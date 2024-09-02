Four days after getting cut by the Minnesota Vikings, former BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall has found another job in the NFL.

On Monday morning, the Seattle Seahawks announced that they have signed Hall to their practice squad. Hall becomes the third quarterback on the Seahawks roster, joining starter Geno Smith and offseason acquisition Sam Howell.

On August 29, ESPN’s Seahawks beat reporter Brady Henderson wrote on X that Hall was “a name to keep in mind,” as the team had interest in selecting him in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hall, 26, had originally made the Vikings’ 53-man roster after cutdown day last Tuesday but was waived on Thursday as Minnesota signed quarterback Brett Rypien to bring a more veteran presence to the team’s quarterback group behind starter Sam Darnold and backup Nick Mullens (rookie first round draft pick J.J. McCarthy was going to be the starter but suffered a season-ending injury during the preseason).

A fifth round pick of the Vikings (164th overall) out of BYU, Hall appeared in three games as a rookie last season with two starts as Minnesota experienced a bevy of injuries at quarterback.

He completed 13 of 20 passes on the season for 168 yards with no touchdowns against one interception. In the preseason this year, he was very good, completing 28 of 46 passes for 339 yards with four touchdowns.