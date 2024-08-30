Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley (10) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Seattle.

Tyler Huntley is expected to return to the NFL organization he’s most associated with.

The former University of Utah quarterback was released by the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, but by Friday, a pair of reports made it clear where he will be headed next.

Both The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec and NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Huntley will re-sign with the Baltimore Ravens as a part of their practice squad.

Because the Ravens had an open spot on their practice squad, there’s no corresponding move associated with his signing.

Huntley played his first four NFL seasons in Baltimore before he joined Cleveland this offseason as a free agent. Cleveland carried four quarterbacks, including Huntley, on its initial 53-man roster after Tuesday’s NFL final cutdown deadline, but after the team explored trade options for several of them, according to ESPN, the Browns ultimately released Huntley.

What is Tyler Huntley’s history with the Baltimore Ravens?

Huntley, who joined Baltimore as an undrafted rookie in 2020, played in 20 games over the past four seasons. That included nine starts over the past three seasons, primarily as a replacement when two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson was injured.

Huntley went 3-6 in those nine starts.

In four seasons, Huntley has completed 64.6% of his passes for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also run for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

Who do the Baltimore Ravens have at quarterback?

Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, is the Ravens’ franchise quarterback and is headed into his seventh season as Baltimore’s offensive leader.

This offseason, the Ravens also added 38-year-old veteran Josh Johnson, who is the backup and the only other quarterback on Baltimore’s active roster.

Devin Leary, a rookie sixth-round pick out of Kentucky, is on the Ravens’ practice squad and will be joined there by Huntley.

On Thursday, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta showed confidence in his QB depth while acknowledging the organization would be open to bringing in another signal caller.

“With Josh, we have a really experienced guy. He’s like having another coach, and he’s great with Lamar. The players love him, he’s highly respected, he’s a talented player,” DeCosta said, according to The Athletic. With Devin, we have a young player — and he had his moments. As we’ve seen with quarterbacks, there’s a lot of things that he can improve on and get better at, and we believe he will.

“We like the room, but it doesn’t mean that we won’t add another guy, which we could do at some point. It’s like any position on the team; we’ll continue to evaluate and look at players that become available and make decisions based off of that.”

Baltimore opens the regular season next Thursday, Sept. 5, at the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

What did Tyler Huntley do with the Cleveland Browns?

During the preseason and training camp, Huntley was in competition for the Browns’ QB3 spot with Dorian Thompson-Robinson behind starter Deshaun Watson and veteran backup Jameis Winston.

Huntley completed 37 of 51 passes for 322 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for Cleveland during the preseason, while adding 46 rushing yards on eight carries.

Last Saturday, he completed 17 of 22 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns in one half of play during a 37-33 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason finale.