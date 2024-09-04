BYU players listen to coach Kevin Young during practice at the Marriott Center Annex on June 6, 2024, in Provo.

The BYU Cougars men’s basketball program landing a commitment from Serbian forward Mihailo Boskovic was just one of several big wins on the recruiting trail for the program Wednesday.

Sept. 4 marked the first day of the next few months that coaches were allowed to visit recruits in person, and BYU’s coaches were certainly busy.

Prior to Boskovic announcing his commitment, On3′s Joe Tipton reported Wednesday morning that BYU coaches kicked off the day by visiting AJ Dybantsa, the top high school prospect in the country in the Class of 2025, at his school Utah Prep in Hurricane.

Vanquish the Foe’s Robby McCombs reported that Cougar coaches then went from Hurricane to Las Vegas, where they had lunch with Xavion Staton, a 6-foot-11, 210-pound center whom 247 Sports has ranked as the 22nd-best prospect in the Class of 2025.

From there, BYU coaches flew to Atlanta, where they had an in-home visit with Caleb Wilson, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward whom 247 has ranked as the sixth-best prospect in the country in the Class of 2025 and is widely seen as a likely lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Regarding Dybantsa, the Cougars are right in the thick of things for the 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward from Massachusetts, with many believing BYU is the leader for his one year service before he goes to the NBA, where he is the presumptive top pick of the 2026 draft.

BYU is one of six schools Dybantsa has scheduled to take an official visit, according to ESPN’s Paul Biancardi. Dybantsa began the tour last weekend at Kansas State, and BYU is the last on the list, scheduled for Oct. 11-13.

As for Staton, 247 reports that he has a visit to Provo scheduled for Nov. 2. Staton is also primarily considering UNLV, Stanford, USC, Michigan and Arizona, according to 247.

The Cougars’ push for Wilson is perhaps the most intriguing of the bunch. BYU has made a relatively late charge for him and wasn’t included in a list of 12 finalists in late July, but his father told college basketball reporter Adam Zagoria that “they have definitely put themselves in the real conversation” after an “amazing” Zoom meeting.

Wilson posted a photo on social media Wednesday of himself with Cougars head coach Kevin Young and assistants Brandon Dunson, Chris Burgess and John Linehan at his home.