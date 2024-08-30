Mountain View, Idaho 24, Woods Cross 21

Mountain View rallied late to secure a 24-21 victory over Woods Cross in a neutral-site game at Idaho State. Valentin Gomez’s 2-yard touchdown run with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter gave Mountain View the decisive lead. Woods Cross (2-1) initially surged ahead with Viliami Tapa’atoutai’s 2-yard run in the first quarter and another 5-yard run midway through the third quarter. Despite trailing 14-0 early, Mountain View closed the gap with Hank Nelson connecting on a 49-yard pass to Jacob Allen and a subsequent 18-yard pass to Brody Munson. Juju Pemany also contributed a critical 22-yard field goal to keep Mountain View within reach.

Related Woods Cross falls at Idaho football showcase

Richfield 36, Payson 7

Richfield (3-0) cruised to a 36-7 victory over Payson (1-2) in nonregion action, with Malik Fautin scoring three touchdowns. Fautin caught an 8-yard pass from Griffin Wayman with 11 seconds left in the first half to take a 28-0 lead. Gage Yardley added an 11-yard run and a 3-yard reception to bolster Richfield’s commanding first half. Payson’s lone score came with 2:05 remaining in the game, a 26-yard pass from Trevyn Wall to David Fullmer.

Grantsville 28, Manti 20

Grantsville (2-1) held off a late rally from Manti (2-1) to secure a 28-20 victory in a nonregion matchup. The Cowboys jumped to an early lead with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Dallan Van Vliet to Peyton Thornton and a 16-yard touchdown run by Jayden Atkinson in the first quarter. Grantsville extended their lead in the third quarter with another 20-yard run from Atkinson and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Van Vliet to Thornton. Manti fought back in the fourth quarter with two short touchdown runs by Tala Taulapapa and Maison Starkweather, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. The game marked Grantsville’s second win of the season, improving their record to 2-1.

Mountain View 41, Cottonwood 3

Mountain View (2-1) dominated from start to finish in a 41-3 rout of Cottonwood on Friday night. The Bruins opened the scoring just 19 seconds into the game with a 74-yard touchdown pass from Hyrum Stafford to Kalvin Floyd and never looked back. Floyd added a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown and caught another 40-yard scoring pass in the first quarter alone. Dexton Havea contributed two rushing touchdowns, including a 9-yard score in the third quarter. Cottonwood (0-3) managed its only points on a 37-yard field goal by Parker Evans late in the fourth quarter.

Murray 41, Hunter 20

Murray (1-2) overpowered Hunter (1-2) with a 41-20 nonregion victory highlighted by an explosive second quarter where they posted 24 points. Phil Holland threw for three touchdowns, including a 10-yard pass to Evan Talbot with 6 seconds left in the second quarter, propelling Murray to a 31-7 halftime lead. Hunter’s Saiosi Kolomatangi sparked briefly with a 68-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, but it was insufficient to close the gap. Samiu Taukiuvea caught a late 38-yard touchdown pass from Pasivulangi “Pasi” Havea, but Dillon Curtis sealed the game for Murray with a 35-yard field goal and a solid two-yard run from Sam Pehrson earlier in the fourth quarter. Murray’s passing attack dominated, with Spencer Bushman grabbing two touchdown receptions.

Timpanogos 41, Logan 23

Timpanogos (2-1) overwhelmed Logan (2-1) in a high-scoring matchup, securing a 41-23 win. Timberwolves’ quarterback Andrew Hillstead threw for five touchdowns, including a 35-yard strike to Zack McCann with 2:03 remaining in the game. Logan managed to cut the deficit with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Easton Favero to Reed Olsen in the third quarter but struggled to keep up with Timpanogos’ relentless offense. The Timberwolves built a commanding lead in the second quarter, highlighted by two touchdown passes from Hillstead to Gabriel Graf. Logan’s Mason Birch scored a late 2-yard rushing touchdown, but it was not enough to overcome Timpanogos’ early dominance.

Viewmont 49, Taylorsville 7

Viewmont (3-1) dominated Taylorsville (2-2) with a decisive 49-7 victory. Highlighting the game, Titan Longson set a school record with six touchdown passes, three of which went to Cache Tuia, including an 80-yard bomb late in the second quarter. Kingston Mickens also became Viewmont’s career leader in receiving yards, catching five passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. Taylorsville’s only score came from a 12-yard run by Cole Kramer in the third quarter. Viewmont’s defense stifled the Warriors, led by Ezekiel Cook’s 12 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Copper Hills 41, Cyprus 14

Copper Hills (2-1) rode a dominant second half to secure a 41-14 victory over Cyprus in nonregion action. The Grizzlies, who trailed 14-0 midway through the first quarter, took control by scoring 41 unanswered points. Maverick Bowles led the charge, amassing three touchdowns, including a 7-yard pass to Logan Batt with 7:04 left in the fourth quarter. Cyprus (0-3) initially struck with a 35-yard touchdown pass from DJ Overson to Isaac Stevens, but failed to find the end zone after the first half. Jaelyn Fields’ 2-yard run at 1:44 in the third quarter essentially sealed the deal for Copper Hills.

