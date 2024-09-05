UConn's Donovan Clingan holds up the championship trophy as he stands with coaches and teammates during a parade to celebrate the team's NCAA college basketball championship, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Hartford, Conn.

The Big 12 Conference likely isn’t done expanding, but it’s put at least one conference realignment conversation on hold.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark announced Thursday that the conference’s talks with the University of Connecticut, better known as UConn, have been paused.

“Following detailed discussions with my conference colleagues alongside UConn leadership, we have jointly decided to pause our conversations at this time,” he said in a statement, per ESPN. “We will instead focus our attention and resources to ushering in this new era of college athletics.”

Big 12 leaders had met with representatives from UConn last month to attempt to hash out what a potential relationship could look like.

One factor complicating the conversation was that UConn’s football team wasn’t expected to be able to join the Big 12 until 2031, years after other sports would integrate into the conference.

The August meetings included a debate about how UConn’s football team could become more competitive, ESPN reported.

Although the school’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are top-notch, its football program is among the worst in the country, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Following the meetings, UConn and Big 12 representatives decided to refocus on more immediate issues, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“With the initial season of the 16-team league underway and schools facing looming decisions in the House Case and figuring out revenue share, adding membership simply wasn’t a priority,” he reported, citing conference sources.

Thamel noted that the Big 12 had similar talks with Gonzaga in the past, which also fizzled out.