So., Lone Peak, 18:20.8

Boston Bybee, Sr., Lone Peak, 18:35.8

Maddie Embley, Sr., Orem, 18:42.3

Maddie Reeder, So., Highland, 18:44.6

Maci Woolf, Sr., Herriman, 18:45.5

Madison Antonino, Sr., Jackson, 18:46.1

Claire Hoenes, Sr., Herriman, 18:53.5

Brielle Nilsson, Jr., Lone Peak, 18:57.7

Addie Dangerfield, Fr., Stansbury, 18:58.4

Emmalee Williams, Jr., Pine View, 19:00.4

Alyssa Clayton, So., Viewmont, 19:02.0

Zoey Nilsson, Jr., Lone Peak, 19:05.8

Brooklyn Tarr, Jr., Mountain Ridge, 19:06.6

Lindsey Gerhart, Jr., Herriman, 19:06.7

Leah Larsen, Jr., Stansbury, 19:08.0

Lily Jameson, Fr., Taylorsville, 19:08.2

Boys team scores

Herriman, 32 American Fork, 77 Viewmont, 147 Mountain View, 156 Lone Peak, 159 Maple Mountain, 227 Orem, 229 Desert Hills, 230

Boys individual results