Parowan 35, Providence Hall 0

Parowan (1-2) dominated Providence Hall (0-3) in a decisive 35-0 nonregion victory. Chandler Hoffmeier starred for the Rams with three rushing touchdowns, including an early 16-yard score in the first quarter. Hunter Bettridge added a 60-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Waller late in the second quarter, capping a 21-0 halftime lead. Bettridge also connected with Cooper Townsend for a 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Providence Hall struggled to find any offensive rhythm, failing to score in all four quarters.

Northridge 62, Kearns 13

Northridge (3-0) dominated Kearns (0-3) with a 62-13 victory in nonregion action. The Knights jumped to an early lead with three first-quarter touchdowns, including an 88-yard run by Anthony Martinez and two scoring passes from Trey Nye, who also connected with Jaxon Fresques for four touchdowns. Kearns’ lone first-half score came from a 49-yard pass by Manuel Deegan to Austin Bell. Northridge’s defense shined, with Jonathan Sanchez and Andrew Ortiz each returning interceptions for touchdowns. Hector Aliu’s 16-yard run provided a late highlight for the Cougars in the fourth quarter.

Juan Diego 42, Judge Memorial 14

Juan Diego (1-2) dominated Judge Memorial (0-3) in a 42-14 nonregion victory. Antonio Archuleta sparked the Soaring Eagle with a 71-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, putting them ahead 21-7 after Judge Memorial had tied the game 7-7. Archuleta also scored on a 10-yard run early in the first quarter. Roman Rosano added to the lead with two third-quarter rushing touchdowns. Judge Memorial managed a 35-yard touchdown pass from Adrian Palmer to King Long just before halftime but could not generate any offense in the second half.

Brighton 42, Riverton 14

Brighton (3-0) cruised to a 42-14 nonregion victory over Riverton (1-2). The Bengals built an early lead with three first-quarter touchdowns, including Ryce Palepoi’s 74-yard and 67-yard touchdown passes to Case Beames. Mason Haertel added to the advantage with a 47-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Riverton’s Coleman Garn managed a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback. Brighton continued to dominate in the second half with a 2-yard run by Haertel in the third quarter, solidifying the lopsided win.

Evanston, Wyo. 28, Ben Lomond 0

On Friday, Wyoming’s Evanston cruised to a 28-0 victory over Ben Lomond (0-3) in nonregion action. A strong third quarter saw Evanston put up 14 points, solidifying their lead after a 7-0 halftime score. Evanston added another touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Ben Lomond struggled to find their footing offensively and failed to score throughout the game.

Lehi 34, Bingham 23

Lehi (3-0) built an early lead and held off Bingham’s (1-2) late rally for a 34-23 victory in a nonregion matchup Friday night. A pivotal moment came when Mays Madsen broke free for a 47-yard touchdown run at the start of the fourth quarter, extending Lehi’s lead to 27-7. Just a minute later, Jett Niu connected with Abe Jager for a 28-yard touchdown pass, effectively sealing the win. Despite a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns from Bingham, including a 32-yard pass from Tyson Dunn to Mani Tuuao with just one minute left, Lehi’s early dominance was too much to overcome. Niu finished the game with three touchdowns, including an 87-yard pass to Carter Cutler late in the third quarter.

1 of 17 Skyridge’s De'Shawn Toilolo grabs Cherry Creek’s QB Brady Vodicka at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 2 of 17 Skyridge’s Jernaro Gilford tries to break up a pass intended for Cherry Creek’s Jeremiah Hoffman at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 3 of 17 Skyridge’s Boston Sorensen (5) runs the ball against Cherry Creek at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 4 of 17 Skyridge’s Jared Iakopo runs past Cherry Creek’s Aiden Knapke and scores at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 5 of 17 Skyridge’s Boston Sorensen (5) celebrates a successful defensive play against Cherry Creek at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 6 of 17 Skyridge and Cherry Creek compete in a football game at Skyridge High in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 7 of 17 Skyridge’s De'Shawn Toilolo grabs the face mask of Cherry Creek’s QB Brady Vodicka at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 8 of 17 Skyridge's Iakopo Malufau (5) runs the ball past Cherry Creek's Cain Brackney (50) in a football game at Skyridge High in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 9 of 17 Skyridge and Cherry Creek compete in a football game at Skyridge High in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 10 of 17 Skyridge’s QB Kaneal Sweetwyne celebrates after scoring against Cherry Creek at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 11 of 17 Skyridge and Cherry Creek compete in a football game at Skyridge High in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 12 of 17 Skyridge’s QB Kaneal Sweetwyne throws against Cherry Creek at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 13 of 17 Skyridge and Cherry Creek compete in a football game at Skyridge High in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 14 of 17 Skyridge and Cherry Creek compete in a football game at Skyridge High in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 15 of 17 Skyridge and Cherry Creek compete in a football game at Skyridge High in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 16 of 17 Skyridge and Cherry Creek compete in a football game at Skyridge High in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 17 of 17 Skyridge’s De'Shawn Toilolo celebrates sacking Cherry Creek’s quarterback at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Skyridge 24, Cherry Creek, Colo. 14

