FCS opponent or not, it’s hard to argue with a 49-0 shutout.

In its season-opening win over Southern Utah, quarterback Cam Rising returned to Rice-Eccles Stadium and threw for 254 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in just one half, running back Dijon Stanley had 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns and tight end Brant Kuithe, in his return, had three touchdowns.

The Utes finished the first half with a 35-0 lead and 339 yards of total offense with the first-stringers in for the first two quarters.

There is always something for every college football team to improve on each week, and this week, the Utes are looking to make strides in the ground game.

Utah entered the season without a clear lead running back, and after the win over the Thunderbirds, that’s still the case.

“I think exactly what we anticipated going into the game would be by committee, we wouldn’t really have an RB1, and right now we’re in the same boat, which is not a bad thing,” Whittingham said.

Micah Bernard got the first carries of the game and rushed for 33 yards on five carries (6.6 yards per carry), Mike Mitchell had 21 yards on six carries (3.5 ypc) and Jaylon Glover had 15 yards on four carries (3.75 ypc).

Stanley had an impressive performance — in addition to his two receiving touchdowns, Stanley had 34 yards on six carries — and while the Utes will continue to use him and expand his package of plays, Whittingham said that he’s not ready yet to make the jump to an “every-down back.”

All three players in the primary running back trio had their moments — Bernard had a team-high 16-yard-rush, Mitchell had a key fourth-down conversion and a touchdown (though he did fumble, but recovered it), and Glover had a 14-yard run (but was stuffed on his three other carries).

“I was pleased with Mike Mitchell, what he showed. Obviously, Dijon Stanley out the backfield as a receiver and also running the ball, did some good things. Got a lot of faith and confidence in Micah Bernard, Charlie Vincent and Jaylon Glover, and I think the O-line is really going to be something special for this football team,” offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig said.

The Utes rushed for 185 yards against Southern Utah, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Whittingham said on Monday that he thought Utah ran the ball “just OK” and that he’d like to see that stat improve to over five yards per carry.

Against Utah, Southern Utah frequently stacked the box, limiting Utah’s running ability but setting up one-on-one oppunrtunies elsewhere on the field. Time after time, the Utes exploited those matchups, leading to multiple wide-open touchdowns from Stanley and Kuithe.

“It was a throw-first game plan. I thought we ran the ball efficiently there,” Ludwig said.

Indeed, in the first half, Utah threw the ball 17 times compared to 12 designed running plays, but the play calls were in part in response to Southern Utah’s defensive scheme.

In order for the Utes’ offense to take the next step, they need more production from the run game, and that should start this week. Utah could very well end up with a positive pass/run split when Saturday’s game is over, but Baylor won’t stack the box nearly as often as Southern Utah did, and the Utes will have an opportunity to get their ground game going more than they did in the season opener. With a credible passing threat, unlike last year, things should open up a bit and Utah’s running backs should see more success this season.

While the Utes have stuck with a running-back-by-committee approach a few times in Whittingham era, the majority of the time, a lead running back has emerged. Saturday’s game against Baylor could be key for Utah to really begin nailing down the pecking order in the backfield.