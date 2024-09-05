Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

On Friday night the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will play the first-ever NFL game in Brazil, and earlier this week the Eagles highlighted one of their players who speaks the country’s official official language, Portuguese.

That player would be third string quarterback Tanner McKee, who served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil from 2018-2020.

In a funny 52-second video the Eagles posted on social media, McKee is seen going around the team’s locker room in Brazil saying phrases in Portuguese and asking his teammates to repeat them.

Most of the time it resulted in laughs, although one player got a “That actually wasn’t bad” from McKee.

About halfway through the video, McKee’s teammate and former University of Utah star Britain Covey made an appearance and started speaking Spanish, as he served a mission in Chile.

The rest of the video shows teammates having a little bit more success repeating McKee after he started speaking more slowly. The video ends with a teammate asking, “I’m in Brazil. How you say that?” After McKee replied in Portuguese, the player said, “We in Brazil.”

Friday’s game between the Eagles and Packers in Sao Paulo is set to kick off at 6:15 p.m. Mountain Time and can be seen on Peacock.