Skyridge (2-1) handed Colorado’s Cherry Creek a 24-14 loss in nonregion action. Skyridge took an early lead with Kaneal Sweetwyne’s 9-yard run and Blake Hester’s 20-yard field goal in the first quarter. Zaeden Selu extended the advantage with a 1-yard scoring run in the second quarter, making it 17-0 at halftime. Cherry Creek rallied in the third quarter with Jayden Fox’s 2-yard touchdown run and a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jeremiah Hoffman to Brady Vodicka, cutting the deficit to 17-14. However, Skyridge’s defense held firm and Jared Iakopo’s late 6-yard score put the game out of reach.

Pleasant Grove 28, Granger 27

Max Olmos kicked the game-winning extra point with 2:08 left in the fourth quarter as Pleasant Grove (1-2) edged Granger (0-3) in a 28-27 nonregion thriller. Wade Christiansen’s 3-yard touchdown run capped the decisive drive for the Vikings. Granger had taken a brief lead at 27-21 with 4:22 remaining when Kobe McGill returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown. Christiansen led Pleasant Grove with three rushing touchdowns, including a 74-yard dash in the first quarter. Granger’s Hene Grall scored twice on the ground, but the Lancers’ efforts fell just short.

American Fork 41, West 15

American Fork (1-2) surged to a decisive 41-15 victory over West (0-3) on Friday night. The Cavemen overcame an early 9-0 deficit, scoring four unanswered touchdowns led by quarterback David Gaisford’s touchdown passes. Highlighting the rally, Cade Wilkinson hauled in two critical touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters to extend the lead. West’s Jared Chase provided a brief spark with a 65-yard interception return early in the third quarter. However, American Fork’s dominant offensive performance, including a pivotal 44-yard touchdown pass to Will Meine, kept the Panthers at bay. Luke Broadbent sealed the victory with a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Davis 40, Mountain Ridge 14

Davis (2-1) capitalized on a dominant first half to secure a 40-14 victory over Mountain Ridge (2-1). The Darts surged ahead early with three touchdown passes from Tradon Bessinger in the first quarter, including a 50-yard strike to Jaxton Itaaheau and a 40-yard connection with Bode Sparrow. Owen Talbot added two rushing touchdowns, one in the second quarter and another in the third, to keep Davis comfortably in control. Mountain Ridge managed to get on the board in the fourth quarter with rushing scores from Wyatt Bingham and Zach Ofisa, but it was too late to mount a meaningful comeback. Finn Garff also contributed with two field goals to bolster the Darts’ lead.

Milford 27, Millard 3

Milford (3-0) secured a decisive 27-3 victory over Millard (1-2). Colton Barnes opened the scoring for the Tigers with a 26-yard run at 2:20 in the first quarter. Millard’s only points came from a 25-yard field goal by Sergio Arellano with 5:44 left in the second quarter. Milford’s offense then took control in the second half, highlighted by a 19-yard touchdown run by Kyzler Merryweather with 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Tyce Barnes also contributed with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Kilo Tsosie at 4:31 in the third, and Griffin Walker sealed the win with a 2-yard run at 6:20 in the fourth.

Cedar City 33, Canyon View 7

Cedar City (2-1) dominated Canyon View (1-2) with a 33-7 victory, highlighted by a strong performance from Everett Kelling. Kelling threw for three touchdowns, including a 47-yard pass to Trace Overson in the first quarter and a 9-yard pass to Caleb Paule in the second quarter. The Reds’ defense stifled the Falcons’ offense, holding them scoreless in three quarters. Canyon View’s lone highlight came from Trenton Ludlow, who returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Cedar City sealed the decisive win with Kelling’s 5-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Crimson Cliffs 34, Springville 27

Crimson Cliffs (1-2) rallied to defeat Springville (2-1) 34-27 after scoring 14 unanswered points in the second quarter to take control of the nonregion matchup on Friday night. Ryder Sherratt’s 8-yard touchdown run with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter proved decisive for the Mustangs, pushing their lead to 34-20. Springville’s Easton Leavitt connected with Reid Deede for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 3:52 left, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. Leavitt also threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jack Pickering in the first quarter and a 28-yard pass to Pickering just before halftime, giving the Red Devils a brief lead. McCord Christiansen’s 11-yard touchdown run with 18 seconds left in the first half capped Crimson Cliffs’ impressive scoring surge.

