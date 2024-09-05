Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia is seen on the sideline during a pre-season football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.

Kingsley Suamataia got his first taste of playing in an NFL regular-season game Thursday night, as the Kansas City Chiefs rookie started at left tackle against the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 league opener.

There were both positives to take away and learning moments for the former BYU and Orem High star lineman.

Ultimately, though, there was reason to cheer both for the 6-foot-4, 326-pound rookie and the Chiefs, who won 27-20 in a thriller on the same night Kansas City celebrated winning its second straight Super Bowl back in February.

How did Kingsley Suamataia perform in his first NFL start?

Suamataia, at times, looked the part of a rookie as he faced a Baltimore pass rush that led the NFL in sacks last season. He gave up one sack and a pair of QB pressures.

Suamataia was also called for holding in the third quarter, negating a 9-yard run that had advanced Kansas City inside the Baltimore 10-yard line. Ultimately, that penalty didn’t hurt the Chiefs — two plays later, the Ravens were flagged for roughing the passer, and two plays after that, Isiah Pacheco scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

He looked more comfortable in run blocking, while he had a tougher go with pass protection — struggling at times with all the twisting the Ravens rushers were doing — though overall it would be considered a successful first start.

During the fourth quarter, the NBC broadcast talked about Suamataia’s night. Analyst Cris Collinsworth noted that Suamataia did not receive a lot of help in pass protection, unlike how it’s been in the past for the Chiefs — perhaps a sign they trust him even as a youngster.

“Playing left tackle is about as tough as it gets in this league. It surprised me a little bit that we haven’t seen him get a lot of help. There have been times in the past where they have chipped and helped that left tackle almost every time with a back or tight end,” Collinsworth said.

“Has he been perfect tonight? No. But it has certainly not been a disaster by any means either. He’s a good, athletic player. He’s going to be a good left tackle in this league.”

Kingsley Suamataia’s best moment

Perhaps the play that showcased Suamataia’s athletic ability and his speed came on Kansas City’s first touchdown of the game.

With Kansas City facing a first-and-10 at the Baltimore 21 on its opening possession, rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy took an end around to the right and showed off his speed while navigating both blockers and defenders to score on the play.

Suamataia was one of several blockers who moved from left to right on the play, and even at his size, Suamataia easily maneuvered his way from the left side of the field to the right hash before delivering the final sealing block on Ravens Roquan Smith that opened up the last bit of space Worthy needed to score.

A teachable moment for Kingsley Suamataia

One of the learning experiences for Suamataia on the night came on the Chiefs’ next possession.

With Kansas City facing a third-and-8 from the Baltimore 46, the Ravens’ David Ojabo used a speed rush to overpower the rookie left tackle, forcing him further into the pocket just moments after the snap.

Ojabo, while still engaged with Suamataia, then grabbed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and stopped his forward progress for the sack.

That played illustrated the learning curve that will be there for Suamataia, as he adjusts to the speed and physicality of the NFL game.