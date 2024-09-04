Members of the BYU basketball huddle up during a workout at the Marriott Center Annex in Provo, Utah, July 25, 2024.

Kevin Young continues to load up his inaugural BYU roster.

Serbian forward Mihailo Boskovic has committed to the Cougars, he announced on social media Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10, 22-year-old Boskovic has spent the past few seasons playing professionally overseas for a number of teams.

In 2022, he was named MVP at the FIBA U20 Championships after posting averages of 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for Serbia during the tournament.

Boskovic had previously declared for the 2023 NBA draft but withdrew early, electing to remain overseas.

Per Robby McCombs of Vanquish the Foe, Boskovic is currently on his way to Provo to join the team.

“With his ability to shoot, create his own shot and defend, I expect him to contribute right away,” McCombs wrote of Boskovic.

Boskovic is the second high profile European talent to commit to Young this offseason, joining Russian star and potential top-10 draft selection Egor Demin.