San Juan 49, Kanab 14

San Juan (2-1) dominated Kanab (2-1) with a 49-14 victory, utilizing a potent offense to secure the win. The Broncos jumped ahead early with Jaiten Knight’s 1-yard touchdown run and Tripp Palmer’s 36-yard interception return in the first quarter. Jagger Nieves expanded the lead in the second quarter with a 24-yard run, followed by Branten Bethea’s 83-yard touchdown reception from Knight. Kanab managed a 13-yard run by Hayden Gubler in the second quarter, but the Cowboys’ offense stalled, scoring only once more on a 14-yard run by Rider Allen in the fourth. San Juan’s defense held firm, with Palmer’s interception return setting the tone for a dominant performance.

Salem Hills 61, West Field 28

Salem Hills (2-1) set a school record for most points in a game, routing West Field 61-28 in a nonregion matchup. After trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, the SkyHawks erupted for 33 points in the second quarter, highlighted by a 41-yard run from Tate Allred and touchdown passes of 19 and 23 yards from quarterback Jedi Nelson. Nelson finished with four touchdown passes and also scored a rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Ledger Holmes added two touchdown receptions, including a 36-yarder early in the second half. West Field (0-3) managed a fumble return touchdown by Cash Callahan in the third quarter but couldn’t keep pace with Salem Hills’ potent offense.

Pine View 33, Tooele 31

Pine View (2-1) edged past Tooele (1-2) with a late fourth-quarter rally to secure a 33-31 win in a nonregion matchup Friday night. Levi Shaw’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Kwade Sorensen with 6:40 remaining snapped Tooele’s lead, and Pine View held on to the end. Earlier, Pine View closed a six-point deficit in the third quarter with Shaw connecting on a 15-yard pass to Brock Harris. For Tooele, Mavrik Chlarson’s 3-yard run had given the Buffaloes a brief lead with 3:43 left. Gus Pater added two rushing touchdowns in the second and third quarters for the Buffaloes, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Pine View’s late surge.

Orem 24, Farmington 19

Orem (3-0) rallied from a 19-3 halftime deficit to defeat Farmington (0-3) with a final score of 24-19 in their first-ever matchup. The Tigers’ comeback was highlighted by Tayden Ka’awa’s 47-yard touchdown pass to Kaue Akana with 4:03 remaining in the fourth quarter, capping off the scoring. Feleti Iongi sparked Orem in the third quarter with touchdown runs of 8 and 12 yards. Farmington started strong with a 73-yard touchdown run by Travis Hoopes in the second quarter but failed to score in the second half. The Phoenix managed a safety and a 21-yard field goal by Jaxon Beynon in the first half but couldn’t hold off Orem’s second-half surge.

Fremont 47, Bonneville 13

Fremont (1-2) dominated Bonneville (0-3) with a commanding 47-13 victory in nonregion play. Cade Hadley led the Silverwolves’ charge, scoring four touchdowns, including a 22-yard run with 6:28 left in the game. Quarterback Manase Tuatagaloa threw for three touchdowns, further extending Fremont’s lead. Bonneville’s Isaac Mansaray provided the only bright spots for the Lakers, catching two touchdown passes from Cole Lueders, including a 41-yard strike in the third quarter. Despite their efforts, Bonneville could not overcome Fremont’s strong offensive display, capped by 28 second-half points.

Beaver 35, Layton Christian 7

Beaver (3-0) cruised to a 35-7 victory over Layton Christian (1-2) on Friday night. Beaver jumped ahead early with a 15-yard touchdown run by Bodie Wheatley just 51 seconds into the game. Andrew Hollingshead added a 9-yard scoring run later in the first quarter, extending the lead. Gage Raddon hauled in two touchdown passes from Wheatley, including a 24-yarder with 4:57 left in the second quarter. Layton Christian’s lone score came from Chris Monroe, who ran it in from 16 yards out midway through the third quarter. Davin Orton capped Beaver’s dominant performance with a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

Uintah 34, Union 14

Uintah (3-0) pulled away in the second half to secure a 34-14 victory over Union (1-2) in nonregion action on Friday. Dace O’Bagy was the standout for the Utes, breaking free for a 40-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and a 71-yard clincher early in the fourth. JD Pickup added a touchdown pass and a run for Uintah. Union’s highlights included a 25-yard fumble recovery touchdown by Tanner Womack in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Uintah’s balanced offensive attack. The Utes’ defense held firm, limiting Union to just two scores over four quarters.

