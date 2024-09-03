Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla. While schools look for creative ways to raise NIL money for athletes, some see untapped millions in patches and commercial marks on jerseys.

When Oklahoma State took the field in its home opener this past Saturday, the 17th-ranked Cowboys intended to wear football helmets with a QR code linked to a fund for fans to donate money to the program’s name, image and likeness fund for players.

But the NCAA threw a flag on the play for illegal procedure.

Last month, the school announced plans to place a 1.5-square-inch decal on each helmet that features the player’s name and number in the design. Although the QR codes weren’t expected to be visible from the stands on game day, close shots during broadcasts, as well as postgame photos posted to social media were expected to raise the team’s NIL value throughout the year, according to an Aug. 20 Oklahoma State press release.

It is believed to mark the first time that a college football team would wear QR codes in regular season games to promote players’ earning potential.

Before the Cowboys’ game against South Dakota State, Oklahoma State issued a press release saying the NCAA blocked the team from adding the QR codes to the helmets.

The NCAA interprets the stickers as advertising and/or commercial marks, which are not permitted. Oklahoma State said it disagrees with the NCAA’s position and sees the QR codes as “institutional decals permitted under NCAA bylaws.”

“We disagree with the interpretation of the rule but will abide by it and work with the appropriate groups to lead on the needed change,” Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg said in a statement. “Our people came up with an innovative concept to raise NIL value of our student-athletes, but ultimately, it just serves as the latest example of how college sports are evolving at a faster pace than the rulebook.”

What the NCAA says about uniform ads

In a statement to Front Office Sports, the NCAA said, “Based on current NCAA football playing rules, a QR Code would not be allowed on the player’s uniform, which also includes the helmet. These are the rules in place for the 2024-25 season. Any discussions to adjust the approach to advertising and/or commercial marks would be a broader discussion for conference commissioners and NCAA committees that manage the playing rules across all sports.”

Oklahoma State says it consulted with the Big 12 about the decision to use the decals. The school included a statement from league commissioner Brett Yormark urging the NCAA to be forward-thinking as NIL evolves.

“As we enter this new age of college athletics, the Big 12 Conference welcomes the opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation and creativity,” Yormark said. “I look forward to partnering with the NCAA and my fellow conference commissioners in an effort to modernize legislation that enables our schools to drive value for our student-athletes.”

While the QR codes did not appear on Oklahoma State football helmets, it was displayed throughout Boone Pickens Stadium, including on its 6,160 square-foot video board, and in social media posts.

QR codes on helmets is the latest creative NIL involving team gear.

In June, the University of Hawaii announced an “innovative, first-of-its-kind” NIL jersey patch program for its men’s basketball team.

All 15 members of the team will have a patch on their practice jerseys representing the Rainbow Collective, the school’s NIL collective supporting athletes. Players can wear their practice jerseys for all media appearances, as well as their usual practice routines, according to a press release from The Brandr Group, a brand management, marketing and licensing agency the school partners with.

The release notes that NCAA rules prohibit the placement of sponsored patches on game uniforms, but not apparel or gear that is worn by players during their workouts, training sessions and practices.

“Independent research indicates that top tier college football and basketball programs could generate millions of dollars in additional revenue through sponsorships for jerseys and uniforms for in-game use,” the release says.

“The placement of a sponsored patch on a practice jersey is in compliance with existing NCAA regulations, university policy and state law, and it opens the door to new, previously untapped revenue streams for both student-athletes and schools.”