Lone Peak 28, Corner Canyon 21

Lone Peak (2-0) topped Corner Canyon (2-1) in a thrilling 28-21 nonregion victory on Friday night. After a fast-paced first quarter, both teams traded touchdowns, but it was Lone Peak’s second quarter surge that made the difference. Mailo Niumeitolu led the Knights with a 23-yard rushing touchdown followed by a 58-yard TD pass to Bear Tenney early in the second quarter. Sean Tahi added a 4-yard run, capping a dominant period with 21 points for Lone Peak. Corner Canyon managed to close the gap with second-half scores, including a 3-yard touchdown pass from Helaman Casuga to Chryshaun Lee in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overtake Lone Peak’s early lead.

Emery 37, Enterprise 14

Emery (3-0) surged to a 37-14 victory over Enterprise (0-2) on Friday night. Treven Gilbert starred for the Spartans, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another. Emmer jumped out to an early lead with an 80-yard touchdown from Gilbert to Hayden Abrams at 9:20 in the first quarter, and never looked back. Enterprise’s Devin Strong provided a highlight with a 70-yard touchdown run at 10:15 in the first quarter but struggled to maintain momentum. Emery’s defense held firm, allowing only one more touchdown in the closing minute of the game.

Westlake 14, Cedar Valley 7

Westlake (1-2) edged Cedar Valley (2-1) 14-7 in a defensive nonregion clash on Friday night. Nusi Taumoepeau scored both touchdowns for the Thunder, including a decisive 15-yard run with 4:28 left in the third quarter. Cedar Valley (2-2) managed to tie the score at 7-7 just before halftime on a 2-yard run by Ayden Laws, but the Aviators were shut out in the second half. Westlake’s defense held firm, allowing no points after the break to secure the win.

Park City 41, Dixie 0

Park City (3-0) shut out Dixie (0-3) with a dominant 41-0 victory on Friday night. The Miners jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, highlighted by two Ethan Cunningham touchdown runs and an 8-yard score from Elijah Warner. Sebastian Bodily’s 64-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter extended the lead to 28-0. Warner also broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Harper Brent capped off the scoring with a 30-yard interception return in the fourth quarter. Dixie’s offense struggled throughout, failing to penetrate Park City’s stifling defense.

Desert Hills 43, Centennial, Nev. 32

Desert Hills (2-0) pulled away late to defeat Centennial, Nev. (0-1) with a 43-32 victory in nonregion action on Friday night. Tytan Mason led the Thunder with a dominant performance, scoring five touchdowns, including a 44-yard run with 1:37 left in the game to seal the win. Gerritt Grondel also shined, connecting with Austin Wintle for a 74-yard touchdown pass earlier in the fourth quarter. Centennial led 9-0 after the first quarter, but Desert Hills rallied to outscore the Bulldogs 36-23 the rest of the way. Mason’s 80-yard run with 9:27 left in the third quarter put the Thunder ahead for good.

Roy 48, Weber 34

Roy (3-0) surged past Weber (2-1) in a nonregion offensive showcase, winning 48-34. Robert Young highlighted the Royals’ dominant performance with four rushing touchdowns, including a 74-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Dru Gardner contributed significantly with two touchdown passes to Zay Morris, adding an additional layer of offensive strength. Weber’s Dyson Parker scored four touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. Despite their efforts, Weber couldn’t overcome Roy’s relentless offense, falling short in the closing minutes.

Hurricane 56, Hillcrest 14

Hurricane (1-2) dominated Hillcrest (0-3) with a convincing 56-14 victory in nonregion play. Austyn McRoberts spearheaded the Tigers’ offense, racking up three touchdowns including a 46-yard run just two minutes into the first quarter and a 30-yard reception early in the second quarter. Dylan Gabriel had an impressive night, throwing for three touchdowns, while Brody Jacobs added two scores, one on the ground and one through the air. Hillcrest managed to find the end zone twice, with K’Von Houston connecting with Steven Hoskins for a 26-yard touchdown and Grady Court capping off a drive with a 1-yard rush in the fourth quarter. With 49 points racked up by halftime, Hurricane left little doubt about the final outcome.

Ogden 31, Carbon 14

Ogden (3-0) secured a decisive 31-14 victory over Carbon (2-1) in nonregion play on Friday night. The Tigers set the tone early with two touchdowns by Cy Arnold in the first quarter, from 13 and 16 yards out. Carbon managed to narrow the deficit before halftime with Maddux Wilson’s 74-yard interception return. Ogden continued to extend their lead in the third quarter with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Vinnie Apadaca to Jack Thompson and a 3-yard run by Kale Flint. Carbon’s effort to come back in the fourth was marked by a 4-yard pass from Stockton Kennedy to Trace Crespin, but it wasn’t enough to challenge Ogden’s early dominance.

West Jordan 31, Alta 21

West Jordan (1-2) secured a historic 31-21 victory over Alta (2-1), marking just their third win in 18 meetings. Julius Mulitalo was instrumental for the Jaguars, scoring twice, including a pivotal 13-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Tyson Demke dazzled with three touchdown passes and a 77-yard bomb to Mulitalo in the third quarter to give West Jordan the lead for good. Alta initially led 21-3 after an 18-yard interception return by Ryker Ellis in the second quarter, but they were shut out in the second half. Walter Wolfgram’s 29-yard touchdown reception with 16 seconds left in the first half kept West Jordan close, setting up their second-half comeback.

Layton 30, Skyline 6

Layton (2-1) cruised to a 30-6 win over Skyline (1-2) in nonregion play, fueled by quarterback Madden Sargent’s four touchdown passes. Sargent connected with Teiyon Halbasch twice, a 33-yard strike early in the first quarter and a 6-yard pass in the second quarter, giving the Lancers a 13-6 halftime lead. Layton’s defense stifled the Eagles thereafter, keeping them scoreless in the final three quarters. Solomon Lee added a 7-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, and Michael Marriott sealed the game with a 25-yard touchdown reception in the fourth. Preston DeWitt capped the scoring with a 31-yard field goal late in the final quarter.

Syracuse 24, Herriman 17

Syracuse (1-2) edged out Herriman (0-3), 24-17, in a nonregion contest Friday night. Herriman’s Bryce Benson connected with Ryker Renteria for a 58-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, trimming the deficit to 16-14. However, Syracuse secured the win with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Ledger Wight to Ryker Van Komen with 6:41 remaining, making it 24-14. Herriman responded with a field goal but couldn’t complete the comeback. Syracuse’s Cole Hokum added a key 30-yard interception return touchdown in the third quarter to break a 7-7 tie.

Cathedral, Calif. 39, Snow Canyon 20

Cathedral, CA utilized a dominant first half to secure a 39-20 victory over Snow Canyon (0-3) in a out-of-state battle. The Phantoms jumped out to an early lead, scoring 15 points in the first quarter and extending their advantage to 25-14 by halftime. Their defense held firm in the second half, allowing only a late touchdown by Snow Canyon’s Brody Lounsbury with 2:46 left in the game. Snow Canyon’s Joseph Smith connected on touchdown passes to Cael Johnson and Trey Vaughn in the first half, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. Cathedral’s balanced offensive attack and sturdy defense proved too much for the Warriors to overcome.

Spanish Fork 47, Sky View 28

Spanish Fork (2-1) walked away with a 47-28 victory over Sky View (1-2) in a high-scoring nonregion match. The Dons dominated the second quarter, scoring 26 points, including two touchdown passes to Brock Jacobson. Spanish Fork’s Kaden Vest ran for two touchdowns and Ethan Smith also ran for a touchdown, sealing the game. Sky View’s Dillon Bird and Xander Stokes each contributed two rushing touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Dons’ offensive surge. Sky View trailed 33-14 at halftime and couldn’t mount a significant comeback.

North Summit 44, American Leadership 8

North Summit (3-0) rolled past American Leadership (1-2) with a commanding 44-8 victory in nonregion action Friday night. The Braves set the tone early, with McKade Nelson’s 9-yard run opening the scoring at 9:01 of the first quarter. Austin Aven’s impressive 88-yard touchdown run at 4:53 of the third quarter highlighted North Summit’s offensive power. Trevor Richins added two rushing touchdowns for the Braves in the second quarter, including a 3-yard run just before halftime. American Leadership’s lone bright moment came from Kannon Huntsman, who caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Nicolas Marble at 2:36 of the second quarter. North Summit’s defense held strong, shutting out the Eagles in the second half.

Green Canyon 28, Highland 27

Green Canyon (3-0) edged out Highland (2-1) in a thrilling 28-27 overtime victory. Highland took the lead first in overtime with a 1-yard run by Manasa Pela, but their extra point attempt was blocked. Green Canyon responded with Payton Wilson’s 4-yard pass to Shandon Thain and sealed the win with Tanner Holt’s successful PAT. In regulation, Highland’s Manase Wolfgramm caught a 22-yard TD pass from Pela with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Highland’s defense held firm, but the game came down to special teams in the end.

Box Elder 21, Bear River 10

Box Elder (2-1) rallied in the third quarter to secure a 21-10 victory over Bear River (0-3) in nonregion play. Jay Macias’ 72-yard fumble recovery touchdown marked the charge for the Bees, following it up with a pivotal 46-yard touchdown run with 0:15 left in the third quarter. Bear River’s Tatum Stephens caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Theurer at 4:40 in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Box Elder’s decisive scoring burst. Stone Higley initially gave Bear River a brief lead with a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter. Despite its efforts, Bear River could not keep pace with Box Elder’s offensive output in the second half.

Summit Academy 29, Duchesne 12

Summit Academy (1-2) capitalized on key plays in the fourth quarter to secure a 29-12 win over Duchesne (1-2). Beau Dixon’s 23-yard touchdown run with 10:37 remaining in the game extended Summit Academy’s lead, and Calvin Lyman sealed the victory with a 30-yard touchdown run at 4:18. Duchesne managed early scores, including a Nashden Goodliffe 11-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter and a Tanner Stansfield 47-yard field goal in the second quarter. However, Summit Academy’s defense held Duchesne scoreless in the third, with Bronson Dixon adding a 4-yard touchdown run midway through the period. The Bears’ consistent offensive performance throughout the final quarter ensured their triumph.

North Sanpete 31, Delta 21

North Sanpete (1-2) secured a 31-21 victory over Delta (1-2) in a standout nonregion matchup. Taualua Laupapa spearheaded the Hawks with a 50-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and later caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Maddox Madsen in the fourth quarter. Rafael Contreras added a critical 32-yard field goal just before halftime to give North Sanpete a 10-7 lead at the break. Despite a late surge by Delta, fueled by Roper Crane’s two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns, North Sanpete held on, with Gage Oldroyd’s 15-yard touchdown run sealing the win with 1:14 left in the game.

Juab 41, South Summit 9

Juab (2-1) dominated South Summit in a decisive 41-9 victory. The Wasps built a commanding 31-0 lead by halftime, highlighted by Jaden Heap’s 11-yard touchdown run and two touchdown passes from Price Armstrong to Porter Jackson. Despite a fourth-quarter touchdown and a late field goal, South Summit (0-3) couldn’t close the gap. Ethan Roundy contributed for Juab with a 40-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 25-yard field goal late in the fourth. South Summit’s lone touchdown came from Ian Mair’s 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

South Sevier 35, North Sevier 22

South Sevier (2-1) capitalized on a strong fourth quarter to seal a 35-22 victory over North Sevier (1-2) in nonregion play on Friday. Kanyon Okerlund led the Rams’ decisive surge, scoring on runs of 6 and 10 yards in the final quarter. Okerlund’s second touchdown, coming with just 43 seconds remaining, put the game out of reach. North Sevier tried to rally late with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Rylan Frischknecht to Brody Bulloch with 7 seconds left, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. South Sevier held a narrow 21-16 lead entering the final period before pulling away.

Grand 42, Gunnison Valley 21

Grand (1-2) overcame an early deficit to secure a 42-21 victory over Gunnison Valley (0-2) in nonregion play. Gunnison Valley struck first with a Braxton Pickett 85-yard kick return in the opening minute, but Grand responded with 28 unanswered points in the second quarter, including three rushing touchdowns from JT Dowd, who had four total scores. Ruston Peterson added another score for Grand early in the third quarter, extending their lead to 42-14. Gunnison Valley’s Daxton Knudsen managed a 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to stage a comeback. The Bulldogs struggled to contain Grand’s rushing attack throughout the game.

Clearfield 40, Jordan 23

Clearfield (1-2) snapped a 31-game losing streak with a commanding 40-23 victory over Jordan (0-3). The Falcons surged to a 19-0 lead by halftime, led by Landon Hittle’s 1-yard run and a pair of touchdown runs from Tino Rader. Jordan’s Jersey Alvillar scored a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback. Clearfield sealed the win with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Tovey to Alyric Kelley early in the fourth quarter. Jayden Peterson’s 38-yard interception return in the third quarter added to the Falcons’ defensive dominance.

Maple Mountain 49, Silverado, Nev. 6

Maple Mountain (3-0) steamrolled Silverado, Nev. (0-2) with a commanding 49-6 victory in a nonregion matchup. The Golden Eagles set the tone early, with Tei Mauga’s 7-yard touchdown run just a minute into the first quarter, followed by Mason Jensen’s 11-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0. Jensen then connected with Max Stonebreaker for a 47-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter, making it 42-6 by halftime. EJ Rich capped the Golden Eagles’ dominant performance with a 35-yard touchdown reception from Jensen in the third quarter. Silverado’s lone score came in the first quarter but was far from enough to challenge the visiting team.

East 42, Mountain Crest 23

East (2-1) surged in the second half to secure a 42-23 victory over Mountain Crest (2-1) in a nonregion matchup. Nasio Otukolo was the standout performer for the Leopards, scoring three touchdowns, including a 70-yard run early in the third quarter as part of a 21-point quarter for East. The Mustangs initially led 10-7 at halftime after a 22-yard field goal by Dylan Buist. Despite a consistent performance from Kai Passey, who contributed three touchdowns for Mountain Crest, the visitors took control after halftime. Quarterback Dameon Crosby added a 21-yard rushing touchdown and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Otukolo, sealing the comeback victory in the final minutes of the third quarter.

Ridgeline 28, Stansbury 20

Ridgeline (3-0) secured a 28-20 win over Stansbury (1-2) with a critical 10-yard touchdown pass from Nate Dahle to Graham Livingston late in the fourth quarter. Livingston’s catch with 2:10 remaining pushed the RiverHawks ahead for good after the Stallions had closed within one score. Ridgeline’s defense also played a pivotal role, with Cooper Clark returning a fumble for a 30-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Stansbury’s late efforts included a 20-yard pass from Brighton Reutzel to Boston Rowley with just over a minute left, but it was not enough to overcome Ridgeline’s solid second-half performance.

1 of 16 Olympus’s Lincoln Ames (7) tackles Bountiful’s Emerson Geilman (4) at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 2 of 16 Bountiful’s student section cheers their team on during a football game between Bountiful and Olympus at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 3 of 16 Bountiful’s Joshua Liljenquist (24) and Caleb Norris (74) tackle Olympus’s Max Rice (6) at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 4 of 16 Olympus’s running back Jack Evans (3) is taken down by several Bountiful players at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 5 of 16 Bountiful’s Zeke Murdock (10) dives over a tackle by Olympus’s Nate Sheets (22) at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 6 of 16 Bountiful head coach Jason Freckleton talks to referees during a game between Bountiful and Olympus at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 7 of 16 Bountiful kicker Landon Zayas (22) jumps in the air while celebrating after kicking the winning field goal during a game against Olympus at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 8 of 16 Bountiful’s Brock Mcswain (2) and Sake Willis (29) chase Olympus’s Luke Campbell (18) out of bounds at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 9 of 16 Bountiful’s Emerson Geilman (4) throws a pass while being pursued during a game between Bountiful and Olympus at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 10 of 16 Olympus’s Nate Sheets (22) takes down Bountiful’s Connor Clark (13) at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 11 of 16 Olympus’s Hugh Matsumori (0) tackles Bountiful’s Zeke Murdock (10) at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 12 of 16 Bountiful’s student section cheers their team on during a game between Bountiful and Olympus at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 13 of 16 Bountiful kicker Landon Zayas (22) celebrates with his team after winning a game against Olympus at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 14 of 16 Bountiful’s Winston Robinson (1) brings down Olympus running back Jack Evans (3) at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 15 of 16 Olympus running back Jack Evans (3) runs the ball down field while avoiding Bountiful’s Rex Walker (8) at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 16 of 16 Bountiful players enter the field during a game against Olympus at Bountiful High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Bountiful 25, Olympus 22

Bountiful (3-0) held off a fierce fourth-quarter rally by Olympus (1-2) to secure a 25-22 win. The Redhawks built a 22-0 lead through three quarters, highlighted by a 9-yard touchdown pass from Emerson Geilman to Siaki Fekitoa and a 10-yard Geilman rushing score. Olympus stormed back in the final period, with Max Rice throwing three touchdown passes, but a late 25-yard field goal by Landon Zayas with just 2 seconds remaining sealed the victory for Bountiful. The Titans’ comeback effort fell short despite Rice’s aerial attack, which included a 49-yard scoring strike to Caden Lloyd.

1A 8-player

Rich 55, Monticello 20

Rich (3-0) posted a convincing 55-20 nonregion victory over Monticello (2-0) on Friday night. Leading the charge, Carter Hoffman accumulated four touchdowns, including a 15-yard pass to Conrad Carrillo with 3:10 left in the third quarter. Hoffman also had scoring runs of 15, 13, and 1 yards. Monticello’s Jackson Keyes connected with William Rogers for a 60-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter. Rich’s defense stepped up as well, with Drake Weston returning a fumble 50 yards for a second-quarter touchdown. Monticello’s efforts fell short despite a 6-yard touchdown pass from Keyes to Camren Carpenter in the third quarter.